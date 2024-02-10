Dunfermline 0-3 Queen’s Park: Eight games without a win for Pars as pressure ramps up on boss James McPake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 0-3 Queen’s Park: Eight games without a win for Pars as pressure ramps up on boss James McPake

The East End Park side succumbed to three second-half goals from Queen's Park in a lifeless display

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Dunfermline plummeted to second bottom in the Championship as they succumbed to a sorry defeat to Queen’s Park.

Second-half goals from Jack Turner, former Fifers favourite Dom Thomas and on-loan Celtic youngster MacKenzie Carse put the Pars to the sword after a previously stubborn display.

It leaves the Pars without a win in their last eight matches as they have plunged from a promotion play-off place to a relegation one.

Loud boos rang round East End Park full-time as the home players trudged off the pitch dejectedly with a grim relegation battle ahead.

Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen's Park.
Jack Turner nods in the opening goal for Queen's Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Mixed injury news for Pars

In a season of injury troubles, and with nine players missing this game, there was more for manager James McPake to contend with for this rearranged fixture.

Recent loan signing Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Craig Wighton both dropped out from the side that was swept aside by Morton 5-0 last weekend due to knocks.

But the return of Aaron Comrie following a calf injury picked up against Queen’s Park at the start of January was a bonus.

The changes meant a return to centre-half again for Ewan Otoo and a place in the heart of the midfield for Paul Allan.

Nervy opening

How Dunfermline started this match was crucial.

McPake mentioned during the week the desire to give the home supporters some encouragement after the desperate low of the Morton mauling.

There was clear anxiety in the opening stages, both on the pitch and in the stands.

But, with an obvious message of keeping things simple, the Fifers settled.

A deflected Lewis McCann drive from the edge of the box in the seventh minute was held by Calum Ferrie before Michael O’Halloran burst into the box only to shoot too close to the Queen’s Park goalkeeper.

Midway through the first-half, Ruari Paton threatened but his shot took a touch off Otoo before landing on the roof of the net.

Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan challenges Queen's Park opponent Alex Bannon for the ball.
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan (left) challenges Queen's Park opponent Alex Bannon for the ball. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

A game of few chances comes alive

There was little to excite either set of supporters thereafter as Dunfermline took the safe – but blunt – route in attack and put their bodies on the line at the back.

But the defensive solidity was broken as Queen’s Park took the lead in the 66th minute.

Stuart McKinstry flung over a cross from the left and Turner rose in the box to glance his header beyond Deniz Mehmet into the far corner of the net.

Just nine minutes later, Thomas again came back to haunt his old club as he curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner from the right apex of the box.

Three minutes into injury-time, Thomas slipped a superb pass through and Carse cut back inside Otoo to slip a cool shot beyond Mehmet.

The confidence had clearly drained from the home ranks well before the third put the icing on the cake for Queen’s Park.

Star Man: Dom Thomas (Queen’s Park)

Thomas was a favourite during his time at Dunfermline and showed why.

His strike from the right edge of the area was magnificent and he followed that up with an assist to lift Queen’s Park up to sixth in the table.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 6; Benjamin 6, Hamilton 6, Otoo 7; Comrie 6, Allan 6, Chalmers 6, Edwards 6; O’Halloran 6 (T Sutherland 80 3), Summers 5 (Moffat 58 4); McCann 5 (Holmes 67 3). Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Young, J Sutherland.

Booked: O’Halloran, Benjamin.

Referee: Iain Snedden.

Attendance: 4,433.