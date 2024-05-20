Kirkcaldy man pointed loaded crossbow at partner and threatened her

A Kirkcaldy man has narrowly avoided imprisonment after he threatened his partner while pointing a loaded crossbow at her.

Keiran Marko returned the the dock at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced, having admitted a campaign of domestic abuse lasting more than a month.

Marko, of Hendry Crescent in Kirkcaldy, was ordered to complete the maximum amount of unpaid work and placed on a curfew after admitting twice arming himself with a crossbow.

The 23-year-old was also made subject to a court order to protect his victim for two years.

Crossbow threats

Midway through a trial which took place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this year, Marko admitted engaging in behaviour which was abusive towards his partner.

His victim was forced to give evidence before he accepted his guilt to breaching the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018 between December 2 in 2023 and January 1 this year.

Marko accepted that on one occasion, he shouted and acted in an aggressive manner towards the woman.

He then took possession of a crossbow, loaded it and pointed the weapon towards her, before making a violent threat.

On another occasion, he seized the woman by the wrists and by the throat.

A third incident involved Marko attempting to grab the woman by the throat again.

He also admitted a fourth incident during which he again acted in aggressive manner taking the loaded crossbow and repeatedly questioning if the woman had contacted the police and making more violent threats.

The woman was left injured.

Marko also admitted breaching a special bail condition relating to the woman, and was admonished.

Sentencing

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Solicitor Calum Harris said his client accepts full responsibility, despite not remembering much about the incidents due to his intoxication because “he does not believe the victim would lie”.

He said he has a limited record, is working part-time, has developed an alcohol problem and has ADHD.

“While he needs to be punished for this offence, particularly in light of the weapon involved, the author of the report seems to express a desire to assist this man through a community payback order, with a care package.

“This incident has acted as a stopping point for him.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry ordered Marko to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am curfew for three months.

The sheriff also made a non-harassment order for two years.

His sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.