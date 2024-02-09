Michael O’Halloran hopes Dunfermline’s frustrated fans stick by team as he prepares to face old St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Halloran hopes Dunfermline’s frustrated fans stick by team as he prepares to face old St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

The winger is convinced the Pars can bounce back against Queen's Park

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline winger Michael O'Halloran looks into the distance.
Dunfermline winger Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.

Michael O’Halloran is hopeful the club’s frustrated fans stick by Dunfermline as they bid to prove they are ‘a lot better’ than their Morton collapse.

The Pars capitulated in a sorry 5-0 hammering from their Greenock visitors last weekend and were loudly booed from the pitch after the full-time whistle.

O’Halloran has confessed the usual post-match analysis with manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay was a difficult watch for everyone in black and white.

But the former St Johnstone and Rangers winger is convinced they can turn the embarrassment into a positive with a reaction at home to Queen’s Park.

Michael O'Halloran gets on the ball to launch an attack for Dunfermline.
Michael O’Halloran in action for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He said: “I’m not taking away from how disappointed we were with the performance last Saturday. I don’t want to say it was one of those games, although it almost felt like that.

“But we’re a lot better than what we showed. It was really disappointing.

“We’ve spoken through it, we’ve analysed it and the beauty of football is the games come thick and fast.

“We’ve got the chance to go out on Saturday and put it right and put on a performance that’s better than last week.

“But there were a few things we had to address. The gaffer and Dave went though it and they were spot on. We know ourselves though – it was evident.

‘A proper account of DAFC’

“It’s important now we go and give a proper account of ourselves.

“Obviously you can’t forget it. But there’s things we can learn from it in a productive way.

“It was a major negative to lose 5-0 at home, anybody will tell you that.

“But it’s a learning process as well. It’s all about moving on to the next game.

Michael O’Halloran has made 22 appearances for Dunfermline since signing in the summer. Image: SNS.

He added: “Hopefully the fans come and stick by us.

“Understandably, that would have been difficult for them last weekend. It was difficult for us as players and I can understand their frustration.

“It was totally merited, we know that, but hopefully we can give them something to cheer about this weekend.”

The visit of Queen’s Park pitches O’Halloran against his former manager at St Johnstone, Callum Davidson, as well as an ex-team-mate in Liam Craig, the Spiders number two.

Callum Davidson reunion

However, the 33-year-old has steadfastly refused to give in to any personal sideshows when the bigger picture is such a bleak one for Dunfermline following last weekend.

Queen’s Park are currently unbeaten in their last four games after beating the Pars 2-1 on January 5 and will go above the Fifers with another victory.

O’Halloran added: “I obviously played under him [Davidson] a while and he’s got Liam in there as well. I know they’ll be difficult to beat.

“Any team gets a boost when a new manager comes in and they’ve had a few positive results lately.

Dunfermline winger Michael O'Halloran is congratulated by team-mates after scoring a goal for former club St Johnstone.
Michael O’Halloran (second from left) and Queen’s Park assistant Liam Craig (second from right) were team-mates under Callum Davidson at St Johnstone. Image: SNS Group.

“For ourselves, you’re obviously aware of the opposition. But, more importantly, it’s about us and how we go and stamp our authority on the game.

“It’s about putting last weekend to bed, almost, and giving the fans something to cheer about, hopefully. That’s got to be the focus.

“We know how tough it’ll be on Saturday. Queen’s Park are doing well at the minute and obviously we lost down there the last time.

“So, it’s a chance for us to go and put that one right as well.”

