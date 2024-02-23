Ricki Lamie to make Dundee stay permanent after penning pre-contract at Dens Park

Ricki Lamie has agreed a pre-contract to join Dundee permanently in the summer.

The 30-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan, playing a key role in the Dark Blues push for a top-six finish.

Last week he revealed his desire to make his loan from Motherwell permanent with his Fir Park contract coming to an end.

And manager Tony Docherty confirmed talks were imminent over a deal for the defender.

The terms were quickly agreed and Lamie will now become a permanent member of the Dundee squad once his ’Well contract ends.

Lamie told the Dark Blues website: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Dundee working with the players and the manager.

“We’ve done well so far but I think there is more to come from this team and I want to be part of that this season and in the future.

“There’s a great mix at the club with experienced players and then exciting young players, there is a good feeling around the club.

“There are also exciting plans for the club off the pitch with the new stadium and training facilities and I want to be part of that.

“I feel that I’m at a really good stage in my career where I can bring a lot to the table on and off the pitch.

“After enjoying my time at Dundee so much, it was an extremely easy decision for me to sign a pre-contract with the club.”

Pre-contract No 2

It’s not the first pre-contract Lamie has signed with the Dark Blues.

He agreed to join the club under James McPake two years ago. However, McPake was sacked less than three weeks later.

With Dundee relegated to the Championship at the end of that campaign, the deal was ripped up before Lamie signed a new contract to stay in the Premiership with Motherwell.

Now that contract is coming to an end, he will finally become a Dundee player on a permanent basis this summer.