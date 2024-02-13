Dunfermline sign Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline sign Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone

The 29-year-old striker has moved to East End Park for the remainder of the season.

By Craig Cairns
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline have bolstered their attacking options with the capture of Chris Kane.

The cup double-winning St Johnstone striker joins on loan at East End Park until the end of the season.

As reported exclusively by Courier Sport earlier this week, the Pars faced competition from Scottish Championship rivals Queen’s Park for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Queen’s boss Callum Davidson – who guided Saints to that historic double – won the on-field between the sides at the weekend, with his side running out 3-0 winners.

However, Kane has opted to spend the remainder of the season at Dunfermline, reuniting with former team-mate and current Pars assistant Dave Mackay instead.

Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The 29-year-old adds much-needed experience to the Dunfermline ranks after injuries decimated James McPake’s youthful side.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has selected Kane for recent matchday squads but the striker hasn’t made an appearance since December.

Dunfermline are still in the market for another experienced loan signing this month, thought to be a defender.

