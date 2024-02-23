Ricki Lamie to make Dundee stay permanent after penning pre-contract at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ricki Lamie to make Dundee stay permanent after penning pre-contract at Dens Park

The centre-back has spent the season on loan with the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie
Ricki Lamie will make his Dundee loan permanent this summer. Image: SNS

Ricki Lamie has agreed a pre-contract to join Dundee permanently in the summer.

The 30-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan, playing a key role in the Dark Blues push for a top-six finish.

Last week he revealed his desire to make his loan from Motherwell permanent with his Fir Park contract coming to an end.

And manager Tony Docherty confirmed talks were imminent over a deal for the defender.

Ricki Lamie was a second-half sub against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Ricki Lamie has just returned to the Dundee FC team after injury. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The terms were quickly agreed and Lamie will now become a permanent member of the Dundee squad once his ’Well contract ends.

Lamie told the Dark Blues website: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Dundee working with the players and the manager.

“We’ve done well so far but I think there is more to come from this team and I want to be part of that this season and in the future.

“There’s a great mix at the club with experienced players and then exciting young players, there is a good feeling around the club.

“There are also exciting plans for the club off the pitch with the new stadium and training facilities and I want to be part of that.

“I feel that I’m at a really good stage in my career where I can bring a lot to the table on and off the pitch.

“After enjoying my time at Dundee so much, it was an extremely easy decision for me to sign a pre-contract with the club.”

Pre-contract No 2

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie has been a key man for Dundee FC this season. Image: SNS

It’s not the first pre-contract Lamie has signed with the Dark Blues.

He agreed to join the club under James McPake two years ago. However, McPake was sacked less than three weeks later.

With Dundee relegated to the Championship at the end of that campaign, the deal was ripped up before Lamie signed a new contract to stay in the Premiership with Motherwell.

Now that contract is coming to an end, he will finally become a Dundee player on a permanent basis this summer.

More from Dundee FC

Glen Kamara features as a trialist for Dundee in 2017. Image: SNS
Glen Kamara hails Dundee grounding as EPL promotion chaser reveals he still gets messages…
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Arbroath boost survival hopes with loan capture of Dundee attacker
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the sidelines carrying a folder
Dundee's welcome conundrum for crunch Hibs clash - will Ricki Lamie or 'new signing'…
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla provides Dundee 'insurance' as midfield man hailed for taking his chance
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Lee Ashcroft exit as he provides update…
Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee frustrations and what lay behind Dunfermline snub as defender seeks Raith…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Raith Rovers confirm loan arrival of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft after winning signing battle…

Conversation