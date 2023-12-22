Perth Italian restaurant to close on Christmas Eve having ‘tried everything’ to stay open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Italian restaurant to close on Christmas Eve having ‘tried everything’ to stay open

Roma Ristorante on Speygate has been a Fair City staple since 2018.

By Chloe Burrell
Owner Vito Crolla outside restaurant Roma Ristorante in Speygate, Perth.
Owner Vito Crolla is closing Perth restaurant Roma Ristorante on Christmas Eve. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth Italian restaurant is set to close for good on Christmas Eve having “tried everything” to remain open.

Vito Crolla and his wife Nicola have run Roma Ristorante since it opened in 2018.

Nicola said the first year of trading in Speygate was “fantastic”, with the restaurant a busy and exciting place to work.

But the couple have struggled since the Covid period, with a rise in cost of living and lack of footfall forcing them to call it a day.

It was also sadly left with a £1,200 bill back in March after having a window smashed in a targeted attack.

Roma Ristorante in Perth.
Roma Ristorante. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Nicola told The Courier: “Our lease has finished and it’s time to renew it and I decided that we just couldn’t do another five years.

“The first year of having Roma was fantastic. Of course there were teething problems, like all new businesses, but we were so happy that it was a success.

Perth restaurant to close for good on Christmas Eve

“The next couple of years was the pandemic – that was just a nightmare.

“Like lots of people, we didn’t know if we were coming or going. It was up and down and very frightening times.

“We had over 400 cancellations because of the scaremongering and to be honest it hasn’t stopped.

“The rising energy bills, the rising food bills, the rising petrol costs and the rising interest rates in peoples’ mortgages – people are terrified to spend on what is now considered a luxury to go out and eat.

“In our business, we have less footfall and when people do come out they are spending far less because they have no choice.

“Meanwhile our utilities have gone through the roof, including the rates, stock and wages so the maths is not making sense anymore.

“I think you would struggle to find a restaurant in Perth, maybe Scotland, that is thriving like it did and there is no help.

“It’s not our fault or the customers’. We have tried everything – from deals on Just Eat, social media, website deals and if you phone in – the list is endless.”

Owner ‘exhausted’ at stress of running Roma Ristorante

Nicola said her husband Vito is “exhausted” due to the demands of running the restaurant.

“He [Vito] has given his heart and soul to Perth for five years,” Nicola continued.

Roma Ristorante in Perth.
The restaurant has struggled since Covid restrictions were introduced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“His young children don’t see him – it’s not healthy for any of us anymore.

“Vito has been in the restaurant game all his life. It is not what it was and all the other restauranteurs are saying exactly the same.

“I don’t think it will ever be the same. People don’t go out like they used to, they are more than happy to sit in their house and it’s sad times.

“It was me that has called it a day – if the numbers don’t add up it’s not happening, especially with the effort that Vito is putting in.

“I don’t think he could have gone on much longer and I want to keep him healthy.”

Nicola has confirmed that the restaurant will shut on Sunday – Christmas Eve – adding that they have not received any bookings for the entire Christmas period.

She added that they have been the “victim of circumstances”.

She said: “I am very grateful to all the loyal customers we have had but we have been the victim of circumstances.

“We tried our hardest.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
Clare Marshall. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in River Tay during search for missing Perth woman
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault and threats at Riverside Primary School Picture shows; Nicola and Alexander Johnstone. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/12/2023
Couple admit violent run-in at £16.5m Perth school’s grand opening
Two young children in warm coat and Christmas jumper outside an illuminated window with a Jack Frost design in the Craigie area of Perth.
How Perth's Christmas window countdown became a light in the darkness
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The former Auto Services Perth unit where Pizza Hut has applied to take over.
Pizza Hut mounts bid to make a return to Perth
Andrew McDougall tore a hole in his windpipe while stifling a sneeze. Image: Andrew McDougall/British Medical Journal
Perthshire dad recalls moment stifled sneeze tore hole in his windpipe
A977 at Forestmill.
Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine

Conversation