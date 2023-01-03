Will the saga of the Montrose homeless hostel empty since 2007 finally end this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Will the saga of the Montrose homeless hostel empty since 2007 finally end this year?

By Graham Brown
January 3 2023, 5.57am Updated: January 3 2023, 11.23am
Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose remains on the market. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose remains on the market. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The quest to find a use for an Angus homeless unit empty for 15 years will continue into 2023.

Angus Council has admitted it is looking at “alternative uses” for the 11-bed Queen’s Close hostel in Montrose.

It has spent more than £350,000 refurbishing the facility after a fatal fire tragedy there in late 2007.

But since then the B-listed building hasn’t been occupied for a single night.

And repeated efforts by the authority to offload the building have failed.

Those included a deal to sell it at a knockdown price of just £110k in 2017.

Outside the Montrose homeless unit
The hostel has eleven bedsits. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

The council was also unsuccessful in getting a housing association to take it on.

Hillcrest was twice offered the building but said it wasn’t suitable for their needs.

And in 2015 councillors eventually agreed to offer it for sale on the open market.

It has now emerged that it failed to find a new buyer after selling agents put a closing date on the property in July this year.

So the 5,186 sq. ft. building off the town High Street remains available on the website of Shepherd Commercial.

Six-figure overspend

The complex covers three floors and includes an attic flat.

It was fitted with a sprinkler system, door entry system and four communal kitchens for the 11 individual bedsits in the major refurbishment.

But the project bill went £100,000 over budget.

Queen's Close homeless unit Montrose
Queen’s Close runs off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And changes to Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) legislation meant the authority couldn’t get a licence for that use.

The closing date in July raised hopes there might be fresh interest in the building.

But a council spokesperson confirmed there has been no definite movement.

“Queen’s Close is still on the market whilst we consider alternative uses,” they said.

“Shameful” saga

The situation was previously branded a “bloody waste” by a former staff member there.

Jill Scott was a housing support planner at the time of the fire.

Jill Scott previously worked at the Montrose hostel.
Jill Scott previously worked at the Montrose hostel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She is now an Angus councillor, representing Brechin and Edzell.

And she said it was “shameful” the hostel had never been used since the refurbishment.

