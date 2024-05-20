Dundee’s Braeview Academy pupils share stories and photos of their Arctic adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Braeview Academy pupils share stories and photos of their Arctic adventure

10 pupils trekked in Greenland over frozen seas and glaciers and up unnamed mountains. See some of their best pictures.

Ellis Milne and Kacey Coleman dressed in their hats and snow gear in Greenland during Braeview Polar Academy
Kacey Coleman and Ellis Milne on Polar Academy expedition. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
By Cheryl Peebles

They camped in temperatures as low as -27 degrees Celsius.

They traversed a frozen glacier and trekked wilderness previously untouched by humans.

They climbed a mountain and named it after one of their own.

Braeview Academy pupil Jamie Brady said: “It’s one of the best things any of us has ever done.”

A group of pupils from the Dundee secondary school are the latest Polar Academy graduates.

Some of Braeview Polar Academy team in the school grounds
Some of the Braeview Polar Academy team back at school, from left: Rayne Coutts, Ellis Milne, Milana Jezova, Ellie Simpson, Jamie Brady and Carly Rose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The life-changing scheme sees young people push their boundaries and build their confidence by trekking through Arctic Greenland.

Braeview Academy was chosen for Polar Academy 2024 with Bucksburn Academy, Aberdeen.

Highlights of a trip-of-a-lifetime

The pupils selected for the team trained intensively for 18 months, both physically and mentally.

And in March 11 of them and teacher Fiona McPherson finally arrived at their remote destination in Greenland after two days of travel.

Now back at school, the Braeview group shared some of their photos (below) and highlights of the trip-of-a-lifetime with us.

Ellis Milne
Ellis Milne loved seeing the glacier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ellis Milne, 15, said Greenland felt like a distant concept right until they stepped off the plane in Kulusuk.

She said: “That’s when it actually felt real, when I processed what we were actually doing.”

From there, they travelled by helicopter Polar Academy base in the town of Tasiilaq.

We are just teenagers from Scotland; we didn’t think we could go on a Polar Academy. But we’ve done it.”

After two days of preparations they set off into the wilderness.

The temperature was minus six degrees when they arrived, but at its coldest plunged to minus 26 – inside their tents!

Jamie said: “It was so cold we couldn’t go walking that day, we just had to stay at camp.

“But because we had so many layers on it could feel colder just standing about in Scotland.”

Jamie Brady
Jamie Brady: “We’ve proved something to ourselves.” Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

They were grateful for their polar sleeping bags which remain cosy to minus 40 degrees!

When they set off hiking they were well prepared with lots of layers and specialist clothing. Being too hot was more of a risk than being too cold.

They trekked over an expanse of frozen sea, with ice 2.5 metres thick, climbed unnamed mountains and saw icebergs and the Northern Lights.

They also traversed a glacier. “That was so cool!” said Ellis.

Polar bear footprints

Each night they erected a polar bear fence to protect their camp from the predators. Thankfully all they saw of the beasts was a set of footprints reckoned to be six weeks old.

The fencing was towed in their sledges – known as pulks – along with tents, stoves and food.

“That was weird,” said Jamie. “It’s not not like you would have to pack a polar bear fence for school!”

While there, the group conducted experiments for St Andrews and Oxford universities.

They also left a permanent reminder of Braeview on Greenland by naming a mountain Mount Rayne after one of the group, Rayne Coutts.

Rayne Coutts
Rayne Coutts – Polar Academy graduate of the year – has a mountain in Greenland named after her. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And for Jamie, that peak was among the highlights.

He said: “We had days where we base-camped, where we would just go out exploring without sledges.

“We went up mountains. When we went up Mount Rayne that was the best moment for most people.”

Craig explained: “From the summit you can see the Greenland ice cap and there are 360 mountain ranges. It is incredible.”

Some of the Braeview Polar Academy team walking in the school grounds
Some of the Braeview Polar Academy team who shared their stories and photos with us. From left: Rayne Coutts, Milana Jezova, Carly Rose, Ellie Simpson, Ellis Milne and Jamie Brady. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

On their return Rayne, 16, was named Polar Academy graduate of the year for going above and beyond to help others.

The experience has left an indelible mark on all the pupils.

Jamie said: “It makes you not take what you have here for granted.

“When you are out there you don’t have any of things we have here and it’s amazing. You don’t have showers or phones and it’s still one of the best things we’ve all ever done.

‘We saw them change by the hour’

“I think we’re all more confident than we were.

“We’ve proved something to ourselves.”

Ellis said: “It just shows what you can do.

“We are just teenagers from Scotland; we didn’t think we could go on a Polar Academy.

“But we’ve done it.”

Polar Academy founder Craig Mathieson
Explorer and Polar Academy founder Craig Mathieson led the Braeview team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Craig said: “It will take a while to sink in, for them to realise what they have done.

“We saw them change by the hour.

“It was seeing them work as team, stopping for the day and putting their tents up, getting the stoves out and cooking dinner, everyone just getting ready and away.

“You would catch one of their eyes when they were skiing or walking along and get a big smile.”

Fiona has been involved since the school was chosen for the expedition almost two years ago.

Braeview teacher Fiona McPherson during training at St Andrews
Teacher Fiona McPherson, pictured during training in St Andrews, was part of the expedition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s been an amazing two years and we’ve loved every bit of it.”

The pupils who went were carefully selected from 300 to apply – those expected to benefit most from the empowerment Polar Academy can give.

‘Best versions of themselves’

Fiona: “It’s been amazing to see them grow and they absolutely have grown.

“They have become the people they were always meant to be.

“I would never say they were transformed because I always thought they were pretty fantastic anyway, but they have definitely learned how to be the best versions of themselves.”

Other pupils in the team were Kacey Coleman, 15, Morgan Gibb, 16, Rhys Gordon, 17, Igor Krykwinski, 16, Billie McKay, 15, Jamie Meldrum, 16, Milana Jezova, 15, Carly Rose, 14, and Ellie Simpson, 16. Morgan is going on Polar Academy’s summer expedition.

Braeview Polar Academy photos

Both the Braeview Academy and Bucksburn Academy teams on Polar Academy 2024. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
A thumbs up with one of their guides. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Camp set up for the night. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Trekking across sea ice. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Camp Braeview Academy. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Northern Lights from Tasiilaq. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Sun glints off the sea ice. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Taking a rest on the mountainside. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Polar Academy base in Tasiilaq. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Tents are up, time for a break! Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
The group were surrounded by spectacular scenery. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Refuelling during a trek. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
A rare meeting with other people, members of a hunting community out with their dogs. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Kacey Coleman and Fiona McPherson on the helicopter to Tasiilaq. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Igor Krykwinski cooking dinner. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
One of many mountain climbs. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
A welcome to Polar Academy base camp in Tasiilaq. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Kacey Coleman on the move with Aberdeen teammates. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Kacey Coleman and Rhys Gordon dig in to get uphill. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Rayne Coutts and Milana Jezova making a meal on their stove. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
Transport between Kulusuk and Tasiilaq is by helicopter only. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.
We did it! Flying the flag for Braeview Academy in Greenland. Image: Braeview Academy/Polar Academy.

