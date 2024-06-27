Tony Docherty ‘would love to think’ Ryan Jack could become Dundee player as Simon Murray link addressed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty ‘would love to think’ Ryan Jack could become Dundee player as Simon Murray link addressed

The Dark Blues boss gave an update on transfer business at the club.

By George Cran
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Tony Docherty says Dundee are working like crazy to get new signings in the door this summer.

The Dark Blues have already added three new faces this summer in the shape of Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

But he’s not content to finish there.

Dundee head off to Poland on Sunday after taking on Arbroath in their first pre-season match on Saturday.

Docherty hinted at a possible addition before that happens.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty.

“We’re working crazy in terms of recruitment,” he said.

“There is loads of speculation, loads of names getting thrown around.

“We’ll work diligently as a recruitment group and hopefully there will be imminent announcements.

“It’s not about quantity but quality.

“It is important to identify players who will complement what you have got.

“I’ve got a really strong squad from last year, a really competitive squad, so I just want to do make sure we bring in the right types.”

Simon Murray

Simon Murray scored 23 goals for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
Former Dundee striker Simon Murray scored 23 goals for Ross County last season. Image: SNS

Rumours have been swirling about a possible swoop for Ross County star Simon Murray for some time.

A former loanee at Dens Park, the Dundonian rattled in 23 goals in 46 games for the Staggies last season and played a huge role in keeping the Highland side in the Premiership.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on any possible move for the striker.

“Speculation,” he said when asked about the link.

“Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”

Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack scored at Dens Park last season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

One who isn’t contracted to a club is Ryan Jack.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rangers this summer and worked with Docherty at Aberdeen.

Jack missed much of last season through injury but still earned a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 24.

Asked if there was any chance of Jack arriving at Dundee, Docherty responded: “I’d love to think so.

“I love Jack, he’s a fantastic footballer and a brilliant person.

“But I’ve not had any conversations with Jacko.

“If you are getting linked with that type of player then…

“But it’s just speculation.”

Trialist

Dundee do have Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody training with the club this week after a connection to club legend Jocky Scott.

“A contact of the club gave a good reference so we said we’d have a wee look,” Docherty said.

“He’s in with the goalkeepers this week and we’ll see at the end of the week how things go.”

