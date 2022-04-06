Apex Hotels boss optimistic of recovery after £16m loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Apex Hotels boss optimistic of recovery after £16m loss

By Maria Gran
April 6 2022, 5.57am Updated: April 6 2022, 9.01am
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

The impact of closures and restrictions during Covid-19 led Apex Hotels to record a loss of more than £16 million.

Newly filed accounts for the group, which has one of its 10 hotels at Dundee’s City Quay, show a dramatic fall in revenue for the year ending 30 April 2021.

Turnover was £8.1 million compared to £68.7m the previous year, a drop of 88%.

Over the 12 months, the hotel group had a 13.8% occupancy rate compared to 77.4% the year prior.

The pre-tax loss of £16.3m in the financial year compares to a £7m pre-tax profit in 2020.

Covid’s ‘substantial’ impact on Apex Hotels

Last year, Apex Hotels said the impact of Covid-19 had been substantial but it expects a strong recovery.

All 10 Apex hotels have reopened and the business has returned to profitability.

Chief executive Angela Vickers said the firm is now ready to make a strong comeback.

“This was an incredibly challenging period for the entire industry, with intermittent restrictions and closures imposed for almost three-quarters of the financial year,” she said.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers.
Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers.

“However, we used the time wisely by investing in initiatives that added long-term value and capitalised on the appetite for staycations as restrictions on domestic travel eased.”

Among the upgrades include a new property and guest management systems.

This reduces the time spent processing data and allow staff more time to serve guests.

“We also brought in a new staff training programme, enhancing learning and development,” Ms Vickers adds.

“A big data project to provide us with valuable insights to drive further business improvements.

“With the reopening of the hospitality industry, and thanks to a successful vaccination programme roll-out, we are in an excellent position to grow revenue once again.

“We are confident in our ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth as we near the end of the pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, old and new, and returning our results to pre-pandemic levels.

“Our outlook for the year ahead is optimistic.”

