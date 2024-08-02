Jim Goodwin bats away derby ‘pressure’ talk as Dundee United boss makes Ross Docherty call and addresses transfer search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin bats away derby ‘pressure’ talk as Dundee United boss makes Ross Docherty call and addresses transfer search

Goodwin was speaking to the media ahead of the first Dundee derby in more than two years.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee
Jim Goodwin is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin will lap up the celebrations as Dundee United unfurl the Championship flag on Sunday.

However, the Tannadice gaffer never wants the club to win it again.

Goodwin believes the Terrors have assembled a Premiership standard squad, with experienced professionals like Declan Gallagher, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult supplemented by exciting arrivals such as Will Ferry, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

The first test of their top-flight credentials will come on Sunday with the visit of fierce foes Dundee – a first derby in the City of Discovery since April 2022.

And Goodwin is adamant excitement, rather than trepidation, is the order of the day.

Jim Goodwin is determined to lead Dundee United to victory
Jim Goodwin is determined to lead United to victory. Image: SNS

“We’ll have good celebrations here prior to the game, flying the champions flag from the league below,” said Goodwin. “That was a decent achievement – but it’s not something we EVER want to be celebrating again.

“And we believe we have built a squad capable of competing at this level.

“Dundee are a good side and, in his first year in management, Tony Docherty did a remarkable job getting them into the top six.

“He seems to have added some more quality to the group he had last season. So, we are aware how difficult the game is going to be.

“But we are very excited about it. There’s no nervousness within our group. We’re in a good place and hopefully that shows in the game on Sunday.”

Tony Docherty encourages his side at Brechin's Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Goodwin is full of praise for the ‘remarkable’ job done by his Dundee counterpart. Image: SNS

Goodwin: Dundee derby and TV coverage is huge selling point

Sunday’s clash will be beamed throughout the U.K. on Sky Sports and, with the competitive action yet to start south of the border, provides a wonderful opportunity for the sides to strut their stuff to an even wider audience.

Goodwin is not ignorant of that fact, revealing that he used occasions such as the Dundee derby as part of his sales pitch to new signings.

But while neutrals can luxuriate in the spectacle, Goodwin knows he must mastermind the capture of three points.

Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a derby win in September
Ian Harkes, No.23, is the last man to net a Dundee derby winner. Image: SNS

“When you are trying to sell the club to potential signings, doing your recruitment, it is all geared towards how big this football club is and how playing in the Premiership can raise their profile,” explained Goodwin.

“We can say: this is the magnitude of some of the games you’ll be involved in.

“This is why some of those players have joined Dundee United – to be involved in games like this.

The Scottish Premiership this season will probably be the most competitive and strongest that it’s been for a long time. We’ve got all the big derbies back and, from an outsider looking in, it’s exciting.

“But from my perspective, I’m aware we need to win games of football.”

Goodwin makes Ross Docherty call

Goodwin confirmed that Tony Watt is “available” for the showdown after lining up for the United B team on Tuesday evening at Buckie Thistle but appears to be some way down the pecking order ahead of the big kick-off.

And club captain Ross Docherty will not feature, with Goodwin determined to ensure he is ready to play a pivotal part in the coming campaign – rather than rushing him back for one match, regardless of its importance.

Ross Docherty's time at United has been hampered by fitness set-backs
Ross Docherty’s time at United has been hampered by fitness set-backs. Image: SPFL / Steve Welsh.

“It was a little optimistic of Doc to think he’d make it,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been out a long time.

“Obviously, we want our big players available, and we know how influential Doc can be on the team, but he hasn’t trained enough and hasn’t really played any games in the last four weeks.

“It would be unfair of me to put him into such a high-profile game where there will be serious intensity. The last thing we want is another set-back.”

On the prospect of further arrivals, having already snapped up nine players in this transfer window, Goodwin added: “I don’t think anyone will come in before Sunday, but we’ll definitely be active prior to the window shutting.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee will welcome United onto the pitch at Tannadice ahead of Sunday's clash. Image: SNS
Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Police warn they will 're-route' fans if Dundee United pre-derby march goes ahead
2
(L to R) David Babunski, Simon Murray, Kristijan Trapanovski and Seb Palmer-Houlden are all looking to make a splash in Sunday's Dundee derby. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: The 4 key traits opening day Dundee derby will highlight in new…
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United 2024/25 Premiership preview: Transfers rated, star man and predicted finish
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
5 huge Dundee United selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin on derby day
Simon Murray
Simon Murray: I was in Dundee end for 6-2 derby hammering - days later…
5
Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Kristijan Trapanovski hails 'perfect' teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against…
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1…

Conversation