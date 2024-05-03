Property developer to pay teen he groped at Dunfermline Wetherspoons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property developer to pay teen he groped at Dunfermline Wetherspoons

Giedrius Ambrazevicius from Lithuania was convicted of the new year's day attack earlier this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
A property developer who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in a Dunfermline Wetherspoons on new year’s day has been told to pay the teenager £2,000.

Giedrius Ambrazevicius was previously found guilty by a jury of groping his victim near the main entrance door of the city’s High Street premises in the early hours of January 1 2022.

The 40-year-old from Lithuania, who was on a trip to Scotland with his family at the time, had denied the allegation and lodged a special defence of consent.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week for sentencing.

Sheriff John MacRitchie fined Ambrazevicius £10,000 and ordered him to pay £2,000 in compensation to his victim.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Sheriff MacRitchie acknowledged the seriousness of the offence but highlighted Ambrazevicius’ lack of previous convictions and positive contribution to society by running a “successful company which supports others”.

He also pointed out a social work report had assessed Ambrazevicius as a low risk of future offending and recognised prison or doing unpaid work in Scotland could have “financial consequences” for his family, his business and those who rely on it.

The sheriff told him: “I have given you a chance today to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.

“Please ensure you take it.”

New year attack

Giving evidence by video link during the trial, the now 19-year-old victim said she was in the entrance area to Guildhall & Linen Exchange when stranger Ambrazevicius put his arm around her shoulder and said something she did not understand.

She said he pulled her closer to him and asked for her door number.

The woman said: “I was trying to pull away. I said ‘get off of me’.

“His hand was travelling down my back and started squeezing my bum.

“He was whispering in my ear… I’m sure he said ‘darling’ at one point.

“I was still trying to move away and he put his hand, still over my clothing, round the front.”

Dunfermline Wetherspoons Guildhall &amp; Linen Exchange
Dunfermline Wetherspoons Guildhall & Linen Exchange. Image: Google.

The woman said she was “terrified” and shouting for a friend, who was outside on High Street with others, making TikTok videos.

She said Ambrazevicius put his hand down the back of her shorts, then round to the front.

She said she was “disgusted, scared.”

She tried to pull away but said Ambrazevicius put his hand on her face and tried to pull her in to kiss her.

Asked by prosecutor Jamie Hilland if she had given any indication of consent, she replied: “No, I don’t know the man, I have never seen him before.”

Ambrazevicius told the trial he was on a two-day trip to Scotland and was staying at the hotel for new year celebrations with his wife, children and friends.

He accepted carrying out a sexual act but insisted it was consensual and happened spontaneously.

He was found guilty by majority verdict of sexual assault after a three-day trial.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

