Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy compared to Gladiators legend by fans as viewing figures revealed

Her character has been compared to an icon from the 90s version of the show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee gym owner Sheli plays Sabre in the rebooted Gladiators series.
Dundee gym owner Sheli plays Sabre in the rebooted Gladiators series. Image: BBC iPlayer

Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy has been compared to a Gladiators legend by fans after the show returned on Saturday.

The 35-year-old appears as “ferocious” Sabre in the rebooted BBC series.

And her character has already been compared to 90’s icon Diane Youdale – who played Gladiator Jet in the original show.

The revival has been a hit with viewers as the BBC revealed more than 6 million tuned in to watch the first episode.

It saw Dunfermline dog walker Kerry Wilson become one of the series’ first winners as after she faced Sabre in one of her final tests.

Fans compare Dundee gym owner to 90s icon Jet

Fans of the show have taken to social media to praise the reboot – and have drawn comparisons between Sabre and former star Jet.

X, formerly Twitter, user London Hatred said: “Sabre’s the new Jet, right? I mean, the answer is yes”.

Account Carry On 90s wrote: “Gotta say Gladiators is turning out really good fun!

“Sabre is the new Jet for me”.

Dundee gym-owner Sheli McCoy as Gladiator Sabre. Image: BBC iPlayer

Robert McGovern also posted: “So is Sabre the new Jet?”

Michael Wyles agreed and said: “Sabre is definitely the new Jet! Dynamite is a close second!”

While DeanC_2024 wrote: “After looking at the new Gladiators, I think Sabre will be this generation’s crush like Jet was back in the 90s for us”.

Gladiator ‘overwhelmed by love’ after first TV appearance

Sheli – who runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road – said she is “living the dream” as she thanked supporters online.

She wrote on Instagram: “Overwhelmed by the love, the messages and the acceptance on this day and truly thankful for the opportunity to be living the dream.”

Sheli previously told The Courier how watching Gladiators with her parents as a kid inspired her to take on a new role in the relaunched TV series.

Sheli came up against contestant Kerry Wilson, from Dunfermline, for challenge ‘Hang Tough’. Image: BBC iPlayer
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer

The gym owner has become an instant fan-favourite – with one X user saying: “If Sabre isn’t your favourite of the new Gladiators then you are obviously wrong.”

Ross Mac added: “I was nervous when the BBC were bringing back Gladiators but I absolutely enjoyed the first episode tonight.

“Well done BBC, you’ve actually pulled off bringing it back!

“It actually feels like the 90s one but done modern Sabre’s one of my new favourites!”

Gladiators is available to watch every Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

