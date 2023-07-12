3 Dundee talking points as penalty save earns Dark Blues victory at Arbroath

Dundee continued their pre-season winning streak with victory at Arbroath.

Tony Docherty’s fourth match in charge brought a fourth success with Zach Robinson’s first-half strike enough to split the teams at Gayfield.

The Dark Blues were in control for much of the contest but there were few chances early on.

However, the deadlock would be broken on 36 minutes as Robinson continued his fine goalscoring run in pre-season.

His strike partner Zak Rudden sent a clever pass in behind the defence with Robinson lifting the ball beyond the goalie and into the net.

Arbroath had the chance to level things up just before the break when Jack Wilkie brought down Mark Stowe.

Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh, though, was denied by a superb sprawling save by Jon McCracken.

After the break Derek Gaston saved well with his feet to deny Robinson a second after good set-up play by Luke McCowan.

The Arbroath keeper was at it again on 73 minutes as Rudden and Tiffoney played a one-two, the latter though couldn’t beat Gaston with the resulting effort.

One-nil would have to do, though, as the Dee continued their winning habit.

So, what can we take from the clash at Gayfield?

McCracken

Dundee boss Tony Docherty made clear last week that the No 1 jersey is up for grabs.

McCracken, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp all have a claim with the Dens boss keen to drive real competition.

McCracken, though, has now started the last two friendlies – against Fleetwood Town on Saturday and tonight at Gayfield.

1-0 to Dundee at the break at Gayfield after this save by Jon McCracken to deny Leighton McIntosh from the penalty spot.

And he’s done his chances no harm at all by pulling off a very impressive save to deny McIntosh from the spot.

The former Dens youngster struck the penalty well but the on-loan Norwich man read it and kept it out at full stretch.

Legzdins would get his chance for the entirety of the second half but had very little to do.

Full-back

Cammy Kerr and Owen Beck had started the last two friendlies but Kerr was on the bench for this one while Beck missed out.

So it was a new-look backline for the Dark Blues with Josh Mulligan dropping into right-back and young Jack Wilkie in at left-back.

Mulligan showed his quality in that position last season in the Championship and looked entirely at home there.

Had some of the cross-field passes from team-mates been more accurate he’d have had more joy down that flank.

Wilkie began the game well, linking up with Scott Tiffoney and dealing with things defensively.

One-on-one with Lichties new signing Mark Stowe was a problem, though, and that came to a head late in the first half.

The winger faced him up and sped past him with Wilkie bundling his man over in the area.

McCracken would save the day but a learning curve for the Dee youngster.

He showed his mettle with a strong second-half performance, however.

Experiment

After starting the match with his team playing 4-4-2, Docherty took the chance to try out something different for the final half-hour.

Robinson’s race was run as Kerr replaced him on 61 minutes. A full-back for striker suggest two things – shutting up shop or trying something different.

Of course, it was the latter. Mulligan moved into midfield alongside Max Anderson as Dundee switched to 4-2-3-1.

That saw Fin Robertson again head to left wing, pushing Tiffoney inside behind striker Rudden.

Lyall Cameron would later emerge from the bench in the deeper midfield role we’ve seen him in already this season, getting on the ball and starting moves off.