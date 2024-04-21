Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike

Italian restaurants, Broth3rs in Perth is among them, are everywhere.

And it’s no wonder. I challenge you to find anyone who doesn’t have a favourite dish or dessert which hails from the Mediterranean peninsula – I’d be no outlier.

Whether you’re in Rome, New York, London or our little corner of Scotland, you’re never far from a reliable and authentic Italian restaurant.

Although lately, they’re becoming a little more sparse in Perth.

Grand Italia was a firm favourite for many in the city, but it closed suddenly in 2022.

And we recently reviewed Roma Ristorante – another crowd-pleaser – but it too sadly shut up shop in December.

Italian restaurants remain prevalent though and despite these closures, we’re not going without here in Fair City, with plenty of takeaway options too.

On a wet and windy Friday after work, we dashed across the road from our George Street office to Broth3rs – a city stalwart for almost a decade now – looking for familiar food done right.

The bustle is ‘audible’ at Broth3rs Restaurant

Broth3rs website states: “Our cuisine is like us, sincere and energetic, with our feet firmly planted on the ground (the great Italian technique) and with our gaze towards the horizon.”

The friendly waiting staff were certainly energetic – I’m not sure they had much time to keep both feet firmly on the ground.

We were taken to our table in the colourful dining area and perused the menu.

The dining area is almost L-shaped, with a raised area by the window on George Street and a private room near the Skinnergate-facing rear door.

All of the walls are adorned with vintage Italian prints and posters.

There’s an atmosphere at Broth3rs that you find in particularly popular restaurants.

Italian radio fills the space between the high corniced ceilings and gaudy tangerine walls. The staff never stop and the bustle is audible.

But still, at our table for two, time stood still and it felt cosy and sheltered.

Broth3rs in Perth ‘delivers on every front’

My partner decided to go for something entirely new to him – the Italian fish soup (£8.95).

What a bowlful.

The well-seasoned tomato soup was served with a ramekin towered high with crunchy croutons.

Sunken deep beneath the surface, however, wasn’t flaky fish but a treasure trove of shellfish.

King prawns, shrimps, mussels and squid crested every spoonful. I don’t think he’ll find a richer bowl of soup any time soon.

I myself chose a familiar favourite – bruschetta (£6.50).

Two pieces of exceptionally crispy sourdough arrived laden with a sweet salsa of tomato, basil, oregano and garlic, complete with a smothering of olive oil.

I’m not sure you can ever go wrong with bruschetta – but Broth3rs certainly have mastered it.

The crisp of the bread combined with the soft texture of the tomato was melt-in-your-mouth and I mopped up every morsel.

I paired my meal with an Aperol spritz cocktail (£7.95) – because no Italian meal is complete without one in my opinion!

Onto the mains, and the age-old showdown of pizza versus pasta raged in our minds – although a handful of traditional chicken dishes did catch our eyes.

All the pasta dishes are available as penne or linguine, so it seemed fitting to pick one of each.

Every bite of pasta a delicious mouthful on Broth3rs review

I decided to peel myself away from the classic penne arrabiata and instead chose penne aglio olio pepperoncino (£11.95).

The name is a mouthful and every mouthful of this deliciously cheesy pasta was exceptional.

Flavours of garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese were present throughout the filling dish.

There was also a slight hint of chilli. I would have liked this to be a bit stronger – but that is probably just my love of spice talking.

I savoured every bite of the creamy bowl and I may have just found my new favourite (sorry arrabiata!)

For my partner’s main, he chose something a little more subtle than his starter, the linguine Napolitana (£11.95).

Tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and parmesan cheese. It’s a traditional and relatively straightforward dish, but it was well-balanced, hearty and fresh.

We shared a side of salad – rocket and parmesan (£4.95) – which was ample for two, crisp, punchy and showered liberally in sweet balsamic dressing.

My partner is a fiend for desserts, and for coffee, and is prone to ruining his sleep cycle with caffeine at irresponsible hours in the evening.

Surprisingly, this was his first affogato (£6.50). It certainly won’t be his last.

Whoever first poured a steaming hot espresso over real Italian ice cream must have received divine guidance.

No doubt next time he’ll sneak a nip of amaretto in, too.

The verdict

There’s a plethora of reasons why Italian restaurants have become as popular as they are.

It’s no sweeping statement to say they’re synonymous with food everyone loves, and are renowned for particularly personable service.

And they’re reliable.

Broth3rs delivers on every front.

If you’re looking for a Bolognese or a pepperoni pizza, you’ll find it done right here.

If you’re seeking out something a little more traditional, you’ll find it authentically prepared at Broth3rs.

Like many restaurants in Perth, Broth3rs offer a takeaway service too.

While some Italian restaurants in Perth have toiled of late, the team at Broth3rs are going from strength to strength.

I’m certain they’ll continue to feed families in the Fair City for years to come.

Grazie!

Information

Address: Broth3rs, 24 George Street, Perth PH1 5JR

Tel: 01738 445544

Website: broth3rsrestaurant.co.uk

Price: £62.25 for two starters, two mains, a side, an alcoholic drink and a soft drink

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

