4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing shows promise amidst defensive worries and on-going ‘sticky patch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing shows promise amidst defensive worries and on-going ‘sticky patch’

The Stark's Park side failed to regain top spot in the Championship after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Dylan Easton kneels and looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat to Queens Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Dylan Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat to Queens Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers blew the chance to return to the top of the Championship when they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park.

The Stark’s Park men got off to the perfect opening with a Jack Hamilton header giving them an early lead after just two minutes.

But they could not build on that fast start and teenager Cameron Bruce’s magnificent equaliser shortly before the break gave the visitors heart.

And they subsequently took all three points with a header from debutant Sean Welsh 10 minutes after the restart as Raith failed to recover.

Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

A worrying ‘sticky patch’?

Not only did Saturday bring consecutive defeats for the first time this season, it left Raith with just one win in their last five outings.

The last time they tasted victory was that heady 1-0 success against Dundee United in mid-December.

A five-point lead at the summit of the Championship was the reward that day when expectations rose and dreams were sparked.

After that triumph, however, Rovers have succumbed to disappointing draws at home to Ayr United and Arbroath, the two teams now at the bottom of the league.

And, following a Fife derby success, back-to-back losses have followed.

Raith's Jack Hamilton celebrates with Lewis Vaughan as he scores to make it 1-0 for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith’s Jack Hamilton celebrates with Lewis Vaughan as he scores to make it 1-0 for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

After United scored late to seal three points on Friday night, Ian Murray’s side just hours later could not muster the kind of comeback they have made their trademark this term.

The Tangerines were lauded for winning whilst not playing well against Inverness – a mark of champions, it was said.

Yet Raith lost despite Murray claiming they deserved more.

Only goal difference separates the two teams at the top, although United also have a game in hand.

But if they are to meet rising expectations swollen by the excitement of the first half of the campaign, Rovers cannot afford the taste of defeat to linger.

New signing

Kyle Turner was plunged straight into the starting line-up for an instant debut after arriving on loan from Ross County.

The former Dunfermline and Partick Thistle player helped anchor Raith’s midfield in a more advanced position than Shaun Byrne, who sat in his usual place in front of the back four.

The 26-year-old was prominent in the opening exchanges, combining intelligently and skilfully with his new team-mates.

It was clear in those moments why manager Ian Murray had targeted Turner as his first January signing.

He had hit the ground running.

New Raith Rovers signing Kyle Turner kicks the ball during the 2-1 defeat to Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
New Raith Rovers signing Kyle Turner made his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

However, the new recruit’s influence waned as a frustrating match slipped away from all in blue in exasperating fashion.

Despite his best efforts, Turner could not find the killer pass or cross as Raith sought in vain for a late leveller.

Even his trademark set-piece deliveries deserted him when he hit one free-kick short of his targets in the Queen’s Park box.

It was too much to expect a fresh face to drag Rovers through a troublesome 90 minutes single-handedly.

But there was enough promise shown to suggest that, if Murray can get the best out of him in the right areas of the pitch, Turner can help the Stark’s Park side out of their slump.

Defensive troubles

Turner was required for an immediate start in the centre of midfield partly due to Raith’s absences both there and in defence.

Sam Stanton’s influence on Raith this season has been obvious.

Six goals in 25 appearances, including five in 11 games and three outright winners, makes him difficult to replace as he recovers from a knee injury.

That is especially so with skipper Scott Brown having to fill in as many times in defence.

He did just that again on Saturday, as Ian Murray was forced to field an unorthodox back four.

With Ross Millen suspended and Euan Murray and Keith Watson injured, Josh Mullin filled in at right-back, Brown at centre-half and Dylan Corr made just his second league appearance for the club.

With the failure to strike an agreement to hang on to Dan O’Reilly, it left a fragility in the rearguard that was exposed as Queen’s Park scored twice.

Raith have now conceded at least one goal in 11 – and more than one in five – of their last 12 games, only earning a clean sheet in the top-of-the-table showdown with Dundee United.

It is a defensive record that is vastly inferior to United’s and another four Championship clubs have leaked fewer than Rovers’ 28 goals against.

It is a problem Murray could do with finding a solution to, either tactically or with personnel, if his team is to maintain a challenge at the top of the table.

A break from the norm

Defeats usually bring determined talk from players of bouncing back as quickly as possible.

Usually, another game quickly on the horizon is welcomed as an opportunity to make amends.

On this occasion, Raith do not have another league fixture for a fortnight.

It will leave them stewing over another missed opportunity at the top of the Championship.

Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin tussles with Queen's Park's Jack Turner. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.
Josh Mullin will return to old club Livingston with Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup next Saturday. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

However, it may be that the change of scene provided by the Scottish Cup is just what is required for Rovers.

The stress of the cut and thrust of the battle with Dundee United will be replaced by a one-off encounter with a Livingston side without a victory in 13 attempts.

With a place in the last 16 of the tournament at stake, it can hardly be described as a distraction.

But with the pressure on their opponents, it would be the perfect way to boost morale if victory can be secured.

More from Football

Dundee United fans lap up Tony Watt's winner in Inverness
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' incredible away shut-out record and the tweak that…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reacts to Queen's Park defeat as he insists he…
Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen's Park: Star man, player ratings and match report as defeat…
Parts of the surface at East End Park have been left waterlogged. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline v Airdrie OFF following suspected undersoil heating failure
Dundee manager Tony Docherty wants to create a 'training camp' atmosphere over the next week. Image: SNS.
Inside Tony Docherty's Tayside 'training camp' as Dundee boss readies stars for renewed Premiership…
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has discussed his time out of football after returning to the game with Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson on recovering from St Johnstone heartache, taking Queen's Park job and why…
Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.
Teen's Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Dundee United-daft SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back ground share with rivals…
2
Jim Goodwin celebrates with match-winner Tony Watt
Jim Goodwin confesses Dundee United were ‘very lucky’ to claim Highland triumph as Inverness…
Dundee United striker Tony Watt celebrates his goal in Inverness
Inverness CT 0-1 Dundee United: Tony Watt strikes as Tangerines claim narrow Highland triumph