Tayside and Fife set for snow and ice after Met Office issue yellow warning

The cold weather will descend upon the area on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Yellow warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife
Tayside and Fife is set to be hit with snow and ice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A weather warning for snow and ice has been extended to Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather notice across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands on Monday.

The warning has now been extended for the entire country and comes into effect at midnight on Tuesday.

It will be in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday evening.

Met Office warns of snow and ice across Tayside and Fife

The Met Office warns that some rural communities may be cut off due to the conditions.

The warning says: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Yellow warning for snow and ice
The warning covers the whole of Scotland. Image: Met Office

The Met Office also warns that the weather could cause travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Rail and air travel could also face delays or cancellations.

The warning comes after the Met Office warned of the possibility of “substantial” and “disruptive” snow later in the month.

