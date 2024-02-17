James McPake reacts to Dunfermline’s draw with Arbroath as he repeats relegation vow and hails Chris Kane impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake reacts to Dunfermline’s draw with Arbroath as he repeats relegation vow and hails Chris Kane impact

The Pars boss has lamented losing a set-play leveller

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake has repeated his vow that Dunfermline will get out of relegation trouble, despite being held at home by Arbroath.

The Pars boss was encouraged by the debut performance of new loan signing Chris Kane, who came close to a goal in a frantic final five minutes of the 1-1 draw.

The St Johnstone striker banged a header off the upright from point-blank range as the Fifers sought in vain for a late winner.

They had to make do with just a point after Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s first senior goal was cancelled out by Tam O’Brien’s leveller five minutes after the restart.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline scarf above his head at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott joined Dunfermline Athletic last month. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The result keeps a six-point buffer between the teams at the bottom of the Championship.

And draws for Inverness Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park above them means McPake’s side are still just four points adrift of the fifth spot now occupied by Ayr United.

McPake said: “I think we did enough to win that game. In terms of clear-cut chances today, it was much more like us, in terms of the chances we made.

“I thought Chris Kane made a difference.

“[But] a common theme – set plays again. We concede a really poor goal from a set play, and we threw everything at them in the end.

Night and day

“Credit to them, they defended really well and, with a bit of fortune at the top end of the pitch late on, we would have come away with three points.

“In terms of performance-wise, it’s night and day [from the last two weeks].

“It’s not the result we wanted, of course it’s not. But I think you could see the difference in the fans, just getting behind the players throughout the full game, because they could see the players were giving them everything this week.

“I think we certainly did enough in that game to win it.

“But, we speak every week, that you’ve got to do the basics. For me, the most important basic in the game is defending your own box and, unfortunately, that cost us today.”

Chris Kane stands with his arms folded beside the Dunfermline badge.
Chris Kane has added experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He added: “We’ll dust them down. It’s a point, it’s not what we wanted.

“But I think the big thing walking off is that the fans won’t be happy with the result, of course they’ll not, we’re not, but they’ll not walk away saying that every Dunfermline player didn’t give everything today.

“For me, that’s key going forward. I still stand here and say the exact same thing as I did last week – we’ll get out this.

“The players are spurred on already, we’re spurred on already. Last week, after losing eight goals in two games, and coming out and saying [what I did], the players all believe that as well.

“I can see enough in that. They’re spurred on turn it round.”

Focal point

Meanwhile, McPake was delighted with the debut performance of Kane, who led the forward line intelligently throughout.

He added: “I think he gave us a focal point. I think you could see that.

“Kano’s header at the end, he gets up really well, and even the rebound – it’s good defending, they’re throwing their bodies on the line.

“But that’s when you’re just hoping something goes in.

“He’ll make a massive difference to this team and that 90 minutes will do him the world of good. That’s his first game in a while.”

