Dunfermline sign Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone

Dunfermline have bolstered their attacking options with the capture of Chris Kane.

The cup double-winning St Johnstone striker joins on loan at East End Park until the end of the season.

As reported exclusively by Courier Sport earlier this week, the Pars faced competition from Scottish Championship rivals Queen’s Park for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Queen’s boss Callum Davidson – who guided Saints to that historic double – won the on-field between the sides at the weekend, with his side running out 3-0 winners.

However, Kane has opted to spend the remainder of the season at Dunfermline, reuniting with former team-mate and current Pars assistant Dave Mackay instead.

The 29-year-old adds much-needed experience to the Dunfermline ranks after injuries decimated James McPake’s youthful side.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has selected Kane for recent matchday squads but the striker hasn’t made an appearance since December.

Dunfermline are still in the market for another experienced loan signing this month, thought to be a defender.