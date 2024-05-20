Kirkcaldy man pointed loaded crossbow at partner and threatened her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy man pointed loaded crossbow at partner and threatened her

Kieran Marko admitted his guilt, but only after his partner had given evidence to a court.

By Ross Gardiner
Kieran Marko
Kieran Marko. Image: Facebook

A Kirkcaldy man has narrowly avoided imprisonment after he threatened his partner while pointing a loaded crossbow at her.

Keiran Marko returned the the dock at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced, having admitted a campaign of domestic abuse lasting more than a month.

Marko, of Hendry Crescent in Kirkcaldy, was ordered to complete the maximum amount of unpaid work and placed on a curfew after admitting twice arming himself with a crossbow.

The 23-year-old was also made subject to a court order to protect his victim for two years.

Crossbow threats

Midway through a trial which took place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this year, Marko admitted engaging in behaviour which was abusive towards his partner.

His victim was forced to give evidence before he accepted his guilt to breaching the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018 between December 2 in 2023 and January 1 this year.

Marko accepted that on one occasion, he shouted and acted in an aggressive manner towards the woman.

He then took possession of a crossbow, loaded it and pointed the weapon towards her, before making a violent threat.

On another occasion, he seized the woman by the wrists and by the throat.

A third incident involved Marko attempting to grab the woman by the throat again.

He also admitted a fourth incident during which he again acted in aggressive manner taking the loaded crossbow and repeatedly questioning if the woman had contacted the police and making more violent threats.

The woman was left injured.

Marko also admitted breaching a special bail condition relating to the woman, and was admonished.

Sentencing

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Solicitor Calum Harris said his client accepts full responsibility, despite not remembering much about the incidents due to his intoxication because “he does not believe the victim would lie”.

He said he has a limited record, is working part-time, has developed an alcohol problem and has ADHD.

“While he needs to be punished for this offence, particularly in light of the weapon involved, the author of the report seems to express a desire to assist this man through a community payback order, with a care package.

“This incident has acted as a stopping point for him.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry ordered Marko to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am curfew for three months.

The sheriff also made a non-harassment order for two years.

His sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

