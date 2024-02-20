More to come from Dundee insists Tony Docherty as he provides positive updates on Owen Beck, Michael Mellon and Antonio Portales

Tony Docherty insists there is more to come from his Dundee side this season.

The Dark Blues moved into a strong position in the chase for a top-six finish with Saturday’s victory over Ross County.

Five points now separate Aberdeen and Hibs in the bottom half from Docherty’s side in sixth ahead of a weekend trip to Easter Road.

The 2-0 victory over the Staggies was a deserved one but the Dens boss is still looking for improvements.

“I think we can play better and I’ve told the players that but we were delighted to make it back-to-back wins,” he said.

“I thought we were clinical and resolute in getting the clean sheet. That’s a good recipe.

“I was very pleased with the whole squad because it’s often not the team who starts which wins you a game, it’s the team that you finish with.

“But we’re not getting carried away, we move on to Hibs this weekend and are not looking any further than that.

“We’ve drawn with them at Easter Road and then they beat us at Dens, so we know it’s going to be tough going there.

“The good thing from my perspective is we’re going there buoyant after two good results.”

Owen Beck

Adding to the optimism at Dens Park is the return to fitness of some key players.

Mexican defender Antonio Portales has returned to training after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Michael Mellon was also back out on the training pitch on Monday after being stretchered off against St Johnstone and taken to hospital with a head injury last weekend.

And the plan is to get Owen Beck into full training ahead of the Hibs clash after he limped off during the win over County.

“Owen is fine, his groin was tight so we took him off as a precaution,” Docherty added.

“It’s something we’re aware of because he had it in the first half of the season too.

“He’s played a lot of games in a short space of time since coming back so we have to manage his load and adapt his training.

“It was a heavy pitch on Saturday and he was feeling it so we didn’t want to take any chances.

“We have Owen Dodgson there ready to come in, so we can make those changes.

“He was in with the physio on Monday and will be back in full training later this week.

Michael Mellon

“Michael (Mellon) is back training as well, he’s passed all the protocols the doctor needs to go through.

“It’s quite stringent but he’s been given the green light to get back to full training and will be available for Saturday.

“It’s obviously a relief because it gave everyone a real scare.

“Antonio (Portales) has also started to train again, so I’m delighted with that because he’s a big player for us.”

Ricki Lamie

Meanwhile, Docherty confirmed the club’s plan is to make Ricki Lamie’s stay at the club permanent.

The defender joined in the summer on loan from Motherwell and has revealed his desire to stay at Dens Park beyond this season.

“Rickie is an important member of the squad so I have no doubt we’ll be opening up talks with him,” Docherty said.

“He has been brilliant for us, he’s a leader and a brilliant person to have around the place.

“He’s one of the senior pros that have been driving the culture here for us.

“It has been great to have him back.”