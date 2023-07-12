Tony Docherty says Dundee are ‘going in the right direction’ after Arbroath win as he talks up goalscorer Zach Robinson

Tony Docherty says Dundee are learning their lessons after hailing the first clean sheet of pre-season at Arbroath.

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a Zach Robinson goal in the first half at Gayfield to make it four wins from four under the new boss.

Jon McCracken would pull off a fine penalty save to deny former Dee Leighton McIntosh in the first-half to preserve that clean sheet.

And Docherty was delighted to see his team shut out the Red Lichties as they continue to build for the Premiership season ahead.

“I’m really pleased, it’s important we keep the momentum going,” he told Courier Sport.

“That’s our fourth win. I know it’s just pre-season but it’s important you get that mentality.

“The boys showed that in abundance tonight and I’m delighted with the clean sheet.

“Jon’s penalty save was very good. The only negative is we should have scored more goals, just been a bit more clinical in front of goal.

“The clean sheet was the most important for me and some players put in big performances.

“It augurs well, Owen Beck wasn’t there tonight because of a family commitment and we have more to bring in.

“It’s going in the right direction.”

‘Great feeling’

The winning goal saw Docherty’s front pairing combine well with Zak Rudden setting up Robinson inside the area.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man made no mistake as he lifted the ball beyond Derek Gaston in the home goal.

“The thing with Zach Robinson, it’s a great feeling to have at the side of the pitch when he’s in that position – you know he’s scoring,” Docherty added.

“It’s a great feeling that.

“He took the goal well but probably should have scored a couple more.

“I thought Zak Rudden’s work-rate was outstanding and they combined well.”

Learning

The clean sheet, though, brought real satisfaction for the Dundee boss after conceding once in each of the three previous games against Brechin, Bray Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

And he was pleased to see some lessons learned from Saturday’s 2-1 success against English League One side Fleetwood.

“That’s what disappointed me in the three games, to be honest,” Docherty said of the clean sheet.

“They were good wins, particularly the Fleetwood one. But we lost a goal to a set-play in that one.

“We were strong from set-plays today and, for me, that shows the players are learning.

“I thought this would be one of our hardest games in pre-season and it proved to be that.

“I knew it would be competitive, I know Dick and Pink and knew what they would be like.

“It was a real game and we’ve come through the test.”