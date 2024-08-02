Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser

The Dark Blues will applaud Championship winners United onto the pitch at Tannadice on Sunday.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee will welcome United onto the pitch at Tannadice ahead of Sunday's clash. Image: SNS
Dundee will welcome United onto the pitch at Tannadice ahead of Sunday's clash. Image: SNS

Dundee will give Dundee United a guard of honour onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s season-opening derby at Tannadice.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty sees the move as a mark of respect after United won last season’s Championship to earn promotion back to the top flight.

And Docherty revealed his side will respect another derby tradition by walking from Dens Park to Tannadice before kick-off.

The Dundee manager said: “We will give United a guard of honour on Sunday, I think it’s important to show respect to them as our opponents.

“We got one last season from Motherwell for winning the Championship so we’ll give them the same.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee's title win. Image: SNS
Dundee were given a guard of honour by Motherwell after their Championship triumph in 2022/23. Image: SNS

“The players will also walk to Tannadice.

“I put it to the players, they are the most important people, and they decided this is what they want to do.

“They felt it was important to keep the traditions going and I’m pleased about that because I feel that too.

“These are two proper institutions, brilliant football clubs and the fixture is a great one on the Scottish football calendar.

“There’s a rich tradition and history with both, so we’ll maintain it and hopefully put our own stamp on it.”

Dundee’s squad walk from Dens Park to Tannadice for the final derby of 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dundee travel to Tannadice this weekend looking to record their first win on enemy territory in 20 years.

Goals from Steve Lovell and John Sutton saw the Dark Blues emerge 2-1 victors on August 15, 2004.

Current gaffer Docherty can do nothing about what has happened in the years since.

But he is looking for his players to assert their authority going forward.

“For me, I can’t do anything about the past, all I can focus on is the present and the future,” he said.

“So the record there (at Tannadice) is nothing for me to worry about, we’re just focused on playing this derby and doing what we need to.”

Ryan Jack

Docherty is continuing to pursue new signings and would not rule out having new arrivals at his disposal come Sunday.

Ex-Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been named as a possible target.

The Dee boss is filing that under ‘speculation’ as things stand, but stopped short of shutting down talk of a swoop.

He said: “We are fit and looking good. Joe Shaughessy, Charlie Riley and Clark Robertson are out but otherwise the squad is strong and healthy.

“We will bring in more, we’re working on things in the background and there’s a long way in the transfer window still to go.

“Will we have anyone else before Sunday? Possibly but we’ll have to see if things fall.

“I speak to players all the time, including players I have worked with.

“Ryan Jack is no exception to that.

“We wanted to bring in quality over quantity this summer and I feel we’ve done that so far.”

