Six-month-old baby dies after police called to St Andrews property

The infant was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lamond Drive in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps
Lamond Drive in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

An investigation is under way after a six-month old baby boy was found unresponsive at a property in St Andrews.

The baby was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024, police were called to a property in Lamond Drive, St Andrews, after a 6-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive within.

“Emergency services attended and the baby was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after residents reported a large police presence on the street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

