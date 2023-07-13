Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster

Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn’t surprised to see new goalkeeper Jon McCracken save the spot-kick that protected a much-desired clean sheet at Arbroath.

The Norwich man has impressed in his short time at Dens Park after signing a season-long loan deal at the start of July.

Docherty has made clear his mind is not made up on who will be his No 1 for the start of the season with McCracken in a battle with the experienced Adam Legzdins and youngster Harry Sharp.

Legzdins started last week at Bray Wanderers before McCracken replaced him in the second half. Those roles were reversed against Fleetwood Town and on Wednesday at Arbroath.

The battle may still be on for the jersey but McCracken did his chances no harm by denying Leighton McIntosh from 12 yards.

1-0 to Dundee at the break at Gayfield after this save by Jon McCracken to deny Leighton McIntosh from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/5Rv9RkS7wK — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) July 12, 2023

“Jon has impressed me and he’s settled in great with the boys,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

“He’s a talented goalkeeper so it wasn’t a surprise to me to see him save the penalty.

“I’ve seen him do that before.

“I thought his all-round display was very good, as was Adam Legzdins in the second half, though I don’t think they had much to do.”

Jack Wilkie

The spot-kick was given away by young defender Jack Wilkie, son of former Dens defender Lee.

Docherty says he’s already given the 20-year-old some pointers but was delighted by the response he saw in the second half at Gayfield.

“It’s important, particularly at this stage of the season, that you give young players opportunities,” the Dundee boss added.

“Jack got that at Arbroath with Owen Beck not being available and I thought he took it.

“He’ll be disappointed himself for conceding the penalty and I’ve given him some pointers myself for his positioning there.

“But, in general, he almost scored and almost had a couple of assists.

“And it’s good that other young boys can look at that and see there is a pathway into the first team.

“I was pleased with Jack’s performance and it won’t be the last.”