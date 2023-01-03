Dundee house price average passes £200,000 according to local estate agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee house price average passes £200,000 according to local estate agent

By Rob McLaren
January 3 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 3 2023, 11.00am
RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.
RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.

A Dundee estate agent said its house sale prices rose 13% last year with the average city home selling for more than £200,000 for the first time.

RSB Lindsays says the average price of a home sold by its city-based team during 2022 increased to £204,000.

That means buyers in the last 12 months paid an average of £24,000 more than the £180,000 average of 2021.

Chris Todd, partner and head of office at RSB Lindsays in Dundee, said the market was currently resetting amid the cost of living crisis.

He said much of the price rise was down to a lot of offers above home valuations during the spring and summer.

Chris said: “Things were particularly busy during that period, with the impact of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget and interest rate rises not coming through until later, of course.

The average house price in Dundee rose strongly last year.

“The market – over the course of the year – has performed well.

“It has been competitive at times and I am expecting a good level of demand as we move into 2023, particularly as we edge closer to spring.”

Dundee house prices in 2023

RSB Lindsays experts believe the average house price in Dundee will continue to stabilise, with offers significantly over the home valuation report becoming less common.

The firm says strong appetite remains from buyers and sellers – with hopes that a more stable market in 2023 will create better trading conditions.

Mr Todd added: “Predictions of doom and gloom have not fully materialised and the market has settled down, as we expected it would. Interest rates have already started to settle. Mortgage rates are dropping slightly.

“We do expect a relatively stable market in 2023. Ultimately, it’s important to remember that a balanced market is a good market, particularly if you are a buyer and a seller.”

Registers of Scotland figures show the average price of a property in Scotland in October – the most recent month analysed – was £194,874, an increase of 8.5% on October 2021. Prices rose by 1.1% between September and October.

However, Bank of Scotland data released last week found the average home in Dundee rose 6.4% to £205,869 in 2022.

