Match ban for violent Rangers fan caught with blue flare at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Match ban for violent Rangers fan caught with blue flare at McDiarmid Park

Jackson Martin was part of the away support at the Scottish Cup match between St Johnstone and Rangers when he attracted the attention of security.

By Gordon Currie
Jackson Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Jackson Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A teenage Rangers supporter has been banned from all football for a year after kicking off at police officers who caught him with a blue flare at McDiarmid Park.

Jackson Martin, 18, Arklet Street, Glasgow, was also fined £400 for having the flare and attacking a police officer on January 21, this year.

Martin was part of the away support at the Scottish Cup match between St Johnstone and Rangers when he attracted the attention of security.

The teenager, who was 17 at the time, was so drunk that staff went to speak to him and discovered that he was carrying a foot-long pyrotechnic device.

Under the influence

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Perth Sheriff Court: “He was in the North Stand at McDiarmid Park. It was the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and was busy, with just shy of 8,000 present.

“At around 6.10pm the accused was observed to be heavily under the influence. He was searched and in his pocket was a pyrotechnic device – a foot-long blue flare.

The teenager attended the Scottish Cup clash in January. Image: SNS.

“Two offices were alerted and seized the pyrotechnic. Due to his state, other members of staff were alerted as well. The accused tried to break free from the officers.

“At this point the accused kicked the officer three times to his left knee. He was cuffed to the rear of the police vehicle before being taken away to custody.”

Mr Craib moved for the flare to be forfeited – which was granted – and for the court to impose a football banning order on Martin.

‘I was just drunk’

Martin admitted assaulting PC Steven McEwan by repeatedly kicking him, as well as having a flare inside a designated sports ground.

Defending himself, Martin said: “I was just drunk and it was a mistake. One of my friends had the flare and I had it in my pocket. I didn’t mean any of it. It’s my fault isn’t it.”

The labourer told the court that he was not a Rangers season ticket holder and would only attend matches when he was able to get a ticket.

Rangers fans set off flares during the cinch Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth.
Rangers fans set off flares during the cinch Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said: “I take into account your age and that you are a first offender. I am told you were drunk, but it is always inappropriate to kick out at an officer on duty.

“You kicked out at a police officer three times. That is unacceptable. Pyrotechnics are becoming an increasing problem in football stadiums. I do take into account that it wasn’t being used at the time.”

He fined Martin and made him subject to a football banning order for the next 12 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Leanne Dickson. Arbroath. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco worker with needle
Oliver Bond, also known as Lucas Cole, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fife sex attacker spared jail for molesting teen while he slept in Kinross-shire
Richard Kennedy injured a child and abused a woman.
Man who fractured tot's bones playing 'airplanes' banned from Kirriemuir for seven years
Kevin Bell said he immediately deleted the child abuse videos.
Kirkcaldy pervert found guilty of keeping child abuse videos on home computer
Courier - News - Jamie Buchan - Accused Steven Rose at Court - CR0039679 - Perth - Picture Shows: Steven Rose (43) emerging from Perth Sheriff court with a female (check if named with Jamie Buchan) - Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic
William Abbott appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested 'for…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Rapist Picture shows; Logan Doig. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter/Police Scotland Date; 11/07/2023
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dealer cannot be linked to two drugs deaths in Fife, court told
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer