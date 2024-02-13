Dunfermline new boy Chris Kane explains reasons behind loan switch from St Johnstone

New Dunfermline striker Chris Kane has scored goals everywhere he’s been – and is aiming to do the same at East End Park.

The 29-year-old St Johnstone striker made a loan move to the Pars on Tuesday after struggling for game time in Perth.

The cup double-winning legend can’t wait to get started, beginning with this Saturday’s crunch Championship clash with bottom-placed Arbroath.

Dunfermline are on a run of eight matches without a win, slipping to second bottom in the process.

But a win could change the complexion of the table quite dramatically and Kane is hoping he can do his bit to help his new side, both in front of goal and elsewhere on the pitch.

“It’s not all about scoring goals,” said Kane. “One of my main attributes is link-up play, winning fouls, getting the team up the park.

“But I’ve scored goals wherever I’ve been, so hopefully I’ll get a few goals and contribute to getting those wins.

“We need to start winning games to get up that league. We’ll need to be right on it and I’m sure we will be.

“If I start, hopefully I can help the team get that win and close the gap on the teams above us.”

He continued: “I’m delighted [to be at Dunfermline], I wasn’t getting much game time at Saints. I spoke to the manager who said I need to get out playing.

“Dunfermline came up and right away it was a place I wanted to go. It’s a big club with a big fan base, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Kane came through the youth ranks at St Johnstone, making his senior debut in 2013 as a teenager.

Two loan spells at Dumbarton followed shortly after, before another at Queen of the South a few years later.

Kane is just a handful of matches away from his 300th senior appearance, with 244 of those coming at St Johnstone.

Game time needed

In all, the striker scored 37 goals for Saints, including two goals in each cup run that saw the Perth side secure a historic double in 2021.

Kane signed a contract extension through to the end of the season at McDiarmid Park in December but has found first-team appearances difficult to come by since.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for Craig Levein’s side since the end of the year.

“That’s what I need right now, I need to get out and play games and keep myself fit,” said Kane.

“Hopefully, I can do that and I can contribute, get some goals and hopefully get us back up that table.”