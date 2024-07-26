6 of the best Fife mini golf courses to try with the family

Looking for some good old fashioned outdoor fun for your family this summer?

We have found six great mini golf courses for you to test your putting skills in the Home of Golf and around Fife.

Here are our top choices:

1) The Himalayas (St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club)

A must-do when visiting St Andrews, even if you haven’t managed to secure a tee-time on the hallowed Old Course.

The St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club is better known to locals and visitors alike as The Himalayas in tribute to the very hilly course.

Established in 1867, the course was originally created to offer somewhere for women to play golf. The Himalayas is situated close to the West Sands and first fairway and green of The Old Course.

Booking is highly recommended in the busy summer season, especially for the 18 hole blue course. The 9 hole yellow course is just turn up and play and is more suitable for children and beginners.

A round costs £4 for adults and £2 for seniors and children (under 16).

2) Craigtoun Country Park

The revamped facilities at Fife’s Craigtoun Country Park are run by a dedicated group of volunteers and seasonal staff.

There are now three options for chasing the little white ball around the park. Visitors can choose between the fun crazy golf course, the putting green and, new for 2024, Park Golf.

The 9-hole Park Golf course can be found behind the go-kart track. The Park Golf concept started in Japan and the course at Craigtoun has been created with the support of Dunnikier Park Community Golf and Fife Golf Trust.

Rounds on each of the courses cost £2.20 or visitors can buy day passes which allow unlimited access to all of the attractions at the park.

Prices for day bands start at £10 (free for under 3’s).

3) West Braes Crazy Golf, Pittenweem

The traditional crazy golf-course layout was rescued by the volunteers who run the West Braes Project in the beautiful Fife fishing village of Pittenweem.

The project has also been responsible for the restoration of the Pittenweem Tidal Pool which recently featured in the TV programme Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim.

Funds raised from the mini golf and The Hut, which offers snacks and hot and cold drinks go towards improving the facilities and access and upkeep of the pool.

A round of crazy golf costs £3 for adults, £2 for children aged 5+ or £8 for a family.

4) Clayton Adventure Golf, Clayton Caravan Park

This recently built adventure golf course is inspired by the Fife venue’s location close to The Home of Golf.

Clayton Adventure Golf is designed to appeal to all ages the course takes players on a journey through famous local landmarks, sand dunes and even river rapids.

This course is a more akin to the elaborate, American-style crazy golf courses, rather than a traditional Scottish putting or mini-golf layout.

Rounds at Clayton cost £9.50 for adults (16+), £7.50 for children and family tickets are available for just under £30 for four people.

5) Cluny Activities Mini Golf

The all-new Heartlands of Fife themed mini golf course at Cluny Activities near Kirkcaldy opened this week.

Adding to the wide range of experiences such as foot golf, archery and clay shooting already on offer at the Fife activity centre, the indoor 12 hole course is a great rainy day option.

Dedicated to the Heartlands of Fife, the course features tributes to the area of Fife that stretches from the Lomond Hills to the beautiful fishing villages of Aberdour and Burntisland.

A round on the course costs £9 for adults.

It is £7 for children (under 15) and seniors and £28 for a family pass for four.

6) Crail Putting Green

For some traditional family summer fun, the putting green in the East Neuk village of Crail is a wonderful spot.

Crail Putting Green is run by a group of volunteers based at the cute clubhouse, nicknamed the green shed and is popular with locals and visitors to the Crail Festival and holidaymakers.

The pristine 18 hole course will test your mini golf skills as you take on family or friends.

Crail Putting Green is open every day in July and August and weekends in September. A round costs £2 for adults and £1 for children aged 16 and under.