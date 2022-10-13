[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Dundee’s Apex Hotel went beyond the call of duty to tend to a guest’s bizarre request for Rangers memorabilia.

The guest, who had booked to stay at the City Quay hotel, requested to have pictures of Gers midfielder Ryan Jack placed in his room.

The football fan had arrived to watch his favourite team face Dundee at Dens Park in September 2021.

Although the Glasgow side, then managed by Steven Gerrard, were not staying at the hotel, the guest wanted to make the most of their stay by putting in the request as they booked through hotel website Booking.com.

Hotel staff ensured that the guest would not be disappointed when they arrived – and filled the room with two carefully placed Ryan Jack facemasks on the bed pillows, accompanied by an array of Rangers memorabilia.

A spokesperson for Apex Hotels said: “David Field, one of the duty managers at City Quay Hotel in Dundee, responded to the request that came through Booking.com.

“David, being a massive Rangers fan went to town.

“There were pictures of Ryan Jack with the league trophy, ticker tape in Rangers colours and Ryan Jack face masks.”

To celebrate 26 years in operation, Apex Hotels has listed the top five unique requests made by guests.

The guest’s favourite player did not feature in the match. However, they would have travelled home happy after the Gers secured a 1-0 win.