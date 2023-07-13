Tributes paid to ‘selfless and courageous’ fisherman and former Anstruther lifeboat coxswain John Clark

John Clark, East Neuk fisherman and former coxswain of Anstruther lifeboat, has passed away aged 79.

He had been skipper of the creel boat Antares for many years and had 44 years’ service with the RNLI, latterly as operations manager.

John was born in Craigtoun maternity hospital, St Andrews, in March 1944 to William Clark of Crail and his wife, Annie Cunningham of Cellardyke.

His father had worked on farms but then went to sea as a cook on line-fishing boats, operating as far away as Norway and Iceland.

School days

John grew up in Cellardyke with his two sisters, Moira and Anne, and was educated at Cellardyke primary and then Waid Academy in Anstruther.

While serving his apprenticeship with Rollo of St Andrews, he attended evening classes at Kirkcaldy Technical College, studying painting, decorating and signwriting.

John became friends with a fellow painter in Cellardyke, Gordon Lewis, and in the evenings and at weekends, they sunk creels from small boats.

They were successful at fishing and went full time, working from Dunbar for a couple of years.

Boat owner

John earned enough money in this period to return to Cellardyke and buy the Antares, KY23, which his wife, Edith, said he adored.

John and crew member, George Sorely, worked together for many years on the Antares creel fishing. When George hung up his wellies, John adapted the boat so he could dredge for prawns single-handedly.

Growing up in Cellardyke, John and Edith had known each other all their lives and married in 1991 after courting for nine years.

Edith said: “His gran had a wee shop in a room in John Street and the family lived above.

“The first time I saw him was when I had gone to the shop for a sweetie. He came to the door carrying a little boat: he must have been sailing the boat down the beach.

“I remember thinking I wish I had a big brother like him. John had the most lovely eyes and smile. He was always laid back.”

Marriage

Edith already had a daughter and the couple married at Anstruther registrar just before their first grandchild, Alanah, was born, followed by grandson, Neil, five years later.

“By the time, Toby, our great-grandson was born, John’s health had deteriorated but he still loved to spend time with Toby when he came round on Wednesday afternoons.”

John had joined the RNLI in 1970 and served for 21 years on The Doctors.

He was made second coxswain in 1980 and the role of coxswain was passed over from Peter Murray to John in 1994.

RNLI service

He retired from active service in 1999 to become deputy launching authority until 2008 when he was appointed operations manager.

Current coxswain, Michael Bruce, said: “John was a kind, humble gentleman who dedicated over 40 years to the RNLI, rescuing countless people and playing a key part in saving lives.

“John epitomised the RNLI and our values perfectly and the selfless, courageous and dependable influence he bestowed on the station will live long in memory.”

