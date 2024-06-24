Dundee run rule over Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody after connection to club legend

Dundee are running the rule over Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody.

It is understood the 29-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after relocating to the UK and has joined the Dark Blues for training this week.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has already added a new goalie this summer in the shape of Jon McCracken after he signed a two-year deal last week.

Trevor Carson, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp are also already on the books.

However, the Dee have invited 6ft 6in Aussie Carmody to train after a connection to Dens legend Jocky Scott.

Who is Carmody?

Carmody recently left North Eastern MetroStars after eight years with the Adelaide club where he played 167 times.

Last year he helped them to a league and cup double in Australia’s second tier after winning the South Australian First Division Premiership and Federation Cup.

They would be beaten in the Finals Series at the semi-final stage despite winning the league section, however.

MetroStars also made it to the quarter-final of the Australia Cup last year, beaten by Melbourne City in the last eight.

In that clash, Carmody took on former Dundee United duo Aziz Behich and Curtis Good with the latter scoring the opening goal in the 2-1 win.

Carmody was named Football South Australia Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.

Now he is in the UK looking for a club and will train with Dundee in their early pre-season preparations.