Parole in Scotland under review amid Angus killer Tasmin Glass release

A review of the parole process in Scotland is under way amid the controversial releasing of Angus killer Tasmin Glass halfway through her sentence.

The Courier can reveal the Scottish Government, Parole Scotland and other justice agencies are looking at how the parole system functions as Tayside reels from the early release of the Kirriemuir killer.

It comes after The Parole Board for Scotland raised questions about its own governance in its annual report.

The report said: “Relations with Scottish Ministers are regulated by a Memorandum of Understanding which includes reference to governance processes.

“There is, however, no statutory basis for governance arrangements.

“This issue has been recognised by Scottish Ministers and there is provision in the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Act 2019 for Scottish Ministers to make regulations in this respect.”

Parole board left waiting for review

The report, published in April, also claims the board was waiting on a review of the parole system being carried out but it had not yet occurred.

The board wrote: “There were discussions with the Scottish Government in the hope of being able to carry out an end-to-end review of the parole system but that proved not to be possible.”

However, when contacted by The Courier about those statements in the wake of Tasmin Glass’ release, the Scottish Government said the process has now begun.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has been calling for reform within the Scottish parole system since February.

Update four years overdue

Despite the parole board’s own comments raising questions about how it is regulated, the Scottish Government told The Courier that governance arrangements are “underpinned by legislation” supported by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

A MOU is a document that outlines an agreement or framework that two or more parties have agreed to – but it is not legally binding.

The Memorandum of Understanding in this case has not been updated since 2017, despite part of the agreement within the document stating it should be “reviewed and updated at least every three years”.

The Scottish Government says the memorandum is also being currently reviewed.

A spokesperson for the government told The Courier: “The Parole Board for Scotland is independent of the Scottish Government.

“The governance arrangements in place are underpinned by legislation and supported by a Memorandum of Understanding which is currently under review and is expected to be agreed later this year.

“In addition, a review of parole processes is being carried out by Parole Scotland and the Scottish Government, alongside other justice partners.”

Audit Scotland, which checks publicly money is spent appropriately, confirmed to The Courier it does not carry out reviews of the parole board.

‘Time for full parole transparency’

The Courier’s campaign has called for an end to the secretive nature of the parole process, with victims believing that the board lacks transparency.

It’s a belief echoed by the Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson Russell Findlay on Wednesday.

Mr Findlay, who was the victim of an acid attack in 2015, was told that “no decision had been made” following a parole hearing for his attacker.

He told Mail Online: “This is exactly what happened at the June hearing.

“The entire system is shrouded in secrecy and, if a victim was living in fear, this prolonged and secretive process would hardly help.

“Time for full parole transparency.”

The family of Steven Donaldson, Glass’ victim, were told twice this year that no decision was made regarding her release and that the board lacked information to make a decision.

They paroled the killer on July 26 after her case went before the panel for a third time in six months.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will go before the panel on Friday.