Michael O’Halloran hopes Dunfermline’s frustrated fans stick by team as he prepares to face old St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Michael O’Halloran is hopeful the club’s frustrated fans stick by Dunfermline as they bid to prove they are ‘a lot better’ than their Morton collapse.

The Pars capitulated in a sorry 5-0 hammering from their Greenock visitors last weekend and were loudly booed from the pitch after the full-time whistle.

O’Halloran has confessed the usual post-match analysis with manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay was a difficult watch for everyone in black and white.

But the former St Johnstone and Rangers winger is convinced they can turn the embarrassment into a positive with a reaction at home to Queen’s Park.

He said: “I’m not taking away from how disappointed we were with the performance last Saturday. I don’t want to say it was one of those games, although it almost felt like that.

“But we’re a lot better than what we showed. It was really disappointing.

“We’ve spoken through it, we’ve analysed it and the beauty of football is the games come thick and fast.

“We’ve got the chance to go out on Saturday and put it right and put on a performance that’s better than last week.

“But there were a few things we had to address. The gaffer and Dave went though it and they were spot on. We know ourselves though – it was evident.

‘A proper account of DAFC’

“It’s important now we go and give a proper account of ourselves.

“Obviously you can’t forget it. But there’s things we can learn from it in a productive way.

“It was a major negative to lose 5-0 at home, anybody will tell you that.

“But it’s a learning process as well. It’s all about moving on to the next game.

He added: “Hopefully the fans come and stick by us.

“Understandably, that would have been difficult for them last weekend. It was difficult for us as players and I can understand their frustration.

“It was totally merited, we know that, but hopefully we can give them something to cheer about this weekend.”

The visit of Queen’s Park pitches O’Halloran against his former manager at St Johnstone, Callum Davidson, as well as an ex-team-mate in Liam Craig, the Spiders number two.

Callum Davidson reunion

However, the 33-year-old has steadfastly refused to give in to any personal sideshows when the bigger picture is such a bleak one for Dunfermline following last weekend.

Queen’s Park are currently unbeaten in their last four games after beating the Pars 2-1 on January 5 and will go above the Fifers with another victory.

O’Halloran added: “I obviously played under him [Davidson] a while and he’s got Liam in there as well. I know they’ll be difficult to beat.

“Any team gets a boost when a new manager comes in and they’ve had a few positive results lately.

“For ourselves, you’re obviously aware of the opposition. But, more importantly, it’s about us and how we go and stamp our authority on the game.

“It’s about putting last weekend to bed, almost, and giving the fans something to cheer about, hopefully. That’s got to be the focus.

“We know how tough it’ll be on Saturday. Queen’s Park are doing well at the minute and obviously we lost down there the last time.

“So, it’s a chance for us to go and put that one right as well.”