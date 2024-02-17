Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘unity’ after Ross County victory as he provides Owen Beck injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘unity’ after Ross County victory as he provides Owen Beck injury update

The Dark Blues ran out 2-0 winners at Dens Park thanks to a matchwinning performance from Scott Tiffoney.

By George Cran
Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC's Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hailed the “unity” of his Dundee squad after they moved five points clear in the race for a top-six finish.

A 2-0 victory over Ross County saw the Dark Blues move clear in sixth spot and to within five points of Kilmarnock in fourth place.

Scott Tiffoney was the man with the goals, scoring in each half, as the Dee earned back-to-back victories and a first clean sheet of 2024.

And Docherty says the win shows his team going from strength to strength.

“Absolutely delighted. I keep seeing the team improving and now you can see the strength of us in keeping the clean sheet,” the Dens boss said.

Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“Ross County are a good team and I knew it wouldn’t be an easy game.

“But the quality of the goals from Scott Tiffoney and then the defending as a team was really pleasing.

“The big part for me is we are starting to get a really strong squad.

“We’ve particularly missed centre-halves.

“Earlier in the season we’ve come under criticism for surrendering leads, today once we scored that first goal we never looked like losing.”

Scott Tiffoney

Docherty was also full of praise of the matchwinner Tiffoney.

The winger sprang the Ross County defence moments before the break to make it 1-0 and followed that up with a low strike from 25 yards in the second half.

Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS

“I’m delighted for Tiff. He works so hard,” Docherty added.

“There has been an adaptation period for Tiff coming up from the Championship.

“I see the amount of work he puts in during the week and I’m delighted he gets the reward today.”

Top-six chase

The Dundee gaffer, however, insists his side won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

Other Premiership results went in their favour with Hibs and Aberdeen behind them drawing and both St Mirren and Kilmarnock ahead of them dropping points.

“We’ll just keep going. We won’t get ahead of ourselves,” Docherty added.

“That’s the great thing about this squad, they are grounded and work so hard for each other.

Dara Costelloe set up Scott Tiffoney for the crucial opening goal. Image: SNS
Dara Costelloe set up Scott Tiffoney for the crucial opening goal. Image: SNS

“There’s a strong mentality and we’ve taken strides with the clean sheet.

“There is a real unity to us.”

Owen Beck

The only negative on a strong day for the Dee was the sight of Owen Beck limping off in the second half.

“He has tight groins. We took him off as a precaution,” Docherty said.

“Again, you see the strength of the squad. We bring on Owen Dodgson, who is fantastic in that position as well.

“There is real strength there throughout the squad.”

