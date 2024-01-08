Dundee Gladiators star: ‘Watching original TV show with mum and dad as a kid inspired me for Sabre role’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee Gladiators star: ‘Watching original TV show with mum and dad as a kid inspired me for Sabre role’

Sheli McCoy is starring in the BBC reboot this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Sheli McCoy as Sabre in Gladiators
Sheli describes her character as 'playful' and 'energetic'. Image: BBC /James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

A Dundee gym owner has revealed how watching Gladiators with her parents as a kid inspired her to take on a new role in the relaunched TV series.

Sheli McCoy, 35, is appearing as Sabre in the BBC reboot of the show.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, the first episode will screen at 5.50pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Describing how she used to watch the original show in the 1990s, Sheli – who runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road – said: “I was a very little, hopeful girl and my mum and dad loved Gladiators.

‘My mum would brush my hair while we watched Gladiators’

“I would get my hair washed on a Saturday and sit down and my mum would brush and plait my hair while we all watched Gladiators.

“I remember Powerball, The Wall, I remember Jet, Lightning and Nightshade.

“And I genuinely remember feeling that these women were superheroes; they were the female version of Superman and everyone loved them.

“I remember thinking that women weren’t allowed to be sporty and into fitness and have muscles and win and be unapologetically athletic.

“That’s what they were, these women were unapologetically athletic.

The line up for the Gladiators reboot
Sheli (far left) is one of 16 new Gladiators taking part in the reboot, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney. Image: BBC/Nick Eagle/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

“I was very inspired by the athletic women. And I remember thinking, if only that was possible for me.”

Speaking about her new character, Sheli said: “Sabre is playful, athletic, energetic, but with a killer instinct.

“She loves to encourage a good game and see the contenders do well – up to a certain point.

“It’s her game to win and after playing with you for a while, she’ll take you down.”

‘Gladiator life chose me’

Sheli secured her place in the reboot after bosses advertised for both Gladiators and competitors to apply to join the show.

When asked why she wanted to become a Gladiator, she said: “It wasn’t that I set out to become a Gladiator – Gladiator life chose me.

“I have always set out to be the best version of myself, whether that’s in health, fitness, as a representative to younger females.

“Ultimately, I did think I was waiting on something, I didn’t know it would be as amazing as Gladiators though.”

Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sweatbox Dundee owner Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the show. Image: BBC

Preparing for the series was no challenge for Sheli, who has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events.

She is also fourth in her age category in the UK CrossFit championship rankings.

She said: “Deliver a world-class athletic performance, on demand in front of millions of people, against someone I’ve never met and have no clue as to whether they would be an absolute machine or not? I had no doubt I could do it.

“I trust my body and I know what my ability is.

“Based on 10 years of training, I trust my body to do what I ask it to do.

“I was just hoping my brain would engage – it did.”

More from TV & Film

Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Post Office scandal screenwriter says series stands for those ‘who feel unheard’
Conor Boyle from Dunfermline appearing on First Dates.
Dunfermline Tesco worker seeks love on Channel 4 show First Dates
Michael Van Wijk, known as Wolf on Gladiators in the original show (PA)
Original Gladiators star Wolf, 71, says he could ‘100%’ beat cast of new reboot
Channel 4 is planning a round of job cuts as the broadcaster sharpens its focus on streaming services (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 warns staff of job cuts amid shift from TV to streaming
Actor Idris Elba said although ‘hard facts’ show stop-and-search powers help police tackle knife crime, the tactic does not eradicate the issue from UK streets (Yui Mok/PA)
Idris Elba: Facts show stop-and-search powers help but do not halt knife crime
Georgia Harrison is joining the cast of Love Island: All-Stars (Peter Byrne/PA)
Georgia Harrison wants to ‘have some fun’ as part of Love Island: All-Stars cast
GMB presenter Kate Garraway has thanked the public for their support following the death of her husband, Derek Draper (Doug Peters/PA)
Kate Garraway thanks supporters as she deals with ‘pain’ of Derek Draper’s death
Dundee Gladiators star: ‘Watching original TV show with mum and dad as a kid inspired me for Sabre role’
Jodie Comer highlights role in new film set amid climate crisis
Jodie Comer (PA)
Jodie Comer highlights role in new film set amid climate crisis
Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale (Ian West/PA)
Emmerdale working with charity for breast cancer story featuring Lucy Pargeter

Conversation