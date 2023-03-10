Charity boss frustrated as hub closed until June due to Leven Poundstretcher fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Charity boss frustrated as hub closed until June due to Leven Poundstretcher fire

By Claire Warrender
March 10 2023, 5.56am Updated: March 10 2023, 6.18am
The Together Levenmouth Hub is not opening yet
The Together Levenmouth hub is still standing but Poundstretcher has been demolished. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

A Leven charity hub will be closed for at least another three months in the wake of the devastating Poundstretcher fire.

The Together Levenmouth building was attached to the destroyed High Street store and was damaged in the November 8 blaze.

And while the Poundstretcher demolition is now complete, additional safety work is needed and security fencing remains up.

The Together Levenmouth Hub opening is delayed. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

This means it will likely be the end of June before the hub can reopen.

Brian Robertson-Fern, managing director of Brag Enterprises which runs Together Levenmouth, said he was exasperated at the ongoing closure.

“We know the demolition is complete and we’re frustrated about the lack of communication,” he said.

“Obviously it’s detrimental to the High Street, which has been disrupted for a long period.”

Together Levenmouth Hub’s virtual reality plans on hold

The Together Levenmouth Hub houses a cafe, gift shop, crazy golf and escape rooms.

It also runs a community lottery and is one of Fife’s designated warm spaces, offering a place to go amid soaring energy prices.

And it has plans to open a virtual reality / tech suite in the basement.

Proclaimers crazy golf Leven
Brian Robertson-Fern, second right, showing off plans for the hub before it opened in 2021. with Michelle Ratcliffe from Together Levenmouth, Zander Donaldson from Bear Design,and Susan Oak from Brag Enterprise.

Brian said: “We were fairly advanced in the development of that but it’s now on hold as a result of the closure.”

While staff have been able to run some services from nearby Truth nightclub, they are keen to return to the High Street.

“There was a meeting this week where engineers were looking at what’s left of the party wall,” said Brian.

The demolition site, eith the Together Levenmouth hub on the right. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.

“I want the gable end secure and watertight.

“But until they decide what they’re doing, we can’t repair our roof.”

Hub staff had hoped to reopen on April 2 in time for the Easter school holidays.

But Brian added: “We’re now aiming for the beginning of the summer holidays.

“None of us wanted to be in this position.

“We’re still trying to provide a service but our biggest desire is to get our building reopened.”

Fife Council working to get High Street back to normal

Poundstretcher was left in a perilous state after fire ripped through the building and demolition was the only option.

Neighbouring Stuart’s the Baker and a solicitors office were also knocked down.

Fife Council created a “pedestrian corridor” to allow access to the High Street.

We know local people want their town centre to get back to normal.”

Gillian McLauchlan, Fife Council.

But it involves steps and wheelchair users have to detour via back streets.

The council said it was working to get the High Street reopened.

Building standards and public safety lead Gillian McLauchlan said: “The demolition site is currently being managed by the owners and their contractor.

“We know local people want their town centre to get back to normal.

“And we’ll continue to work with the owners to make sure that all the requirements of the Dangerous Buildings Notice are fulfilled and that all public safety issues are resolved so that this can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy Milk' bars in shipping container
The Crusoe Lower Largo
Restaurant Review: The Crusoe in Lower Largo showcases Scotland at its best
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever…
Hydrogen heating trial participant Kelli Dow.
World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up
The Pars have released a statement after Tuesday night's match. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after 'a number…
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
Army Major Joe Dickens from Inverkeithing says he owes his life to emergency services after he fell while climbing in Glen Clova. Image: Joe Dickens
Fife army major left in coma for 12 days after accident on Angus hills
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented