Beautiful £895k turreted Perthshire Victorian house has stunning glass and steel extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful £895k turreted Perthshire Victorian house has stunning glass and steel extension

Drummond Lodge has been superbly renovated and extended and is now one of the finest homes in Callander.

By Jack McKeown
Drummond Lodge is one of the finest homes in Callander. Image: Savills.
Drummond Lodge is one of the finest homes in Callander. Image: Savills.

Joanne and Richard Lowe bought Drummond Lodge from Australia.

“We were over there with Richard’s job but he planned to retire and we wanted to move back to Scotland,” Joanne explains.

“I saw the house online. Our daughter lives in Glasgow and she came to look at it for us. She told me we’ve got to buy it.”

It isn’t difficult to see why. Drummond Lodge is a handsome turreted Victorian home in a quiet street set back from the main road through Callander.

Drummond Lodge dates from the mid-1800s. Image: Savills.
Joanne Lowe and her husband Richard have carried out an amazing restoration and extension project. Image: Jack McKeown.

The pretty Perthshire village’s lovely array of independent cafes, restaurants and shops is just a short stroll away.

Dating from the mid-1800s, Drummond Lodge sits beside Callander’s golf course, and the trail up to beautiful Bracklin Falls is a short distance behind the house.

The couple bought it six years ago but didn’t return to Scotland until Richard retired from his job in the oil and gas industry three years ago. “We really wanted the house and it was used by family while we were still in Australia,” Joanne continues.

Renovating and extending

After returning to Scotland and moving into Drummond Lodge, the couple carried out a huge renovation, restoration and extension project that took until last year to complete.

The house was re-roofed, new cast iron downpipes fitted, and the windows were replaced with new double glazed units.

Most impressive of all is the amazing new extension. Two walls were knocked down and an orangery extension added to create a superb open plan living space.

The kitchen leads into the dining room extension. Image: Savills.
The extension is filled with light. Image: Savills.

The rear door opens directly into the new open plan living space. The bespoke kitchen is made by Andrew Fitzpatrick and has a large island, quartz worktops, a boiling water tap and a wine fridge.

Beyond the kitchen is the stunning dining space, which sits in the extended part of the room. Huge windows with glazed doors open onto decking, and a roof lantern throws even more natural light into the room.

An opening was created in the wall so that the dining room flows through into the adjacent family room, which has comfortable sofas and a wall-mounted television.

Underfloor heating

Underfloor heating and a wood burning stove in the dining room keep the entire space cosy throughout the wintertime.

“We pretty much live in this part of the house,” Joanne says. “In the daytime we’re in the kitchen or dining room and we move through into the family room in the evening.”

The family room. Image: Savills.
A glass and steel extension has been added to the house. Image: Savills.

One notable feature can be seen through the roof lantern. “The cedar of Lebanon is 200 years old,” Joanne explains. “It’s one of the oldest and tallest trees in Callander. If you’re up in the hills you can see it from miles away. We can always find our way home when we’re out walking the dog.”

The couple used Edinburgh architects GLM and Doune-based RTA builders to create the extension, with Joanne doing a lot of the design herself.

“RTA were excellent,” Joanne says. “They came up for the design for the roof lantern. The triangular shape mimics the shape of the house’s roof.”

The hallway is big enough to be used as an extra room. Image: Savills.
The living room has a bay window and wood burner. Image: Savills.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious hallway that’s used as an extra room. “I do a bit of  upholstery and this is where I like to work,” Joanne continues.

A living room has a bay window and a wood burning stove, and is where the couple often sit on a winter’s evening.

Adjacent to that is what was a dining room but is now something of a man cave for Richard and houses much of his vast record collection. It could easily be used as a ground floor bedroom.

Bedrooms and gym

The original staircase leads up to a landing that gets natural light in several vibrant shades, thanks to a coloured glass skylight the couple had made.

The main bedroom enjoys excellent views across the valley to the hills from a large bay window.

It also has an en suite bathroom and dressing area that would be the envy of any high end hotel suite.

The main bedroom has a bay window. Image: Savills.
The fantastic en suite has a copper bath. Image: Savills.

There’s a walk in shower and a copper bathtub has pride of place in front of the window where it has an outlook to a wooded hillside.

“We sacrificed a bedroom to make this en suite,” Joanne says. “I just love it. While Steve’s downstairs watching sports I’ll be in the bath with my iPad and some music.”

There are three more double bedrooms on this floor, a family bathroom, and a shower room. A fifth bedroom is currently set up as a gym.

A flight of spiral stairs leads up to the turret room. “The previous owners used it as a study but there’s no heating up there so we just use it for storage,” Joanne says. It has superb views from its high-up position and could be made into a charming little room, however.

Garden and coach house

Drummond Lodge has just over three quarters of an acre of garden ground, with an original stone wall boundary on three sides.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature trees, shrubs and nicely stocked flower beds.

Decking wraps around the extension. Image: Savills.
There is a large area of lawn. Image: Savills.

Joanne’s tame hens and ducks follow us around as we explore the garden, honking and quacking to be given treats.

The original coach house is a handsome stone building that has been converted into a garage and store with an internal staircase. The couple have obtained planning permission to extend it and create a one-bedroom annex cottage.

The coach house has planning permission for conversion into a cottage. Image: Savills.
Drummond Lodge has a wonderful backdrop. Image: Savills.

With their three children grown up, Drummond Lodge is now too big for Joanne, 55, and Richard, 59, and the couple have decided to put the house on the market.

They are looking to buy somewhere in Stirling to be on the train line for Glasgow and Edinburgh. Although retired, both have interests they want to pursue. Richard runs Trossachs Vinyl, selling second-hand records.

Joanne, meanwhile, is on the hunt for premises in Glasgow to open an interiors shop, which she plans to name Mavis and Grace after her two favourite hens.

“For the past 20 years I didn’t work because I was raising children and Richard’s job took us all over the world,” she says. “I’m looking forward to setting up my own business and doing something for myself.”

 

Drummond Lodge, Callander is on sale with Savills for offers over £895,000.

 

 

More from Property

Methven Surgery.
Former Perthshire GP surgery put up for sale for £165,000
Former church goes up for sale in Newtyle
Modern Angus church conversion for sale at £220k
The Bank Street home.
Quirky Stirling home with 1700s facade hits market for £275k
Kinghorn villa.
Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k
The house on City Road has a garden putting green. Image: Savills
'Deceptively large' St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green for sale…
The house sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons.
Huge £350k waterfront house in East Neuk is tremendous renovation opportunity
Exterior of The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
£60k cut from asking price of Highland Perthshire hotel
More than 300 acres of land on Loch Tay are on sale. Image: Goldcrest.
House and 300 acres with 1.1km of Loch Tay shoreline on the market for…
Old Church House has an amazing interior. Image: Rettie.
Incredible £800k East Neuk church conversion has amazing interior with stunning glass walkway
2
The Montrose townhouse is colourfully decorated. Image: Yopa
Georgian Montrose townhouse with colourful decor 'could be turned into B&B or holiday home'

Conversation