Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers

Euro 2024 has just kicked off, the schools have yet to break up for summer and there is more drizzle than sizzle to the weather.

But Dundee FC will this week kick-start their preparations for the 2024/25 Premiership season.

The Dark Blues are preparing to welcome players back to their Gardyne training base in the coming days.

Yet manager Tony Docherty and his staff are already there.

Courier Sport lays out how the week ahead looks for Dundee FC.

When do Dundee FC return to training?

Dee boss Tony Docherty and his staff checked in for the new season on Monday (June 17).

However, players still have a couple of days until they must report for duty this Wednesday (June 19).

The Dark Blues’ squad will be eased into the challenging pre-season ahead with a barrage of fitness tests, designed to identify each player’s individual requirements.

Few players relish the double sessions and fitness work upon which pre-season programmes are built.

But the days of stars being forced to run themselves into the ground are long gone. They will have a ball at their feet right from the start.

What pre-season friendlies do Dundee have organised?

The Dee will kick-off their friendly programme against Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday, June 29.

In the aftermath, they are bound for a six-night pre-season training camp in Poland, between July 1 and and 7.

There, they will face Czech outfit Banik Ostrava (July 3) and Polish giants Lech Poznan (July 6), with both games open to the public.

Finally, back home, there is a trip to take on Dunfermline on Wednesday, July 10, before competitive action kicks off on July 13, away to Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup.

How does Dundee’s squad look?

Ricki Lamie is the only “new” face of the summer so far, with the ex-Motherwell defender, who spent last season on loan at Dens, returning on a permanent deal.

Youth defender Luke Graham, who spent last term on loan with Montrose, has been promoted to Tony Docherty’s first team.

However, there is still plenty for Dee boss Docherty to do, squad-wise.

Last season’s loanees have all returned to their parent clubs, while Shaun Byrne, Jack Wilkie and Tyler French all departed at the expiry of their contracts.

As things stand, Dundee’s squad reads as follows: Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Ryan Astley, Joe Shaughnessy, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Curtis Main, Lyall Cameron, Diego Pineda, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Charlie Reilly, Fin Robertson, Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Harry Sharp, Trevor Carson.