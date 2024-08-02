Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser

Dundee will give Dundee United a guard of honour onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s season-opening derby at Tannadice.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty sees the move as a mark of respect after United won last season’s Championship to earn promotion back to the top flight.

And Docherty revealed his side will respect another derby tradition by walking from Dens Park to Tannadice before kick-off.

The Dundee manager said: “We will give United a guard of honour on Sunday, I think it’s important to show respect to them as our opponents.

“We got one last season from Motherwell for winning the Championship so we’ll give them the same.

“The players will also walk to Tannadice.

“I put it to the players, they are the most important people, and they decided this is what they want to do.

“They felt it was important to keep the traditions going and I’m pleased about that because I feel that too.

“These are two proper institutions, brilliant football clubs and the fixture is a great one on the Scottish football calendar.

“There’s a rich tradition and history with both, so we’ll maintain it and hopefully put our own stamp on it.”

Dundee travel to Tannadice this weekend looking to record their first win on enemy territory in 20 years.

Goals from Steve Lovell and John Sutton saw the Dark Blues emerge 2-1 victors on August 15, 2004.

Current gaffer Docherty can do nothing about what has happened in the years since.

But he is looking for his players to assert their authority going forward.

“For me, I can’t do anything about the past, all I can focus on is the present and the future,” he said.

“So the record there (at Tannadice) is nothing for me to worry about, we’re just focused on playing this derby and doing what we need to.”

Ryan Jack

Docherty is continuing to pursue new signings and would not rule out having new arrivals at his disposal come Sunday.

Ex-Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been named as a possible target.

The Dee boss is filing that under ‘speculation’ as things stand, but stopped short of shutting down talk of a swoop.

He said: “We are fit and looking good. Joe Shaughessy, Charlie Riley and Clark Robertson are out but otherwise the squad is strong and healthy.

“We will bring in more, we’re working on things in the background and there’s a long way in the transfer window still to go.

“Will we have anyone else before Sunday? Possibly but we’ll have to see if things fall.

“I speak to players all the time, including players I have worked with.

“Ryan Jack is no exception to that.

“We wanted to bring in quality over quantity this summer and I feel we’ve done that so far.”