Dundee to be roared on by bumper support at Hibs as Dark Blues sell out away end

A bumper away following is set to follow high-flying Dundee to Hibs on Saturday.

The Dark Blues have sold out their away allocation for Easter Road as Tony Docherty’s side aim to take a big step towards a top-six finish.

They lead the Hibees by five points in the Premiership table, meaning victory would open up an eight-point gap with just seven matches to go before the split.

Dundee, though, haven’t won at Easter Road in 15 attempts – a run stretching all the way back to Gavin Rae and Steven Milne goals in a 2-1 victory in 2001.

And their record overall against the Edinburgh side is not good either with just one win in the last 16 meetings.

However, optimism is soaring among Dundee supporters after two wins on the spin going into this contest.

Two wins that have put the Dark Blues in pole position in the race for a top-half finish.

Now a full away section will be hoping they can cheer their side to a third win in a row.

Dundee fans have snapped up the 1,292 tickets available with the club informed no more will be released.