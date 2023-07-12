Tony Docherty says Dundee are ‘going in the right direction’ after Arbroath win as he talks up goalscorer Zach Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty says Dundee are ‘going in the right direction’ after Arbroath win as he talks up goalscorer Zach Robinson

The Dark Blues won 1-0 at Gayfield to continue their good run of pre-season victories.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty says Dundee are learning their lessons after hailing the first clean sheet of pre-season at Arbroath.

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a Zach Robinson goal in the first half at Gayfield to make it four wins from four under the new boss.

Jon McCracken would pull off a fine penalty save to deny former Dee Leighton McIntosh in the first-half to preserve that clean sheet.

And Docherty was delighted to see his team shut out the Red Lichties as they continue to build for the Premiership season ahead.

“I’m really pleased, it’s important we keep the momentum going,” he told Courier Sport.

Dundee striker Zach Robinson celebrates at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson celebrates at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“That’s our fourth win. I know it’s just pre-season but it’s important you get that mentality.

“The boys showed that in abundance tonight and I’m delighted with the clean sheet.

“Jon’s penalty save was very good. The only negative is we should have scored more goals, just been a bit more clinical in front of goal.

“The clean sheet was the most important for me and some players put in big performances.

“It augurs well, Owen Beck wasn’t there tonight because of a family commitment and we have more to bring in.

“It’s going in the right direction.”

‘Great feeling’

The winning goal saw Docherty’s front pairing combine well with Zak Rudden setting up Robinson inside the area.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man made no mistake as he lifted the ball beyond Derek Gaston in the home goal.

Zach Robinson makes it 1-0 at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson makes it 1-0 at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“The thing with Zach Robinson, it’s a great feeling to have at the side of the pitch when he’s in that position – you know he’s scoring,” Docherty added.

“It’s a great feeling that.

“He took the goal well but probably should have scored a couple more.

“I thought Zak Rudden’s work-rate was outstanding and they combined well.”

Learning

The clean sheet, though, brought real satisfaction for the Dundee boss after conceding once in each of the three previous games against Brechin, Bray Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

And he was pleased to see some lessons learned from Saturday’s 2-1 success against English League One side Fleetwood.

Leighton McIntosh misses from the penalty spot for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Leighton McIntosh misses from the penalty spot for Arbroath. Image: SNS

“That’s what disappointed me in the three games, to be honest,” Docherty said of the clean sheet.

“They were good wins, particularly the Fleetwood one. But we lost a goal to a set-play in that one.

“We were strong from set-plays today and, for me, that shows the players are learning.

“I thought this would be one of our hardest games in pre-season and it proved to be that.

“I knew it would be competitive, I know Dick and Pink and knew what they would be like.

“It was a real game and we’ve come through the test.”

