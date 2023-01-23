Apex Hotels: Investment plans following occupancy levels rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apex Hotels: Investment plans following occupancy levels rise

By Rob McLaren
January 23 2023, 3.40pm Updated: January 24 2023, 9.05am
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Apex Hotels is celebrating an increase in occupancy as the group has returned to profit.

The family firm, which operates Apex City Quay Hotel, was badly hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

It made an operating loss of £11.2m in 2020/21 but has now bounced back to profit.

With fewer operating restrictions, Apex Hotels made an operating profit of £2.9m last year.

Resilient Apex back in profit

The group says it is confident in the future and is planning investments.

Chief executive Angela Vickers said: “The results reflect that after a difficult period for the sector, we are emerging as a more resilient company.

“We can look to the future with renewed positivity and optimism.

“Apex continues to evolve, developing our brand around high-quality service and sustainability.

Angela Vickers, chief executive Apex Hotels. Image: Apex Hotels

“Against the backdrop of an uncertain economic outlook, rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, we are working hard to keep our costs down and to offer value to our guests.

“We look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead, delighting guests every day and maintaining our strong market position.”

Apex Hotels investments

Apex Hotels has nine premises. In 2020/1, it recorded sales of just £8.1m.

However, last year this increased almost six-fold to £47.3m.

Occupancy for the year averaged 51.4%, rising to 64.3% in the final quarter, bringing a strong finish to the financial year.

Domestic demand was driven by growth from both business and leisure guests, boosted later in the year by the return of international travellers.

With renewed confidence in trading, the group focused on strategic priorities.

It is investing in technology to optimise back-office infrastructure and streamline the guest experience.

This includes the launch of the Apex Hotels & Rewards app.

Inside the Quayside Bar & Restaurant at Apex City Quay Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Apex Hotels’ Dundee restaurant was named one of the most Instagrammable in the UK last year.

Staff at the Dundee city centre hotel also managed to achieve a guest’s bizarre request for Rangers FC memorabilia in their room.

In an annual tradition, Apex staff supply hampers for families in need in the run up to Christmas.

Last year, it doubled the quantity of hampers it produced, to mark its upcoming 20th anniversary in Dundee.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented