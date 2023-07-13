Luxury Perthshire hotel acquired in multi-million-pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Luxury Perthshire hotel acquired in multi-million-pound deal

The hotel went on sale last year with an asking price of £3 million.

By Gavin Harper
The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry
Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Christie & Co.

A Perthshire hotel that was on sale for £3 million has been acquired by a national chain.

The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry, set in a Victorian mansion and 10 acres of land, hit the market last year.

The 29-bedroom hotel has now been bought by Apex Hotels Limited.

The group operates eight luxury hotels across the UK, including in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Pine Trees Hotel ‘perfect fit’ for Apex

Earlier this year, Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers outlined plans to invest as the hotel group returned to profit.

She was “delighted” to have completed the deal.

Ms Vickers said: “The acquisition of Pine Trees Hotel illustrates our commitment to delivering sustainable growth in the UK market.

“This move was the perfect fit in seeking to diversify the Apex Hotels brand in more rural locations.”

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers. Image: Apex Hotels.

Ms Vickers said the acquisition will help Apex provide its guests with greater choice alongside its existing city centre premises.

Sellers Major James Barlow and his wife Anne bought the hotel in 2018 from long-term owners Robert and Valerie Kerr.

They previously sold the Royal Ettrick Hotel in Edinburgh, which they had run for over 20 years, to take over at The Pine Trees.

The couple said: “We would like to thank the team for all their hard work over the past five years.

The Pine Trees Hotel. Image: Christie & Co.

“Their dedication and service to customers has been endless, making the Pine Trees Hotel a wonderful, comfortable place to stay.

“The management and staff would also like to thank all the customers for their support during the challenging times after the pandemic closures.”

Tributes paid to former owners

Christie & Co handled the sale of the property.

Brian Sheldon, the firm’s regional director for Scotland, said: “The sale of The Pine Trees Hotel epitomises the demand for quality and established country house hotels in good locations throughout Scotland.”

Inside the Perthshire property. Image: Christie & Co.

Mr Sheldon also paid tribute to the former owners.

He said: “The hotel has been meticulously looked after by the family, with no expense being spared in decoration and refurbishment over the years of their ownership.

“Major and Mrs Barlow look forward to a well-deserved break before their next venture.”

