Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘unity’ after Ross County victory as he provides Owen Beck injury update

Tony Docherty hailed the “unity” of his Dundee squad after they moved five points clear in the race for a top-six finish.

A 2-0 victory over Ross County saw the Dark Blues move clear in sixth spot and to within five points of Kilmarnock in fourth place.

Scott Tiffoney was the man with the goals, scoring in each half, as the Dee earned back-to-back victories and a first clean sheet of 2024.

And Docherty says the win shows his team going from strength to strength.

“Absolutely delighted. I keep seeing the team improving and now you can see the strength of us in keeping the clean sheet,” the Dens boss said.

“Ross County are a good team and I knew it wouldn’t be an easy game.

“But the quality of the goals from Scott Tiffoney and then the defending as a team was really pleasing.

“The big part for me is we are starting to get a really strong squad.

“We’ve particularly missed centre-halves.

“Earlier in the season we’ve come under criticism for surrendering leads, today once we scored that first goal we never looked like losing.”

Scott Tiffoney

Docherty was also full of praise of the matchwinner Tiffoney.

The winger sprang the Ross County defence moments before the break to make it 1-0 and followed that up with a low strike from 25 yards in the second half.

“I’m delighted for Tiff. He works so hard,” Docherty added.

“There has been an adaptation period for Tiff coming up from the Championship.

“I see the amount of work he puts in during the week and I’m delighted he gets the reward today.”

Top-six chase

The Dundee gaffer, however, insists his side won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

Other Premiership results went in their favour with Hibs and Aberdeen behind them drawing and both St Mirren and Kilmarnock ahead of them dropping points.

“We’ll just keep going. We won’t get ahead of ourselves,” Docherty added.

“That’s the great thing about this squad, they are grounded and work so hard for each other.

“There’s a strong mentality and we’ve taken strides with the clean sheet.

“There is a real unity to us.”

Owen Beck

The only negative on a strong day for the Dee was the sight of Owen Beck limping off in the second half.

“He has tight groins. We took him off as a precaution,” Docherty said.

“Again, you see the strength of the squad. We bring on Owen Dodgson, who is fantastic in that position as well.

“There is real strength there throughout the squad.”