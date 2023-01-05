St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest and Rangers ticket row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest and Rangers ticket row

By Sean Hamilton
January 5 2023, 5.38pm Updated: January 6 2023, 1.39pm
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

A prominent St Johnstone supporters group has spoken out against ticket pricing for the club’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers, just days after mounting a protest over the issue at McDiarmid Park.

News late last week that tickets for the Gers’ impending visit had been priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions sparked an immediate backlash amongst Perth fans.

In protest, the Fair City Unity group did not take their usual seats at McDiarmid Park ahead of Saints ‘ clash with Dundee United on January 2.

Instead, banners reading: “Against modern football,” and featuring a symbol indicating their dissatisfaction with ticket prices over £20, were laid over empty seats at the north end of the East Stand.

The group returned to their traditional area of the ground for the second half of the United contest, with a notable lift in atmosphere the result.

Now they have taken to social media to explain their actions – and to hit out at both St Johnstone and Rangers for spurning an opportunity to make the match affordable “for all fans”.

They said: “On Monday, 2 January, 2023, against Dundee United, Fair City Unity demonstrated against the recent announcement of ticket allocation and pricing ahead of the club’s first home Scottish Cup fixture since winning the competition in 2021.

“The group was made aware of the club’s decision prior to the announcement being made public, strongly rejecting the decision (sic) and highlighting the backlash envisaged from across the support, which has come to fruition.

“For the first half of the match, the group participated in a silent protest, along with leaving our traditional section empty, encouraging other fans who also congregate in the area to do likewise and support our action.

FCU will ‘continue to fight’

“With acknowledgement from the club, the group has in recent times supported the local community during the current cost of living crisis and will continue to do so.

“Therefore, as a group, we are disappointed in the £30/£20 ticket pricing structure, and direct blame at both St Johnstone Football Club and Rangers Football Club, who had an opportunity to make the match affordable for all fans, particularly due to the current cost of living crisis and also to compensate for the unwanted kick-off time and TV coverage.

“The group will continue to fight for fair and affordable ticket pricing structures at all St Johnstone matches in order to make football affordable for all fans.”

St Johnstone have not yet offered any further detail on ticket sales for Rangers’ visit.

Gers fans are set to populate three out of four stands at McDiarmid Park, with home fans restricted to the Main Stand.

Tags

Conversation

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson attempts to challenge Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot…
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
Would a combination of Dan Phillips, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon work as St Johnstone's midfield? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row - what is…
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine 'reinvigorated' by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented