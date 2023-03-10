Charity boss frustrated as hub closed until June due to Leven Poundstretcher fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Leven charity hub will be closed for at least another three months in the wake of the devastating Poundstretcher fire.

The Together Levenmouth building was attached to the destroyed High Street store and was damaged in the November 8 blaze.

And while the Poundstretcher demolition is now complete, additional safety work is needed and security fencing remains up.

This means it will likely be the end of June before the hub can reopen.

Brian Robertson-Fern, managing director of Brag Enterprises which runs Together Levenmouth, said he was exasperated at the ongoing closure.

“We know the demolition is complete and we’re frustrated about the lack of communication,” he said.

“Obviously it’s detrimental to the High Street, which has been disrupted for a long period.”

Together Levenmouth Hub’s virtual reality plans on hold

The Together Levenmouth Hub houses a cafe, gift shop, crazy golf and escape rooms.

It also runs a community lottery and is one of Fife’s designated warm spaces, offering a place to go amid soaring energy prices.

And it has plans to open a virtual reality / tech suite in the basement.

Brian said: “We were fairly advanced in the development of that but it’s now on hold as a result of the closure.”

While staff have been able to run some services from nearby Truth nightclub, they are keen to return to the High Street.

“There was a meeting this week where engineers were looking at what’s left of the party wall,” said Brian.

“I want the gable end secure and watertight.

“But until they decide what they’re doing, we can’t repair our roof.”

Hub staff had hoped to reopen on April 2 in time for the Easter school holidays.

But Brian added: “We’re now aiming for the beginning of the summer holidays.

“None of us wanted to be in this position.

“We’re still trying to provide a service but our biggest desire is to get our building reopened.”

Fife Council working to get High Street back to normal

Poundstretcher was left in a perilous state after fire ripped through the building and demolition was the only option.

Neighbouring Stuart’s the Baker and a solicitors office were also knocked down.

Fife Council created a “pedestrian corridor” to allow access to the High Street.

But it involves steps and wheelchair users have to detour via back streets.

The council said it was working to get the High Street reopened.

Building standards and public safety lead Gillian McLauchlan said: “The demolition site is currently being managed by the owners and their contractor.

“We know local people want their town centre to get back to normal.

“And we’ll continue to work with the owners to make sure that all the requirements of the Dangerous Buildings Notice are fulfilled and that all public safety issues are resolved so that this can happen.”