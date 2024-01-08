Dundee Gladiators star: ‘Watching original TV show with mum and dad as a kid inspired me for Sabre role’

A Dundee gym owner has revealed how watching Gladiators with her parents as a kid inspired her to take on a new role in the relaunched TV series.

Sheli McCoy, 35, is appearing as Sabre in the BBC reboot of the show.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, the first episode will screen at 5.50pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Describing how she used to watch the original show in the 1990s, Sheli – who runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road – said: “I was a very little, hopeful girl and my mum and dad loved Gladiators.

‘My mum would brush my hair while we watched Gladiators’

“I would get my hair washed on a Saturday and sit down and my mum would brush and plait my hair while we all watched Gladiators.

“I remember Powerball, The Wall, I remember Jet, Lightning and Nightshade.

“And I genuinely remember feeling that these women were superheroes; they were the female version of Superman and everyone loved them.

“I remember thinking that women weren’t allowed to be sporty and into fitness and have muscles and win and be unapologetically athletic.

“That’s what they were, these women were unapologetically athletic.

“I was very inspired by the athletic women. And I remember thinking, if only that was possible for me.”

Speaking about her new character, Sheli said: “Sabre is playful, athletic, energetic, but with a killer instinct.

“She loves to encourage a good game and see the contenders do well – up to a certain point.

“It’s her game to win and after playing with you for a while, she’ll take you down.”

‘Gladiator life chose me’

Sheli secured her place in the reboot after bosses advertised for both Gladiators and competitors to apply to join the show.

When asked why she wanted to become a Gladiator, she said: “It wasn’t that I set out to become a Gladiator – Gladiator life chose me.

“I have always set out to be the best version of myself, whether that’s in health, fitness, as a representative to younger females.

“Ultimately, I did think I was waiting on something, I didn’t know it would be as amazing as Gladiators though.”

Preparing for the series was no challenge for Sheli, who has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events.

She is also fourth in her age category in the UK CrossFit championship rankings.

She said: “Deliver a world-class athletic performance, on demand in front of millions of people, against someone I’ve never met and have no clue as to whether they would be an absolute machine or not? I had no doubt I could do it.

“I trust my body and I know what my ability is.

“Based on 10 years of training, I trust my body to do what I ask it to do.

“I was just hoping my brain would engage – it did.”