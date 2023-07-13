Match ban for violent Rangers fan caught with blue flare at McDiarmid Park

A teenage Rangers supporter has been banned from all football for a year after kicking off at police officers who caught him with a blue flare at McDiarmid Park.

Jackson Martin, 18, Arklet Street, Glasgow, was also fined £400 for having the flare and attacking a police officer on January 21, this year.

Martin was part of the away support at the Scottish Cup match between St Johnstone and Rangers when he attracted the attention of security.

The teenager, who was 17 at the time, was so drunk that staff went to speak to him and discovered that he was carrying a foot-long pyrotechnic device.

Under the influence

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Perth Sheriff Court: “He was in the North Stand at McDiarmid Park. It was the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and was busy, with just shy of 8,000 present.

“At around 6.10pm the accused was observed to be heavily under the influence. He was searched and in his pocket was a pyrotechnic device – a foot-long blue flare.

“Two offices were alerted and seized the pyrotechnic. Due to his state, other members of staff were alerted as well. The accused tried to break free from the officers.

“At this point the accused kicked the officer three times to his left knee. He was cuffed to the rear of the police vehicle before being taken away to custody.”

Mr Craib moved for the flare to be forfeited – which was granted – and for the court to impose a football banning order on Martin.

‘I was just drunk’

Martin admitted assaulting PC Steven McEwan by repeatedly kicking him, as well as having a flare inside a designated sports ground.

Defending himself, Martin said: “I was just drunk and it was a mistake. One of my friends had the flare and I had it in my pocket. I didn’t mean any of it. It’s my fault isn’t it.”

The labourer told the court that he was not a Rangers season ticket holder and would only attend matches when he was able to get a ticket.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said: “I take into account your age and that you are a first offender. I am told you were drunk, but it is always inappropriate to kick out at an officer on duty.

“You kicked out at a police officer three times. That is unacceptable. Pyrotechnics are becoming an increasing problem in football stadiums. I do take into account that it wasn’t being used at the time.”

He fined Martin and made him subject to a football banning order for the next 12 months.

