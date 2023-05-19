Perth High School make history with penalty shootout win to claim Senior Boys Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth High School make history with penalty shootout win to claim Senior Boys Shield

Perth's young heroes held their nerve to claim only the second schools shield in their history.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kacper Przeslica, right, celebrates his goal for for Perth High School at Hampden.. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Kacper Przeslica, right, celebrates his goal for for Perth High School at Hampden.. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Perth High School claimed only their second ever Senior Boys Shield with a dramatic win at Hampden Park tonight.

The Fair City side heroically held off a second-half fightback from Holyrood Secondary School to secure a 1-1 draw.

In the ensuing penalty shootout Perth were unblemished, scoring all five of their kicks as they ran out 5-4 winners.

The shield is considered the pinnacle of schools football, and Perth High School had only previously won it in 2001.

The winning spot-kick was rifled home by Connor Scott to spark delirious celebrations from the travelling Perth contingent.

Staff at the school organised three 55-seater coaches and parents of the players also clubbed together to organise a 50-seater coach.

Add on those driving to the stadium independently and Perth High were cheered on by more than 400 fans.

Lively start from Perth

Perth, wearing dark blue, made a solid start, with Aaron Flood looking lively and showing some nice touches in midfield.

They took the lead after 12 minutes when Kacper Przeslica bundled home after a good good break by Ethan Forber.

As Ross Robinson’s boys celebrated, a roar from the 400-strong Perth contingent in the East Stand reverberated around Hampden.

Perth High School fans at Hampden in the Scottish Senior Shield final.
Perth High School fans at Hampden in the Scottish Senior Shield final. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Far from resting on their laurels, Perth continued to press.

Adam Leese showed good skill and penetration in midfield, while Przeslica summed up Perth’s hunger by determinedly dispossessing Holyrood right-back Craig Brown.

Perth almost doubled their lead after 30 minutes, when Flood’s dangerous left-wing free-kick was nudged onto the far post by marauding right-back Connor Scott.

Holyrood fightback

The second-half began very differently, with Holyrood finally showing the pedigree that has made them one of only seven SFA Performance Schools nationally.

Goalkeeper Bruno Nowrotek was called on to make acrobatic saves in successive minutes from Anton Sweeney and Lochlan Scott as the Glasgow-based team camped themselves inside the Perth half.

On 58 minutes Nowrotek was left flat-footed as Holyrood’s Joseph Lamb struck the corner of the post and crossbar from long-distance.

The moment Przeslica scored for Perth High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It was a real let-off for Perth.

But an even bigger one was to follow. On 72 minutes the ball again found its way to Lamb. This time he was inside the box and looked certain to score, but somehow Nowrotek got a touch that diverted his effort onto the bar.

Eventually the pressure told and, on 76 minutes, the ball fell kindly for Holyrood’s Jude Cullen who drove his shot in off the underside of the goal to equalise.

Shootout drama

However, Perth almost regained the lead immediately when a Holyrood defender inadvertently struck the ball against his own post.

As the players tired the game became more stretched and Perth had a few half-chances in stoppage time.

But, in truth, a decisive win for either side would have been unfair and it was decided by spot kicks.

Adam Leese comfortably wrong-footed the Holyrood goalkeeper to score Perth’s first penalty.

A Holyrood player then skied his side’s second penalty over the bar.

Successful conversions from Connell Clark, Thomas Drysdale, Sam Currie and Scott were enough to seal the deal and deliver Perth’s first shield win since 2001.

