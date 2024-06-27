Tony Docherty ‘would love to think’ Ryan Jack could become Dundee player as Simon Murray link addressed

Tony Docherty says Dundee are working like crazy to get new signings in the door this summer.

The Dark Blues have already added three new faces this summer in the shape of Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

But he’s not content to finish there.

Dundee head off to Poland on Sunday after taking on Arbroath in their first pre-season match on Saturday.

Docherty hinted at a possible addition before that happens.

“We’re working crazy in terms of recruitment,” he said.

“There is loads of speculation, loads of names getting thrown around.

“We’ll work diligently as a recruitment group and hopefully there will be imminent announcements.

“It’s not about quantity but quality.

“It is important to identify players who will complement what you have got.

“I’ve got a really strong squad from last year, a really competitive squad, so I just want to do make sure we bring in the right types.”

Simon Murray

Rumours have been swirling about a possible swoop for Ross County star Simon Murray for some time.

A former loanee at Dens Park, the Dundonian rattled in 23 goals in 46 games for the Staggies last season and played a huge role in keeping the Highland side in the Premiership.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on any possible move for the striker.

“Speculation,” he said when asked about the link.

“Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”

Ryan Jack

One who isn’t contracted to a club is Ryan Jack.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rangers this summer and worked with Docherty at Aberdeen.

Jack missed much of last season through injury but still earned a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 24.

Asked if there was any chance of Jack arriving at Dundee, Docherty responded: “I’d love to think so.

“I love Jack, he’s a fantastic footballer and a brilliant person.

“But I’ve not had any conversations with Jacko.

“If you are getting linked with that type of player then…

“But it’s just speculation.”

Trialist

Dundee do have Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody training with the club this week after a connection to club legend Jocky Scott.

“A contact of the club gave a good reference so we said we’d have a wee look,” Docherty said.

“He’s in with the goalkeepers this week and we’ll see at the end of the week how things go.”