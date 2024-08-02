Callander pub shuts for two days for filming of new ITV thriller starring Andrew Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander pub shuts for two days for filming of new ITV thriller starring Andrew Lincoln

It is the third time in recent years that filming has taken place in the Lade Inn.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Lade Inn in Kilmahog, near Callander
Filming took place at the Lade Inn in Kilmahog, near Callander. Image: Google Street View

A pub near Callander closed for two days to let a crew film scenes for a new ITV series.

The Lade Inn in Kilmahog was taken over by more than 50 actors and production staff on Tuesday and Wednesday for six-parter Cold Water.

The thriller stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead and This Life), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) and Indira Varma (Obsession).

Scenes were filmed both inside and outside the pub, with floodlights deployed to facilitate night-time shooting.

Lade Inn hosts film crew for third time

It is the third time a crew has used the Lade Inn this decade, after BBC series Control Room (starring Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham) and ITV’s Payback (starring Morven Christie and Peter Mullan) were filmed there.

Since June 2005, the pub has been owned by Frank Park, 75, alongside son and chef Stephen Park, 49, and daughter-in-law Laura Park.

The Lade Inn, in Kilmahog, near Callander
The pub has a ‘timeless’ feel. Image: The Lade Inn

Frank explained why the pub has become such a popular setting for filming.

“It’s the timelessness of it,” he said.

“We don’t have any fruit machines, pool tables or TVs so they can set up the Lade Inn however they want.

“When we took over the aim was to have a basic restaurant, not with TVs blaring at people.

“We wanted a traditional Scottish restaurant.

“We didn’t want a modern one because other restaurants at the time were doing that sort of thing.

“We did put on folk music but haven’t for a while because it was too expensive.”

‘Most filming was at night’ outside Callander pub

Set in the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater, the series is written by award-winning playwright David Ireland (The Lovers, Ulster American, Cyprus Avenue).

The story follows John (Lincoln), who arrives from London and is befriended by next-door neighbour Tommy (Bremner).

Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln stars in Cold Water

Chris Fry, managing director of SISTER, the production company behind the series, said: “The rural idyll of Coldwater is at first glance a place where nothing bad could ever happen, but you know with David’s bold, subversive writing darkness is always lurking just beneath the surface.”

Frank added: “Most of the filming was at night, in the car park.

“They floodlit it and had the people in there acting.

“I couldn’t even go near the windows because they didn’t want people peering out of them.

“We just had the days off and stayed out of the way.”

Cold Water does not yet have a release date.

Conversation