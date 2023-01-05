St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest and Rangers ticket row

A prominent St Johnstone supporters group has spoken out against ticket pricing for the club’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers, just days after mounting a protest over the issue at McDiarmid Park.

News late last week that tickets for the Gers’ impending visit had been priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions sparked an immediate backlash amongst Perth fans.

In protest, the Fair City Unity group did not take their usual seats at McDiarmid Park ahead of Saints ‘ clash with Dundee United on January 2.

Instead, banners reading: “Against modern football,” and featuring a symbol indicating their dissatisfaction with ticket prices over £20, were laid over empty seats at the north end of the East Stand.

The group returned to their traditional area of the ground for the second half of the United contest, with a notable lift in atmosphere the result.

Now they have taken to social media to explain their actions – and to hit out at both St Johnstone and Rangers for spurning an opportunity to make the match affordable “for all fans”.

They said: “On Monday, 2 January, 2023, against Dundee United, Fair City Unity demonstrated against the recent announcement of ticket allocation and pricing ahead of the club’s first home Scottish Cup fixture since winning the competition in 2021.

“The group was made aware of the club’s decision prior to the announcement being made public, strongly rejecting the decision (sic) and highlighting the backlash envisaged from across the support, which has come to fruition.

“For the first half of the match, the group participated in a silent protest, along with leaving our traditional section empty, encouraging other fans who also congregate in the area to do likewise and support our action.

FCU will ‘continue to fight’

“With acknowledgement from the club, the group has in recent times supported the local community during the current cost of living crisis and will continue to do so.

“Therefore, as a group, we are disappointed in the £30/£20 ticket pricing structure, and direct blame at both St Johnstone Football Club and Rangers Football Club, who had an opportunity to make the match affordable for all fans, particularly due to the current cost of living crisis and also to compensate for the unwanted kick-off time and TV coverage.

“The group will continue to fight for fair and affordable ticket pricing structures at all St Johnstone matches in order to make football affordable for all fans.”

St Johnstone have not yet offered any further detail on ticket sales for Rangers’ visit.

Gers fans are set to populate three out of four stands at McDiarmid Park, with home fans restricted to the Main Stand.