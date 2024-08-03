Parole in Scotland under review amid Angus killer Tasmin Glass release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parole in Scotland under review amid Angus killer Tasmin Glass release

The Parole Board for Scotland has raised questions about their own governance.

glass granted parole
Tasmin Glass.
By Sean O'Neil

A review of the parole process in Scotland is under way amid the controversial releasing of Angus killer Tasmin Glass halfway through her sentence.

The Courier can reveal the Scottish Government, Parole Scotland and other justice agencies are looking at how the parole system functions as Tayside reels from the early release of the Kirriemuir killer.

Tasmin Glass Angus killer
The Parole Board decided Tasmin Glass could be released after serving five years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

It comes after The Parole Board for Scotland raised questions about its own governance in its annual report.

The report said: “Relations with Scottish Ministers are regulated by a Memorandum of Understanding which includes reference to governance processes.

“There is, however, no statutory basis for governance arrangements.

“This issue has been recognised by Scottish Ministers and there is provision in the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Act 2019 for Scottish Ministers to make regulations in this respect.”

Parole board left waiting for review

The report, published in April, also claims the board was waiting on a review of the parole system being carried out but it had not yet occurred.

The board wrote: “There were discussions with the Scottish Government in the hope of being able to carry out an end-to-end review of the parole system but that proved not to be possible.”

However, when contacted by The Courier about those statements in the wake of Tasmin Glass’ release, the Scottish Government said the process has now begun.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has been calling for reform within the Scottish parole system since February.

Update four years overdue

Despite the parole board’s own comments raising questions about how it is regulated, the Scottish Government told The Courier that governance arrangements are “underpinned by legislation” supported by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

A MOU is a document that outlines an agreement or framework that two or more parties have agreed to – but it is not legally binding.

The Memorandum of Understanding in this case has not been updated since 2017, despite part of the agreement within the document stating it should be “reviewed and updated at least every three years”.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

The Scottish Government says the memorandum is also being currently reviewed.

A spokesperson for the government told The Courier: “The Parole Board for Scotland is independent of the Scottish Government.

“The governance arrangements in place are underpinned by legislation and supported by a Memorandum of Understanding which is currently under review and is expected to be agreed later this year.

“In addition, a review of parole processes is being carried out by Parole Scotland and the Scottish Government, alongside other justice partners.”

Audit Scotland, which checks publicly money is spent appropriately, confirmed to The Courier it does not carry out reviews of the parole board.

‘Time for full parole transparency’

The Courier’s campaign has called for an end to the secretive nature of the parole process, with victims believing that the board lacks transparency.

It’s a belief echoed by the Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson Russell Findlay on Wednesday.

Russell Findlay MSP.
Russell Findlay MSP. Image: Colin D Fisher

Mr Findlay, who was the victim of an acid attack in 2015, was told that “no decision had been made” following a parole hearing for his attacker.

He told Mail Online: “This is exactly what happened at the June hearing.

“The entire system is shrouded in secrecy and, if a victim was living in fear, this prolonged and secretive process would hardly help.

“Time for full parole transparency.”

The family of Steven Donaldson, Glass’ victim, were told twice this year that no decision was made regarding her release and that the board lacked information to make a decision.

They paroled the killer on July 26 after her case went before the panel for a third time in six months.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will go before the panel on Friday.

