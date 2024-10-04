15 films and TV shows that were shot in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

15 films and TV shows that were shot in and around Stirling

After Brian Cox and Alan Cumming shot scenes for an upcoming movie in Gartmore, we look at other times Stirling got ready for its close up.

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers in Mary & George. Image: Starz! Movie Channel/Everett/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers in Mary & George. Image: Starz! Movie Channel/Everett/Shutterstock
By Isla Glen

Stirling loves the camera, and it seems the camera loves Stirling.

Just last week Alan Cumming and Brian Cox visited the village of Gartmore to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Glenrothan.

And with plans to create one of Scotland’s biggest film studios on the former MoD land at Forthside, it looks like the area’s love affair with the big screen is set to continue for a long time yet.

We’ve rounded up 15 occasions where Stirling and Stirlingshire were in the film and TV spotlight.

Lockerbie (Sky and BBC)

Colin Firth on set in Bathgate for the series about the Lockerbie bombing. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A new five-part Sky series starring Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack used the former MOD Forthside site destined for Stirling Studios.

Based on the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, the series follows Dr Jim Swire seeking justice for his daughter who was a victim of the attack.

Meanwhile a six-part BBC series of the same name used Stirling University’s Pathfoot building as the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

It will be about the Scots-US investigation, as well as the impact on the Dumfries and Galloway town.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime)

Old Town Cemetery Stirling
Stirling’s Old Town Cemetery. Image: Jose Miguel Sanchez/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime’s Good Omens put Stirling in the spotlight in 2021.

The series stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as demon Crowley as they try to stop the Antichrist from coming.

Filming took place at Stirling Castle, Broad Street and at the Old Town Cemetery.

Cold Water (ITV)

The Lade Inn is in Kilmahog, near Callander. Image: Google Street View

An ITV thriller took over a Callander pub this summer.

Six-parter Cold Water spent two days filming at The Lade Inn, in Kilmahog.

The series features Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln in the role of a stay-at-home-dad who moves to the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater and falls under the influence of somebody dangerous.

Braveheart (1995)

Mel Gibson played William Wallace in Braveheart. Image: Snap/Shutterstock

This Oscar-winning blockbuster, directed by and starring Mel Gibson, is something of an outlier in the list.

Telling the story of William Wallace during the Wars of Independence, the film featured plenty of scenes set in Stirling – but none were actually filmed there.

Glen Coe and Loch Leven were used as backdrops instead, as well as parts of Ireland.

However, the premier was held in the then-town – and Gibson told recently how he was “astounded” at how many people turned out for the film’s launch.

Outlaw King (2018)

The Scots battling the English in Outlaw King. Image: David Eustace/Netfix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Depicting Robert the Bruce as he is forced into exile and must reclaim the throne, Outlaw King is one of the many historical films that used Stirlingshire as a setting.

Once again, Doune Castle featured, this time as Douglas Castle and church.

Mugdock Country Park, near Milngavie, and east Loch Lomond were also included in the historical drama.

Mary & George (Sky)

Aerial view of Stirling Castle
Stirling Castle has been used for a number of historical films. Image: Robin Dessens/Shutterstock

Mary & George, led by Julianne Moore, Tony Curran and Nicholas Galitzine, tells the tale of the Countess of Buckingham who makes her son seduce King James I for power.

Some scenes from episode four of the Sky drama, including the great banquet, were filmed at Stirling Castle, despite being set in Edinburgh.

Doune Castle was also used as the abandoned castle later in the same episode.

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Image: HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/Shutterstock

Doune Castle also had a starring role in the Game of Thrones pilot.

Based on the novel series by George R. R. Martin, the series depicts noble families waging war to win the throne and control of Westeros.

It was used as Winterfell, home of the Starks, before being replaced by Castle Ward in County Down, Northern Ireland​​.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Doune Castle is a popular spot for filming. Image: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Elizabeth: The Golden Age stars Cate Blanchett as the monarch late in her reign, dealing with an assassination plot, the Spanish Armada, and more.

While the film was primarily shot in England, two Scottish locations were used – Doune Castle and Eilean Donan Castle in the Highlands.

Outlander (Starz)

Stirling University was used in Outlander. Image: Eve Conroy / DC Thomson

Perhaps one of the most well known TV shows to film in Stirlingshire is Outlander.

The historical drama is about a nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously transported back to 1743 and finds herself in the midst of the Jacobite uprising.

Stirling University was used in the filming, with the Pathfoot Building being used as Inverness College and Airthrey Castle also featuring.

Doune Castle was used as Castle Leoch and nearby Deanston Distillery was turned into a wine warehouse for season two.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

It’s been 50 years since Monty Python was filmed. Image: Python/Emi/Kobal/Shutterstock

Classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail was famously filmed in Scotland.

The 1975 film parodied the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail and shot many films around Doune Castle, used as Guy de Loimbard’s castle.

Locals took on the roles of peasants, knights and soldiers, with many reminiscing in an interview with The Courier earlier this year.

Arnhall Castle, Sheriffmuir and Bracklinn Falls were also used as backdrops.

The Cave of Caerbannog was a cave near Killin, outside the Tomnadashan mine.

What We Did On Our Holiday (2014)

Billy Connolly. Image: Europa Newswire/Shutterstock (10189492i)

This comedy film, featuring David Tennant and Billy Connolly, is about a family celebrating their grandfather’s birthday in rural Scotland.

Finnich Cottages, near Drymen, is where the “Highland” mansion was located.

They also filmed at Doune, Callander and Loch Katrine.

It was also lights, cameras, action for Blair Drummond Safari Park’s ostriches.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Saoirse Ronan as Mary Queen of Scots. Image: Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan played Mary Queen of Scots, with Margot Robbie as her cousin Elizabeth I, in the 2018 film about the doomed royal’s life.

Stirling Castle was used as a filming location and was also where Mary spent the first five years of her life.

Burke and Hare (2010)

Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis star in the film. Image: Ealing Studios/Fragile Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Telling the story of the infamous 19th century murderers – played by Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis – who provide cadavers for an Edinburgh medical school, this 2010 film was set in the Scottish capital.

Although Auld Reekie was used primarily, Stirling Castle was used as a backdrop for the city in many scenes.

The Angel’s Share (2012)

Deanston Distillery was also used in Outlander. Image: Google Street View

The Angel’s Share, set in Glasgow, follows a group of young offenders doing community service and how they find hope from whisky.

But was Deanston Distillery, on the River Teith, that provided the set for the movie’s fictional distillery.

Susan Hill’s Ghost Story (2019)

Bannockburn House. Image: Andrew Cawley

Susan Hill is best known for her novel The Woman In Black, which has been successfully adapted into a film twice, as well as becoming one of the longest-running stage plays in history.

But it was another of Hill’s novels, The Small Hand, that  got the film treatment in 2019.

Starring Shetland star Douglas Henshall, the story follows a man haunted by the ghost of a young boy.

Bannockburn House and estate were used as the setting for the Channel 5 production.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from TV & Film

Two of Scotland's best-known actors, Alan Cumming (left) and Brian Cox were seen working together on set in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Brian Cox and Alan Cumming spotted in Stirlingshire village as filming for Glenrothan begins
Managing director of the St Andrews New Picture House David Morris seated in Cinema One. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews cinema director 'sad but relieved' as builders prepare to move in
3
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd: Who is Fife comedian behind Netflix hit Baby Reindeer?
6
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2
Holli and Rachael from Perth and Arbroath on The Hit List.
Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit…
A new six-part series written by Neil Forsyth will stream on Netflix
Bob Servant creator from Dundee to have 6-part British drug drama shown on Netflix
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
2
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon

Conversation