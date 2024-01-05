Queen’s Park 2-1 Dunfermline: Walking-wounded Pars defeated at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Park 2-1 Dunfermline: Walking-wounded Pars defeated at Hampden

Goals from Ruari Paton and Dom Thomas secured all three points for the home side.

By Craig Cairns
Ruari Paton opened the scoring for Queen's Park versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline suffered more injury woes ahead of and during their 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night.

Ruari Paton opened the scoring for the home side shortly after half-time before Dom Thomas’ deflected effort made it 2-0. Ben Summers pulled one back late on for Dunfermline.

It leaves the Pars with no wins in five and with another selection headache ahead of next week’s home match versus Airdrie.

Ewan Otoo was the latest Pars player to drop out as James McPake again asked several players to play out of position, including a completely makeshift back three.

First half

Dunfermline didn’t even reach the 20-minute mark before there was another casualty and Aaron Comrie was replaced by Miller Fenton.

Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie was replaced versus Queen’s Park after picking up an injury. Image: SNS.

The Pars were enjoying a decent spell in a largely uneventful first half when Comrie left the field.

Craig Wighton sent Alex Jakubiak through after intercepting an Alex Bannon pass but Calum Ferrie raced from his goal to clear.

Wighton was then inches away from connecting with a dangerous Paul Allan cross and Owen Moffat and Chris Hamilton fired shots just wide.

It was mainly a story of offsides at the other end though Queen’s Park felt hard done by when Paton’s shot that found the net was one of those to be flagged.

Deniz Mehmet wasn’t tested until late in the half but dealt as expected with tame efforts from Dom Thomas and Paton.

Second half

Switch to a back four at half-time, with Allan dropping into right-back – more natural for Josh Edwards.

Summers gave away possession, Jack Spong found Paton and the Queen’s Park marksman worked a yard before shooting low beyond Mehmet.

Just after, Zach Mauchin came close to making it 2-0 with a shot on the angle.

Alex Jakubiak was then replaced midway through the half after receiving treatment.

Teenage striker Taylor Sutherland was the man brought on in search of an equaliser. He showed flashes and Dunfermline improved as the half progressed.

Dunfermline’s Alex Jakubiak was replaced in the second half. Image: SNS.

But the points were secured for Queen’s Park when Thomas’ shot from the edge of the box took a huge deflection and looped over Mehmet and into the far top corner with just over 10 minutes to go.

Summers made amends for his earlier error with a wonderful finish off the post with five minutes to go after some neat play from Moffat.

In the final few minutes, Edwards rippled the side netting with a vicious strike after being teed up by Craig Wighton.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet; Comrie (Fenton, 18′), Hamilton, Edwards; O’Halloran (Hoggan 80′), Allan, Chalmers, Moffat; Summers; Wighton, Jakubiak (T. Sutherland, 67′).

Subs not used: Sharp, Little, McLeod, J. Sutherland.

