Callander pub shuts for two days for filming of new ITV thriller starring Andrew Lincoln

A pub near Callander closed for two days to let a crew film scenes for a new ITV series.

The Lade Inn in Kilmahog was taken over by more than 50 actors and production staff on Tuesday and Wednesday for six-parter Cold Water.

The thriller stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead and This Life), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) and Indira Varma (Obsession).

Scenes were filmed both inside and outside the pub, with floodlights deployed to facilitate night-time shooting.

Lade Inn hosts film crew for third time

It is the third time a crew has used the Lade Inn this decade, after BBC series Control Room (starring Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham) and ITV’s Payback (starring Morven Christie and Peter Mullan) were filmed there.

Since June 2005, the pub has been owned by Frank Park, 75, alongside son and chef Stephen Park, 49, and daughter-in-law Laura Park.

Frank explained why the pub has become such a popular setting for filming.

“It’s the timelessness of it,” he said.

“We don’t have any fruit machines, pool tables or TVs so they can set up the Lade Inn however they want.

“When we took over the aim was to have a basic restaurant, not with TVs blaring at people.

“We wanted a traditional Scottish restaurant.

“We didn’t want a modern one because other restaurants at the time were doing that sort of thing.

“We did put on folk music but haven’t for a while because it was too expensive.”

‘Most filming was at night’ outside Callander pub

Set in the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater, the series is written by award-winning playwright David Ireland (The Lovers, Ulster American, Cyprus Avenue).

The story follows John (Lincoln), who arrives from London and is befriended by next-door neighbour Tommy (Bremner).

Chris Fry, managing director of SISTER, the production company behind the series, said: “The rural idyll of Coldwater is at first glance a place where nothing bad could ever happen, but you know with David’s bold, subversive writing darkness is always lurking just beneath the surface.”

Frank added: “Most of the filming was at night, in the car park.

“They floodlit it and had the people in there acting.

“I couldn’t even go near the windows because they didn’t want people peering out of them.

“We just had the days off and stayed out of the way.”

Cold Water does not yet have a release date.