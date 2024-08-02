Jim Goodwin bats away derby ‘pressure’ talk as Dundee United boss makes Ross Docherty call and addresses transfer search

Jim Goodwin will lap up the celebrations as Dundee United unfurl the Championship flag on Sunday.

However, the Tannadice gaffer never wants the club to win it again.

Goodwin believes the Terrors have assembled a Premiership standard squad, with experienced professionals like Declan Gallagher, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult supplemented by exciting arrivals such as Will Ferry, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

The first test of their top-flight credentials will come on Sunday with the visit of fierce foes Dundee – a first derby in the City of Discovery since April 2022.

And Goodwin is adamant excitement, rather than trepidation, is the order of the day.

“We’ll have good celebrations here prior to the game, flying the champions flag from the league below,” said Goodwin. “That was a decent achievement – but it’s not something we EVER want to be celebrating again.

“And we believe we have built a squad capable of competing at this level.

“Dundee are a good side and, in his first year in management, Tony Docherty did a remarkable job getting them into the top six.

“He seems to have added some more quality to the group he had last season. So, we are aware how difficult the game is going to be.

“But we are very excited about it. There’s no nervousness within our group. We’re in a good place and hopefully that shows in the game on Sunday.”

Goodwin: Dundee derby and TV coverage is huge selling point

Sunday’s clash will be beamed throughout the U.K. on Sky Sports and, with the competitive action yet to start south of the border, provides a wonderful opportunity for the sides to strut their stuff to an even wider audience.

Goodwin is not ignorant of that fact, revealing that he used occasions such as the Dundee derby as part of his sales pitch to new signings.

But while neutrals can luxuriate in the spectacle, Goodwin knows he must mastermind the capture of three points.

“When you are trying to sell the club to potential signings, doing your recruitment, it is all geared towards how big this football club is and how playing in the Premiership can raise their profile,” explained Goodwin.

“We can say: this is the magnitude of some of the games you’ll be involved in.

“This is why some of those players have joined Dundee United – to be involved in games like this.

“The Scottish Premiership this season will probably be the most competitive and strongest that it’s been for a long time. We’ve got all the big derbies back and, from an outsider looking in, it’s exciting.

“But from my perspective, I’m aware we need to win games of football.”

Goodwin makes Ross Docherty call

Goodwin confirmed that Tony Watt is “available” for the showdown after lining up for the United B team on Tuesday evening at Buckie Thistle but appears to be some way down the pecking order ahead of the big kick-off.

And club captain Ross Docherty will not feature, with Goodwin determined to ensure he is ready to play a pivotal part in the coming campaign – rather than rushing him back for one match, regardless of its importance.

“It was a little optimistic of Doc to think he’d make it,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been out a long time.

“Obviously, we want our big players available, and we know how influential Doc can be on the team, but he hasn’t trained enough and hasn’t really played any games in the last four weeks.

“It would be unfair of me to put him into such a high-profile game where there will be serious intensity. The last thing we want is another set-back.”

On the prospect of further arrivals, having already snapped up nine players in this transfer window, Goodwin added: “I don’t think anyone will come in before Sunday, but we’ll definitely be active prior to the window shutting.”