Luxury Perthshire hotel acquired in multi-million-pound deal

A Perthshire hotel that was on sale for £3 million has been acquired by a national chain.

The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry, set in a Victorian mansion and 10 acres of land, hit the market last year.

The 29-bedroom hotel has now been bought by Apex Hotels Limited.

The group operates eight luxury hotels across the UK, including in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Pine Trees Hotel ‘perfect fit’ for Apex

Earlier this year, Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers outlined plans to invest as the hotel group returned to profit.

She was “delighted” to have completed the deal.

Ms Vickers said: “The acquisition of Pine Trees Hotel illustrates our commitment to delivering sustainable growth in the UK market.

“This move was the perfect fit in seeking to diversify the Apex Hotels brand in more rural locations.”

Ms Vickers said the acquisition will help Apex provide its guests with greater choice alongside its existing city centre premises.

Sellers Major James Barlow and his wife Anne bought the hotel in 2018 from long-term owners Robert and Valerie Kerr.

They previously sold the Royal Ettrick Hotel in Edinburgh, which they had run for over 20 years, to take over at The Pine Trees.

The couple said: “We would like to thank the team for all their hard work over the past five years.

“Their dedication and service to customers has been endless, making the Pine Trees Hotel a wonderful, comfortable place to stay.

“The management and staff would also like to thank all the customers for their support during the challenging times after the pandemic closures.”

Tributes paid to former owners

Christie & Co handled the sale of the property.

Brian Sheldon, the firm’s regional director for Scotland, said: “The sale of The Pine Trees Hotel epitomises the demand for quality and established country house hotels in good locations throughout Scotland.”

Mr Sheldon also paid tribute to the former owners.

He said: “The hotel has been meticulously looked after by the family, with no expense being spared in decoration and refurbishment over the years of their ownership.

“Major and Mrs Barlow look forward to a well-deserved break before their next venture.”