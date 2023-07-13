Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster

The Dark Blues continued their pre-season scheduled with a 1-0 win at Arbroath.

By George Cran
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn’t surprised to see new goalkeeper Jon McCracken save the spot-kick that protected a much-desired clean sheet at Arbroath.

The Norwich man has impressed in his short time at Dens Park after signing a season-long loan deal at the start of July.

Docherty has made clear his mind is not made up on who will be his No 1 for the start of the season with McCracken in a battle with the experienced Adam Legzdins and youngster Harry Sharp.

Legzdins started last week at Bray Wanderers before McCracken replaced him in the second half. Those roles were reversed against Fleetwood Town and on Wednesday at Arbroath.

The battle may still be on for the jersey but McCracken did his chances no harm by denying Leighton McIntosh from 12 yards.

“Jon has impressed me and he’s settled in great with the boys,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

“He’s a talented goalkeeper so it wasn’t a surprise to me to see him save the penalty.

“I’ve seen him do that before.

“I thought his all-round display was very good, as was Adam Legzdins in the second half, though I don’t think they had much to do.”

Jack Wilkie

The spot-kick was given away by young defender Jack Wilkie, son of former Dens defender Lee.

Docherty says he’s already given the 20-year-old some pointers but was delighted by the response he saw in the second half at Gayfield.

“It’s important, particularly at this stage of the season, that you give young players opportunities,” the Dundee boss added.

Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image; SNS.
Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.

“Jack got that at Arbroath with Owen Beck not being available and I thought he took it.

“He’ll be disappointed himself for conceding the penalty and I’ve given him some pointers myself for his positioning there.

“But, in general, he almost scored and almost had a couple of assists.

“And it’s good that other young boys can look at that and see there is a pathway into the first team.

“I was pleased with Jack’s performance and it won’t be the last.”

