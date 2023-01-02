St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy

By Eric Nicolson
January 2 2023, 6.10pm Updated: January 2 2023, 6.26pm
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has sympathised with supporters who feel angry at the club’s decision over tickets for their Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

There has been fan fury at the announcement last week that three stands will be occupied by followers of the visiting side later this month and that it will cost £30 and £20 to get into the game.

Fair City Unity made a ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ banner protest and didn’t occupy their usual seats until the second half of Saints’ 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

And Davidson admitted being “frustrated” himself.

The protest banners can be seen during the minute’s silence for Pele. Image: SNS.

“For me, I want to win the game,” he said.

“As a player I used to love it when you had both stands full of St Johnstone fans.

“I sympathise with supporters. For me, it’s not great in that way.

“I want the best chance for us to get through in the cup. For me, that would be two stands of St Johnstone fans.

“So yeah, I’m a little bit frustrated.”

On the FCU waiting until the second half to turn up the volume in their corner of the East Stand, Davidson said: “I was more annoyed with my team so I didn’t really notice in the first half.

“We have to work with the supporters. It’s a really hard one.

“The supporters were there when we needed them last season.”

Worst performance of the season

Davidson described the display against United as “the worst performance of the season”, as Saints suffered their third defeat in a row and dropped down the Premiership table to seventh after Tony Watt’s late winner.

“First half I thought we were miles off it in terms of keeping the ball,” he said.

“Dundee United had most of the game without really causing us many problems.

“I went into half-time thinking ‘we can’t be that bad on the ball again’ and it’s 0-0.

“We got better in the second half but conceded a sloppy goal.

Tony Watt fires home the winner. Image: SNS

“I’m more disappointed to lose that game than the Hearts one.

“A draw would probably have been a fair result because I don’t think Dundee United did enough to win the game either.

“It was a game that could have given us a wee safety net.

“Worst case scenario we should have got a point and not let Dundee United get any closer to us.

“It was probably the worst performance of the season for me.

“We didn’t give the fans anything to sing about in the first half.

“When we play with tempo the fans back us.”

Adam Montgomery’s St Johnstone loan ends this month. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery missed the game through injury and Andy Considine through illness.

“He (Montgomery) has hurt his hamstring so he’ll be out for a wee while anyway,” said Davidson.

Whether his loan from Celtic will be extended is “ongoing”.

Davidson added: “There will be players I’ll be looking at, not just Adam. There might be one or two going out as well.”

