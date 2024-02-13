Dunfermline new boy Chris Kane explains reasons behind loan switch from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dunfermline new boy Chris Kane explains reasons behind loan switch from St Johnstone

The striker has joined the Pars until the end of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

New Dunfermline striker Chris Kane has scored goals everywhere he’s been – and is aiming to do the same at East End Park.

The 29-year-old St Johnstone striker made a loan move to the Pars on Tuesday after struggling for game time in Perth.

The cup double-winning legend can’t wait to get started, beginning with this Saturday’s crunch Championship clash with bottom-placed Arbroath.

Dunfermline are on a run of eight matches without a win, slipping to second bottom in the process.

Chris Kane celebrates making it 1-0 during the 2020/21 Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren. Image: SNS.

But a win could change the complexion of the table quite dramatically and Kane is hoping he can do his bit to help his new side, both in front of goal and elsewhere on the pitch.

“It’s not all about scoring goals,” said Kane. “One of my main attributes is link-up play, winning fouls, getting the team up the park.

“But I’ve scored goals wherever I’ve been, so hopefully I’ll get a few goals and contribute to getting those wins.

“We need to start winning games to get up that league. We’ll need to be right on it and I’m sure we will be.

“If I start, hopefully I can help the team get that win and close the gap on the teams above us.”

He continued: “I’m delighted [to be at Dunfermline], I wasn’t getting much game time at Saints. I spoke to the manager who said I need to get out playing.

Dunfermline came up and right away it was a place I wanted to go. It’s a big club with a big fan base, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Kane came through the youth ranks at St Johnstone, making his senior debut in 2013 as a teenager.

Two loan spells at Dumbarton followed shortly after, before another at Queen of the South a few years later.

Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Kane is just a handful of matches away from his 300th senior appearance, with 244 of those coming at St Johnstone.

Game time needed

In all, the striker scored 37 goals for Saints, including two goals in each cup run that saw the Perth side secure a historic double in 2021.

Kane signed a contract extension through to the end of the season at McDiarmid Park in December but has found first-team appearances difficult to come by since.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for Craig Levein’s side since the end of the year.

“That’s what I need right now, I need to get out and play games and keep myself fit,” said Kane.

“Hopefully, I can do that and I can contribute, get some goals and hopefully get us back up that table.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty. Images: SNS
Craig Levein hits back at Dundee boss Tony Docherty over 'inappropriate' St Johnstone skipper…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Dunfermline sign Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone
Matt Smith in action against Dundee.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith exasperated by VAR but admits Perth side need to…
Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone summer rebuild was bigger job than I expected
Liam Gordon was at the centre of two big incidents at Dens Park.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dundee boss Tony Docherty chooses wrong words to…
Chris Kane.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline and Queen's Park in battle to sign St Johnstone striker Chris Kane…
Michael Mellon
Dundee star Michael Mellon out of hospital after horror head knock as family praise…
4
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss blasts 'ridiculous' VAR intervention in painful loss to Dundee…
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov: 'Best version' of St Johnstone can secure picture-changing win over Dundee

Conversation