Entertainment TV & Film

Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim: When can you watch Balamory and Still Game stars in Fife and Tayside?

The married couple's series is set to appear on TV screens.

By Ben MacDonald
Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill star in the show
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo travel to Fife and Tayside in the series. Image: Solus Productions/BBC

The BBC has confirmed the broadcast dates for Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim in Fife and Tayside – starring Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo.

The series – which features the married couple travelling to different locations in their campervan, visiting lochs, rivers and bays – kicked off this week.

On BBC Scotland this Wednesday at 10pm, you can watch the Still Game and Balamory stars swim in Fife.

The episode will be repeated on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday. It will also be shown at 10.30pm on Sunday 21 January on BBC Scotland.

The third episode, which sees the couple swim in the River Tay, will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 11pm on Wednesday 24 January.

It will then be repeated on BBC One at 11.40pm on Friday 26 January.

Still Game and Balamory stars swim in Fife and Tayside

On Wednesday’s episode, Greg, who played Victor McDade in Still Game and Julie, who played Miss Hoolie in Balamory, travel to the Kingdom.

They take a dip in Pittenweem and St Monans before heading north to Nairn.

In the Tay episode, the couple join swimming group Dundee Dookers in Broughty Ferry before trips to Kenmore and Aberfeldy.

Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo take their dog Bonnie with them on the show
Julie and Greg are joined on the show by their dog Bonnie. Image: Alan McRedie/Solus Productions

Dundee Dookers was set up in 2022 to provide men with a support group for their physical and mental health.

Co-ordinator Steven Sinclair said: “We were approached by a researcher from the show’s production company. We were like, ‘How can you pass this up?’

Greg Hemphill joins dook group at Broughty Ferry

“Greg and Julie told us that they started cold water dipping a couple of years ago and they wanted to create a show focusing on groups in the country who swim regularly.

“We took them for a dook in Broughty Ferry and followed it by having a get-together at the Fisherman’s Tavern.”

Greg and Julie swim with the Dundee Dookers in the show
Greg and Julie are joined on their swim by the Dundee Dookers. Image: Solus Productions

In an interview conducted before the show’s launch, Greg told The Courier why he and Julie enjoy swimming in the area.

If you can’t wait to see the episodes, you can watch them now on BBC’s iPlayer service.

