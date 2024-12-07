Inside Pitlochry hotel after £5 million refurbishment

What’s the price of tranquillity? For the owners of a Pitlochry hotel it’s £5 million.

Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry has reopened after a major refurbishment lasting 18 weeks.

The investment has been made by Apex Hotels which acquired the Perthshire venue last year.

The vision has been to transform the 32-bedroom hotel into “Scotland’s ultimate coorie retreat”. It opened to guests on Friday.

What’s new at Pine Trees in Pitlochry?

Apex Hotels bought the property in July 2023 in a £3m deal. Since then it has been planning the refurbishment.

The concept of coorie has guided its decisions – representing the quest for contentment and balancing work with the enjoyment of life’s simplest pleasures.

Apex said: “Nestled in the heart of Perthshire, Pine Trees is a haven of tranquillity, where guests are invited to disconnect from the stresses of modern, digitally saturated life and reconnect with life’s simple pleasures.

“Balancing the serenity and seclusion of the Scottish wilds with the inviting warmth of a contemporary country home, Pine Trees guests can unwind and savour a genuine connection with themselves, their loved ones and with nature.”

All of the bedrooms have been upgraded and include bespoke furniture, vintage-style digital radios, GHD hairdryers, fluffy slippers and a range of sustainable toiletries by Laura Thomas Co.

The hotel uses coffee from Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters, velvet truffles from chocolatier Iain Burnett and handmade jam from Isabella’s Preserves.

The hotel has a bar called Flora and a restaurant called Fauna.

Flora is a “sanctuary for whisky aficionados and wine lovers alike” and also offers cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of local produce.

Apex Hotel boss on Pitlochry venue refurbishment

Apex Hotels runs a hotel at City Quay in Dundee and has completed a multi-million-pound deal to acquire Dunblane Hydro.

Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels, said the Pitlochry hotel is a new style for the group.

She said: “This is something completely different for Apex and a marked difference to our normal city centre style.

“At Pine Trees we are championing a slowed-down, wholesome way of living, where the hustle of the modern world gives way to the tranquillity of nature.”