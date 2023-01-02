Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC’s Young MasterChef competition as debut show airs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC’s Young MasterChef competition as debut show airs

A Dundee mum-of-one has been knocked out of BBC Three's new Young MasterChef show after the first episode aired earlier tonight.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 2 2023, 8.50pm Updated: January 2 2023, 8.59pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Elysse Crichton took part in Young MasterChef. Image: Shine Ltd Production

A Dundee mum-of-one has been knocked out of BBC Three’s new Young MasterChef show after the first episode aired earlier tonight.

Elysse Crichton cooked up a storm on the debut programme alongside four of the other 15 contestants, only to have her chance of winning cut short.

She and one other contestant named Xavier were both sent home from the London-based kitchen after failing to impress judges Poppy O’Toole and London chef Kerth Gumbs.

The 24-year-old announced that she would be taking part in the cooking competition, which is a spin-off to BBC One’s popular MasterChef show, on social media less than two weeks ago.

However, the social media manager was let down by her dry chicken she used to make her Mexican pulled chicken tacos with.

Prepared “to bring a bit of Scottish flair” to the competition, Elysse was thankful for the opportunity and hopes to one day open her own boozy brunch bar, saying it would be ” like a party every day”.

The cooking challenge

The first challenge of the show saw the five contestants serve up their personality on a plate within a 30-minute window.

A lover or Mexican food, Elysse cooked up pulled chicken tacos with a sweetcorn and jalapeno dip, mango salsa and guacamole. She also made corn tacos from scratch although judge Poppy emphasised she felt Elysse had “a lot to do” in the timeframe.

When it came to judging Kerth was enthusiastic about the dish praising the corn salad with its “lots of flavour”. However he noted that the taco lacked texture and fellow judge Poppy thought the chicken was dry, but said the street food option was “a really nice dish”.

From left: Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumbs (judges for Young MasterChef). Image: Shine Ltd, Production/BBC Three

Elysse was delighted with her offering stating: “It is me. Fun and vibrant. It’s just a tasty dish.”

After all of the dishes were presented, Poppy and Kerth had the difficult decision of deciding which two contestants would not make it through to the next round.

Both Elysse and Xavier’s names were announced and their time in the competition came to a close.

“I’m such a crier,” she said, wiping tears from her face.

“I came for the experience so the fact they [the judges] ate my food and liked it, I’m happy.”

Vegan entrepreneur Jordan from Knebworth, Charlie, a DJ from Coventry and paediatric nurse Nazia from Birmingham are still in the running.

The 10-part series will see contestants aged between 18 and 25 cook off against one another to bag themselves a spot in the finale. Each week special guests will join Poppy and Kerth in judging as the challenges begin to heat up.

No prior experience was necessary to enter, although “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation,” is what judges will be looking for.

The 30-minute show airs at 8pm every Monday night on BBC Three and the next two episodes are already available on BBC iPlayer.

Elysse recently launched her food Instagram page @messymealsec where she shares images of the meals she has been making.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022
A photo of Indian dishes at Tayview Hotel in Dundee
A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity

Editor's Picks

Most Commented