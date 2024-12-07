Inside Pitlochry hotel after £5 million refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside Pitlochry hotel after £5 million refurbishment

The hotel closed for 18 weeks to be turned into the “ultimate coorie retreat”.

By Rob McLaren
One of the hotel's new look bedrooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
One of the hotel's new look bedrooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

What’s the price of tranquillity? For the owners of a Pitlochry hotel it’s £5 million.

Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry has reopened after a major refurbishment lasting 18 weeks.

The investment has been made by Apex Hotels which acquired the Perthshire venue last year.

The vision has been to transform the 32-bedroom hotel into “Scotland’s ultimate coorie retreat”. It opened to guests on Friday.

What’s new at Pine Trees in Pitlochry?

Apex Hotels bought the property in July 2023 in a £3m deal. Since then it has been planning the refurbishment.

The concept of coorie has guided its decisions – representing the quest for contentment and balancing work with the enjoyment of life’s simplest pleasures.

Apex said: “Nestled in the heart of Perthshire, Pine Trees is a haven of tranquillity, where guests are invited to disconnect from the stresses of modern, digitally saturated life and reconnect with life’s simple pleasures.

The exterior of Pine Trees Hotel, Strathview Terrace, Pitlochry which has undergone an extensive refurbishment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The hotel’s front lounge area Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Balancing the serenity and seclusion of the Scottish wilds with the inviting warmth of a contemporary country home, Pine Trees guests can unwind and savour a genuine connection with themselves, their loved ones and with nature.”

All of the bedrooms have been upgraded and include bespoke furniture, vintage-style digital radios, GHD hairdryers, fluffy slippers and a range of sustainable toiletries by Laura Thomas Co.

The hotel uses coffee from Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters, velvet truffles from chocolatier Iain Burnett and handmade jam from Isabella’s Preserves.

The hotel has a bar called Flora and a restaurant called Fauna.

Flora is a “sanctuary for whisky aficionados and wine lovers alike” and also offers cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of local produce.

Apex Hotel boss on Pitlochry venue refurbishment

Apex Hotels runs a hotel at City Quay in Dundee and has completed a multi-million-pound deal to acquire Dunblane Hydro.

Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels, said the Pitlochry hotel is a new style for the group.

A luxury bathroom at Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A seating area at the new look hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “This is something completely different for Apex and a marked difference to our normal city centre style.

“At Pine Trees we are championing a slowed-down, wholesome way of living, where the hustle of the modern world gives way to the tranquillity of nature.”

