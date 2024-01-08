Teen says leading Perth High School to football glory helped him bag job at city estate agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen says leading Perth High School to football glory helped him bag job at city estate agent

Jack Milne says his role in his school's historic shield success helped him answer interview questions.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Jack Milne at work for Savills.
Jack Milne at work for Savills. Image supplied.

A Perth teen says leading his school to a historic football success helped him bag a job at a real estate firm.

Jack Milne, 19, captained Perth High School to only their second-ever Senior Boys Shield in May last year.

The Fair City side beat Holyrood Secondary School on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park.

Jack had the option to attend university full-time but opted for an apprenticeship with Savills, where he has worked in Perth as a renewable energy surveyor since August 2023.

Hampden win ‘great to put on CV’

The former Oakbank Primary School pupil says victory on the football pitch played a pivotal role in the successful start to his working career.

Perth High School football coach Ross Robinson, Jack Milne and other members of the team who won the Senior Boys Shield in May 2023.
Perth High School football coach Ross Robinson, Jack Milne and other members of the team who won the Senior Boys Shield in May 2023. Image: Ross Robinson

“It definitely helped my confidence and to get the job,” Jack said.

“Being the captain and having the run to Hampden was quite something to put on your CV.

“Not a lot of people get to do it so it does stand out.

“It requires leadership and confidence, which you use in the world of work.”

Jack Milne spoke about senior shield run in Savills interview

Even more tangible is that Jack utilised his footballing exploits in the interview for the Savills job.

“As part of the process we had to do a five-minute talk on an achievement we were proud of,” he recalled.

“I had one ready-made.

“At that point we had won the semi-finals so I was able to talk for five minutes on our cup run so far and how we were going to play at Hampden.

“It was a good talking point to have.”

Former Perth High School pupil Jack Milne.
Jack is doing a four-year apprenticeship with Savills. Image supplied.

Jack’s four-year apprenticeship includes studying for a degree at Edinburgh Napier University, so he will not miss out on higher education.

“My job is to appraise, survey and find sites for renewable energy projects,” he said.

“It has been really interesting to learn everything about that.”

Memories of Perth High School success

Jack has played football for Letham, Scone and Bridge of Earn.

The midfielder/centre-back has so far been unable to play for his new side, Jeanfield Swifts, after suffering a ligament injury in his right ankle in August.

Adam Leese, Jack Milne and Connor Scott at the captain and vice captain's photo at the Perth High prom.
Team members Adam Leese, Jack and Connor Scott at the Perth High prom. Image supplied

But nothing can take away the unforgettable memories of Perth High’s historic shield run last year.

These include the fifth round at Bishopbriggs where, without a coach, the boys had to problem-solve after the dismissal of Connell Clarke. Perth won 3-1.

And there is also the sound of music. Whenever Jack hears Jenna by Dylan John Thomas he is reminded of the team’s celebration song that was blasted out after all of Perth High’s shield games.

Jack Milne and Charlie Scott after winning the Scottish Senior Cup at Hampden Park.
Jack and Charlie Scott after winning the shield. Image supplied

Surely the greatest recollection, though, will be the moment Connor Scott fired home the decisive spot-kick at Hampden Park to spark delirious celebrations from the travelling Perth contingent.

Perth were unblemished in the shootout, scoring all five of their kicks as they ran out 5-4 winners.

“As a team I don’t think we have ever lost a penalty shootout,” Jack said.

“Maybe it came from us being underdogs.

“Throughout the rounds we had confidence because no one really believed in us.

“There was no expectation on us.”

School coach says historic shield victory remains ‘source of pride’

It is not just the players who have basked in the glow of Perth High’s shield success.

School PE teacher and team coach Ross Robinson says the historic victory remains a “real source of pride”.

Perth High School coach Ross Robinson with the Scottish Senior Shield at Hampden Park.
Perth High School coach Ross Robinson with the Scottish Senior Boys Shield at Hampden Park. Image: Ross Robinson

“It was such a huge thing for the city of Perth – even six months on it’s something I find myself talking about all the time,” he added.

“I can’t believe how often I’ll mention to somebody that I work at Perth High and the first thing they say is something about the football success.

“It has definitely had a positive impact on my life, so I can only imagine the confidence boost it has given our players who left school and went out into the world as Scottish champions.

“A lot of them have been making the effort to keep in touch, attending our games this year to support the boys and to keep me updated on their football and career progression.

“It’s great to hear that they are out in the world being successful.”

