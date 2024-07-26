6 of the best Fife mini golf courses to try with the family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the best Fife mini golf courses to try with the family

From old-fashioned putting greens, to crazy golf courses with mind-bending obstacles, we've sussed out a mini golf course to suit your family this summer.

Image shows: A happy family getting ready to play mini golf at Clayton Adventure Golf. There is a family on holiday standing around one of the tees at the mini golf course. A boy holding a golf club at the front of the picture is wearing a yellow t-shirt and white shorts is smiling broadly at the camera.
The Ferrie family from Motherwell got ready to take on the Clayton Adventure Golf Course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Looking for some good old fashioned outdoor fun for your family this summer?

We have found six great mini golf courses for you to test your putting skills in the Home of Golf and around Fife.

Here are our top choices:

1) The Himalayas (St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club)

A must-do when visiting St Andrews, even if you haven’t managed to secure a tee-time on the hallowed Old Course.

The St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club is better known to locals and visitors alike as The Himalayas in tribute to the very hilly course.

Image shows: A wide view of the Himalayas putting green in St Andrews. The course is busy with people practising their putting skills and the town of St Andrews is in the background.
The undulating St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club is known locally as The Himalayas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Established in 1867, the course was originally created to offer somewhere for women to play golf. The Himalayas is situated close to the West Sands and first fairway and green of The Old Course.

Booking is highly recommended in the busy summer season, especially for the 18 hole blue course. The 9 hole yellow course is just turn up and play and is more suitable for children and beginners.

A round costs £4 for adults and £2 for seniors and children (under 16).

2) Craigtoun Country Park

The revamped facilities at Fife’s Craigtoun Country Park are run by a dedicated group of volunteers and seasonal staff.

There are now three options for chasing the little white ball around the park. Visitors can choose between the fun crazy golf course, the putting green and, new for 2024, Park Golf.

Image shows: The Park Golf course at Craigtoun Country Park, Fife. There is a colourful sign that says Park Golf with the grassy course in the background of the image against a blue cloudy sky.
The new Craigtoun Park Golf course opened this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The 9-hole Park Golf course can be found behind the go-kart track. The Park Golf concept started in Japan and the course at Craigtoun has been created with the support of Dunnikier Park Community Golf and Fife Golf Trust.

Rounds on each of the courses cost £2.20 or visitors can buy day passes which allow unlimited access to all of the attractions at the park.

Prices for day bands start at £10 (free for under 3’s).

3) West Braes Crazy Golf, Pittenweem

The traditional crazy golf-course layout was rescued by the volunteers who run the West Braes Project in the beautiful Fife fishing village of Pittenweem.

The project has also been responsible for the restoration of the Pittenweem Tidal Pool which recently featured in the TV programme Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim.

Image shows: a mother and son playing crazy golf on the mini golf course at West Braes in Pittenweem. The traditional style mini golf course has painted holes with obstacles for players to avoid.
The West Braes crazy golf course in Pittenweem. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Funds raised from the mini golf and The Hut, which offers snacks and hot and cold drinks go towards improving the facilities and access and upkeep of the pool.

A round of crazy golf costs £3 for adults, £2 for children aged 5+ or £8 for a family.

4) Clayton Adventure Golf, Clayton Caravan Park

This recently built adventure golf course is inspired by the Fife venue’s location close to The Home of Golf.

Clayton Adventure Golf is designed to appeal to all ages the course takes players on a journey through famous local landmarks, sand dunes and even river rapids.

Image shows: the mini golf course at Clayton Caravan Park near St Andrews. There is a sign for the first hole on the course and some of the St Andrews themed landmarks in the background, the photo is taken on a bright, sunny day.
The start of the course at Clayton Caravan Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This course is a more akin to the elaborate, American-style crazy golf courses, rather than a traditional Scottish putting or mini-golf layout.

Rounds at Clayton cost £9.50 for adults (16+), £7.50 for children and family tickets are available for just under £30 for four people.

5) Cluny Activities Mini Golf

The all-new Heartlands of Fife themed mini golf course at Cluny Activities near Kirkcaldy opened this week.

Adding to the wide range of experiences such as foot golf, archery and clay shooting already on offer at the Fife activity centre, the indoor 12 hole course is a great rainy day option.

Image shows: One of the holes on the new mini golf course at Cluny Activities in Fife. There is a model of a ship, a crow's nest and blue flooring.
Fife’s newest mini golf course is at Cluny Adventures. This hole commemorates the ship The Blessing which sank along with a cargo of treasure which was never found. Image: Cluny Activities.

Dedicated to the Heartlands of Fife, the course features tributes to the area of Fife that stretches from the Lomond Hills to the beautiful fishing villages of Aberdour and Burntisland.

A round on the course costs £9 for adults.

It is £7 for children (under 15) and seniors and £28 for a family pass for four.

6) Crail Putting Green

For some traditional family summer fun, the putting green in the East Neuk village of Crail is a wonderful spot.

Crail Putting Green is run by a group of volunteers based at the cute clubhouse, nicknamed the green shed and is popular with locals and visitors to the Crail Festival and holidaymakers.

The pristine 18 hole course will test your mini golf skills as you take on family or friends.

Image shows: The entrance to the putting green in Crail. There is a green shed to the left of the image with a blue sign reading Crail Putting Green.
Crail Putting Green is a wonderful spot for practising your putting skills.

Crail Putting Green is open every day in July and August and weekends in September. A round costs £2 for adults and £1 for children aged 16 and under.

Conversation