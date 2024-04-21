Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike

With some other Italian eateries closing down in Perth, Broth3rs steps up to the plate and impresses with a range of traditional favourites.

Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth offers up authentic Italian fodder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth offers up authentic Italian fodder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Italian restaurants, Broth3rs in Perth is among them, are everywhere.

And it’s no wonder. I challenge you to find anyone who doesn’t have a favourite dish or dessert which hails from the Mediterranean peninsula – I’d be no outlier.

Whether you’re in Rome, New York, London or our little corner of Scotland, you’re never far from a reliable and authentic Italian restaurant.

Although lately, they’re becoming a little more sparse in Perth.

Grand Italia was a firm favourite for many in the city, but it closed suddenly in 2022.

And we recently reviewed Roma Ristorante – another crowd-pleaser – but it too sadly shut up shop in December.

Italian restaurants remain prevalent though and despite these closures, we’re not going without here in Fair City, with plenty of takeaway options too.

On a wet and windy Friday after work, we dashed across the road from our George Street office to Broth3rs – a city stalwart for almost a decade now – looking for familiar food done right.

The bustle is ‘audible’ at Broth3rs Restaurant

Broth3rs website states: “Our cuisine is like us, sincere and energetic, with our feet firmly planted on the ground (the great Italian technique) and with our gaze towards the horizon.”

The friendly waiting staff were certainly energetic – I’m not sure they had much time to keep both feet firmly on the ground.

We were taken to our table in the colourful dining area and perused the menu.

The dining area is almost L-shaped, with a raised area by the window on George Street and a private room near the Skinnergate-facing rear door.

Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

All of the walls are adorned with vintage Italian prints and posters.

There’s an atmosphere at Broth3rs that you find in particularly popular restaurants.

Italian radio fills the space between the high corniced ceilings and gaudy tangerine walls. The staff never stop and the bustle is audible.

But still, at our table for two, time stood still and it felt cosy and sheltered.

Broth3rs in Perth ‘delivers on every front’

My partner decided to go for something entirely new to him – the Italian fish soup (£8.95).

Italian fish soup at Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Italian fish soup. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What a bowlful.

The well-seasoned tomato soup was served with a ramekin towered high with crunchy croutons.

Sunken deep beneath the surface, however, wasn’t flaky fish but a treasure trove of shellfish.

King prawns, shrimps, mussels and squid crested every spoonful. I don’t think he’ll find a richer bowl of soup any time soon.

I myself chose a familiar favourite – bruschetta (£6.50).

Bruschetta at Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Bruschetta topped with sweet tomato salsa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two pieces of exceptionally crispy sourdough arrived laden with a sweet salsa of tomato, basil, oregano and garlic, complete with a smothering of olive oil.

I’m not sure you can ever go wrong with bruschetta – but Broth3rs certainly have mastered it.

The crisp of the bread combined with the soft texture of the tomato was melt-in-your-mouth and I mopped up every morsel.

I paired my meal with an Aperol spritz cocktail (£7.95) – because no Italian meal is complete without one in my opinion!

Onto the mains, and the age-old showdown of pizza versus pasta raged in our minds – although a handful of traditional chicken dishes did catch our eyes.

All the pasta dishes are available as penne or linguine, so it seemed fitting to pick one of each.

Every bite of pasta a delicious mouthful on Broth3rs review

I decided to peel myself away from the classic penne arrabiata and instead chose penne aglio olio pepperoncino (£11.95).

Aglio olio pepperoncino pasta at Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Aglio olio pepperoncino pasta. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The name is a mouthful and every mouthful of this deliciously cheesy pasta was exceptional.

Flavours of garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese were present throughout the filling dish.

There was also a slight hint of chilli. I would have liked this to be a bit stronger – but that is probably just my love of spice talking.

I savoured every bite of the creamy bowl and I may have just found my new favourite (sorry arrabiata!)

For my partner’s main, he chose something a little more subtle than his starter, the linguine Napolitana (£11.95).

Linguine Napolitana at Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Linguine Napolitana. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and parmesan cheese. It’s a traditional and relatively straightforward dish, but it was well-balanced, hearty and fresh.

We shared a side of salad – rocket and parmesan (£4.95) – which was ample for two, crisp, punchy and showered liberally in sweet balsamic dressing.

Rocket and parmigiana salad.
Rocket and parmigiana salad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

My partner is a fiend for desserts, and for coffee, and is prone to ruining his sleep cycle with caffeine at irresponsible hours in the evening.

Surprisingly, this was his first affogato (£6.50). It certainly won’t be his last.

Affogato dessert at Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth.
Affogato dessert. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Whoever first poured a steaming hot espresso over real Italian ice cream must have received divine guidance.

No doubt next time he’ll sneak a nip of amaretto in, too.

The verdict

There’s a plethora of reasons why Italian restaurants have become as popular as they are.

It’s no sweeping statement to say they’re synonymous with food everyone loves, and are renowned for particularly personable service.

And they’re reliable.

Broth3rs delivers on every front.

If you’re looking for a Bolognese or a pepperoni pizza, you’ll find it done right here.

If you’re seeking out something a little more traditional, you’ll find it authentically prepared at Broth3rs.

Like many restaurants in Perth, Broth3rs offer a takeaway service too.

While some Italian restaurants in Perth have toiled of late, the team at Broth3rs are going from strength to strength.

I’m certain they’ll continue to feed families in the Fair City for years to come.

Grazie!

Information

Address: Broth3rs, 24 George Street, Perth PH1 5JR

Tel: 01738 445544

Website: broth3rsrestaurant.co.uk

Price: £62.25 for two starters, two mains, a side, an alcoholic drink and a soft drink

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surrounding: 5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from Lifestyle

Steven Carr on the Easter road pitch with the Dnipro Kids not long after they were evacuated from Ukraine in 2022. Image: Steven Carr
Perth football fan joins Annie Lennox on medal list after his charity evacuates Ukrainian…
Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell (Aaron Chown/PA)
Second half of Britain’s Got Talent double bill to include stunts involving fire
Post Malone features on Taylor Swift’s new song Fortnight (PA)
Post Malone ‘beyond honoured’ to have collaborated with Taylor Swift
Mikey Hoszowskyj with his wife Emilie and Kym Marsh (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)
Kym Marsh’s son-in-law among those running London Marathon for charity
Simon Cowell has spoken about the feud between Amanda Holden and Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)
Simon Cowell responds to feud between Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden
Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly return for Britain’s Got Talent (Peter Byrne/PA)
Singer and martial artists secure golden buzzers in Britain’s Got Talent launch
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have more than 300 million streams in a single day on Spotify (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift album breaks Spotify record with 300 million streams in a day
The remains of the legal notice taped to a window of the York & Albany pub (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
Squatters vow to remain in Gordon Ramsay-rented pub after ‘deal with owner’
Camila Cabello made a surprise apperance on stage at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)
Camila Cabello makes surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set
Taylor Swift references London pub The Black Dog on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (Doug Peters/PA)
‘It’s a whirlwind’, say staff at London pub mentioned on new Taylor Swift album

Conversation