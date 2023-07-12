3 Dundee talking points as penalty save earns Dark Blues victory at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points as penalty save earns Dark Blues victory at Arbroath

Tony Docherty's side made it four wins from four in pre-season thanks to Zach Robinson's first-half strike.

By George Cran
Max Anderson challenges Arbroath's Mark Stowe. Image: SNS
Max Anderson challenges Arbroath's Mark Stowe. Image: SNS

Dundee continued their pre-season winning streak with victory at Arbroath.

Tony Docherty’s fourth match in charge brought a fourth success with Zach Robinson’s first-half strike enough to split the teams at Gayfield.

The Dark Blues were in control for much of the contest but there were few chances early on.

However, the deadlock would be broken on 36 minutes as Robinson continued his fine goalscoring run in pre-season.

His strike partner Zak Rudden sent a clever pass in behind the defence with Robinson lifting the ball beyond the goalie and into the net.

Zach Robinson makes it 1-0 at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson makes it 1-0 at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Arbroath had the chance to level things up just before the break when Jack Wilkie brought down Mark Stowe.

Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh, though, was denied by a superb sprawling save by Jon McCracken.

After the break Derek Gaston saved well with his feet to deny Robinson a second after good set-up play by Luke McCowan.

Leighton McIntosh misses from the penalty spot for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Leighton McIntosh misses from the penalty spot for Arbroath. Image: SNS

The Arbroath keeper was at it again on 73 minutes as Rudden and Tiffoney played a one-two, the latter though couldn’t beat Gaston with the resulting effort.

One-nil would have to do, though, as the Dee continued their winning habit.

So, what can we take from the clash at Gayfield?

McCracken

Dundee boss Tony Docherty made clear last week that the No 1 jersey is up for grabs.

McCracken, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp all have a claim with the Dens boss keen to drive real competition.

McCracken, though, has now started the last two friendlies – against Fleetwood Town on Saturday and tonight at Gayfield.

And he’s done his chances no harm at all by pulling off a very impressive save to deny McIntosh from the spot.

The former Dens youngster struck the penalty well but the on-loan Norwich man read it and kept it out at full stretch.

Legzdins would get his chance for the entirety of the second half but had very little to do.

Full-back

Cammy Kerr and Owen Beck had started the last two friendlies but Kerr was on the bench for this one while Beck missed out.

So it was a new-look backline for the Dark Blues with Josh Mulligan dropping into right-back and young Jack Wilkie in at left-back.

Mulligan showed his quality in that position last season in the Championship and looked entirely at home there.

Arbroath's Mark Stowe is brought down by Dundee defender Jack Wilkie for a penalty. Image: SNS.
Arbroath's Mark Stowe is brought down by Dundee defender Jack Wilkie for a penalty. Image: SNS.

Had some of the cross-field passes from team-mates been more accurate he’d have had more joy down that flank.

Wilkie began the game well, linking up with Scott Tiffoney and dealing with things defensively.

One-on-one with Lichties new signing Mark Stowe was a problem, though, and that came to a head late in the first half.

The winger faced him up and sped past him with Wilkie bundling his man over in the area.

McCracken would save the day but a learning curve for the Dee youngster.

He showed his mettle with a strong second-half performance, however.

Experiment

After starting the match with his team playing 4-4-2, Docherty took the chance to try out something different for the final half-hour.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

Robinson’s race was run as Kerr replaced him on 61 minutes. A full-back for striker suggest two things – shutting up shop or trying something different.

Of course, it was the latter. Mulligan moved into midfield alongside Max Anderson as Dundee switched to 4-2-3-1.

That saw Fin Robertson again head to left wing, pushing Tiffoney inside behind striker Rudden.

Lyall Cameron would later emerge from the bench in the deeper midfield role we’ve seen him in already this season, getting on the ball and starting moves off.

