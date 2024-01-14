Fife Six-month-old baby dies after police called to St Andrews property The infant was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. By Ellidh Aitken January 14 2024, 1.39pm Share Six-month-old baby dies after police called to St Andrews property Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4865742/six-month-old-baby-dies-st-andrews/ Copy Link Lamond Drive in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps An investigation is under way after a six-month old baby boy was found unresponsive at a property in St Andrews. The baby was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The death is being treated as unexplained. A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.50am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024, police were called to a property in Lamond Drive, St Andrews, after a 6-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive within. “Emergency services attended and the baby was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was pronounced dead a short time later. “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.” It comes after residents reported a large police presence on the street in the early hours of Sunday morning.