Tayside charity to drive NHS van to front line in Ukraine to help soldiers and civilians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside charity to drive NHS van to front line in Ukraine to help soldiers and civilians

The Erroll Airfield base has sent more than 50 lorries to Ukraine in support of the civilians and soldiers caught up in the conflict.

By Alex Banks
Ludmyla Kulish was on site today helping prepare for the journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ludmyla Kulish was on site today helping prepare for the journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A former mobile dental unit used by NHS Tayside is heading to the front line of the conflict in Ukraine.

It is all thanks to Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine, the charity set up following Russia’s invasion last year. 

It has already sent more than 50 lorry loads of aid to Ukraine.

Its packages have included everything from fire extinguishers and wheelchairs to teddy bears.

Now, the charity is preparing to embark on its latest venture in its surplus-to-requirements mobile dental unit.

The vehicle, which was being used as recently as March by NHS Tayside for people who couldn’t access dental treatment, was bought at auction for £8,000.

The vehicle is booked on to a ferry on July 12.

‘Contacts in Ukraine biting our hand off’ for dental unit

Perth businessman Kenny Simpson is a principal co-ordinator with the charity.

He said that despite the unit being 20 years old, it is in “excellent condition”.

Mr Simpson said: “It was put up for auction and we were successful with an £8,000 bid.

“We had got in touch beforehand with our contacts in Ukraine to see if it would be something they could make use of.

“The answer came back within the hour. They were biting our hand off.”

The unit, which has been nicknamed Dennis, will head to the front line to be used by military personnel along with civilians.

Drivers Kenny Simpson, who is also Principal Coordinator for Tayside and Strathern Help 4 Ukraine and committee member Lindsay Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He continued: “The unit may be 20 years old, but it is in excellent condition.

“A dental engineer inspected it, did a little bit of re-wiring and assured us everything was in perfect working order.

“We were only lacking X-ray and sterilising machines.

“Since the acquisition, a sterilising unit has been generously donated by industry supplier Henry Schein Dental.”

Mr Simpson will drive the 1,200-mile journey to Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine.

The trip will take three days and the vehicle will also be packed with toiletries and other essentials.

Mr Simpson adds the charity is fundraising to cover the ferry fare of £700 alongside fuel for the journey.

Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine charity hails ‘incredible’ response

Mr Simpson has called the response to the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine charity “incredible”.

He said: “A group of us got together within days of the invasion, with the aim of providing much-needed food, clothing and toiletries to refugees fleeing the horrors.

“It’s incredible to think we have sent more than 50 lorry loads to support families whose lives have been turned upside down by a savage conflict here in Europe.

“The 55th lorry load headed out from our Errol Airfield base on Friday.

“The total aid contributed by our supporters across Scotland has to be in the region of £2 million.

Mr Simpson said that the charity is regularly receiving donations from Aberdeen, Inverness and the central belt.

Smoke rises over an automobile repair shop that was destroyed as a result of Russian missile strikes in Lviv, western Ukraine, in April. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Simpson said: “We have even received loads from Sheffield and Sedbergh.

“We can’t ease up now. As ever, the demand is high for clothing, medicines and toiletries.”

 

More from The Courier

Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty and as a player for Dunfermline
Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then…
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney reveals key reason behind decision to join Dark Blues
Gary Gray.
Fife extreme porn collector stored massive haul on Sky box drives bought on eBay
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
Allan Lowson (79), who had aphasia following his stroke, credits Dundee Stroke Exercise Club with helping his recovery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How a Dundee exercise club is helping stroke survivors with little-known communication disorder aphasia
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges
Tayside charity to drive NHS van to front line in Ukraine to help soldiers and civilians
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organiser hoping for glorious weather
Neil Greig days the Scottish Government must take responsibility for the delays to dualling the A9. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling
Chairman Ron Stewart (front) and members of BCHug try out the new balcony seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade
An artists' impression of how the castle, Logiealmond Lodge, will look. Image: AC Architects.
Castle to be built on Perthshire estate as part of £16m transformation