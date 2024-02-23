Dundee to be roared on by bumper support at Hibs as Dark Blues sell out away end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to be roared on by bumper support at Hibs as Dark Blues sell out away end

Saturday's clash is a crunch contest in the race for a top-six finish.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans cheer on their side against Hibs at Dens Park - this weekend they have sold out the away end for the return fixture. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

A bumper away following is set to follow high-flying Dundee to Hibs on Saturday.

The Dark Blues have sold out their away allocation for Easter Road as Tony Docherty’s side aim to take a big step towards a top-six finish.

They lead the Hibees by five points in the Premiership table, meaning victory would open up an eight-point gap with just seven matches to go before the split.

Dundee, though, haven’t won at Easter Road in 15 attempts – a run stretching all the way back to Gavin Rae and Steven Milne goals in a 2-1 victory in 2001.

Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC head to Hibs having won their last two Premiership fixtures. Image: SNS

And their record overall against the Edinburgh side is not good either with just one win in the last 16 meetings.

However, optimism is soaring among Dundee supporters after two wins on the spin going into this contest.

Two wins that have put the Dark Blues in pole position in the race for a top-half finish.

Now a full away section will be hoping they can cheer their side to a third win in a row.

Dundee fans have snapped up the 1,292 tickets available with the club informed no more will be released.

