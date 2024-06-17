Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers

Players are due back at the Dark Blues' Gardyne training base this week.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Euro 2024 has just kicked off, the schools have yet to break up for summer and there is more drizzle than sizzle to the weather.

But Dundee FC will this week kick-start their preparations for the 2024/25 Premiership season.

The Dark Blues are preparing to welcome players back to their Gardyne training base in the coming days.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS

Yet manager Tony Docherty and his staff are already there.

Courier Sport lays out how the week ahead looks for Dundee FC.

When do Dundee FC return to training?

Dee boss Tony Docherty and his staff checked in for the new season on Monday (June 17).

However, players still have a couple of days until they must report for duty this Wednesday (June 19).

The Dark Blues’ squad will be eased into the challenging pre-season ahead with a barrage of fitness tests, designed to identify each player’s individual requirements.

Few players relish the double sessions and fitness work upon which pre-season programmes are built.

But the days of stars being forced to run themselves into the ground are long gone. They will have a ball at their feet right from the start.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is preparing to put his players to work ahead of the new season. Image: SNS

What pre-season friendlies do Dundee have organised?

The Dee will kick-off their friendly programme against Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday, June 29.

In the aftermath, they are bound for a six-night pre-season training camp in Poland, between July 1 and and 7.

There, they will face Czech outfit Banik Ostrava (July 3) and Polish giants Lech Poznan (July 6), with both games open to the public.

Finally, back home, there is a trip to take on Dunfermline on Wednesday, July 10, before competitive action kicks off on July 13, away to Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup.

How does Dundee’s squad look?

Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

Ricki Lamie is the only “new” face of the summer so far, with the ex-Motherwell defender, who spent last season on loan at Dens, returning on a permanent deal.

Youth defender Luke Graham, who spent last term on loan with Montrose, has been promoted to Tony Docherty’s first team.

However, there is still plenty for Dee boss Docherty to do, squad-wise.

Last season’s loanees have all returned to their parent clubs, while Shaun Byrne, Jack Wilkie and Tyler French all departed at the expiry of their contracts.

As things stand, Dundee’s squad reads as follows: Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Ryan Astley, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Curtis Main, Lyall Cameron, Diego Pineda, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Charlie Reilly, Fin Robertson, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Harry Sharp, Trevor Carson.

